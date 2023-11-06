Disclosure of transactions in own shares from October 30th to November 01st, 2023

Nanterre, FRANCE

         Nanterre, November 06th, 2023                     

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

     From October 30th to November 01st, 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From October 30th to November 01st, 2023 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI30/10/2023FR00001254866 000 102,55000XPAR
VINCI01/11/2023FR00001254864 862 104,22890XPAR
      
  TOTAL10 862 103,3015 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

