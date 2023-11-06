Paris, November 6, 2023

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM OCTOBER 30 TO NOVEMBER 3, 2023

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from October 30 to November 3, 2023.

Name of Issuer Identification code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares) Average Weighted daily acquisition price Identification code of the Market REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 30/10/2023 FR0010451203 7 500 18,9794 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 31/10/2023 FR0010451203 10 515 19,1134 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 31/10/2023 FR0010451203 13 606 19,0804 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 01/11/2023 FR0010451203 45 448 19,2128 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 01/11/2023 FR0010451203 11 375 19,1015 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 01/11/2023 FR0010451203 4 269 19,0867 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 01/11/2023 FR0010451203 4 058 19,0788 AQEU REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 02/11/2023 FR0010451203 7 927 19,4624 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 02/11/2023 FR0010451203 7 120 19,4041 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 03/11/2023 FR0010451203 13 581 19,7901 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 03/11/2023 FR0010451203 2 658 19,7513 CEUX

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

