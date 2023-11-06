DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

November 6, 2023

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from October 30 to November 3, 2023.

Name of IssuerIdentification code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentification code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (quantity of shares)Average Weighted daily acquisition priceIdentification code of the Market
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6230/10/2023FR00104512037 500 18,9794XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6231/10/2023FR001045120310 515 19,1134XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6231/10/2023FR001045120313 606 19,0804CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6201/11/2023FR001045120345 448 19,2128XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6201/11/2023FR001045120311 375 19,1015CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6201/11/2023FR00104512034 269 19,0867TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6201/11/2023FR00104512034 058 19,0788AQEU
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6202/11/2023FR00104512037 927 19,4624XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6202/11/2023FR00104512037 120 19,4041CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6203/11/2023FR001045120313 581 19,7901XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6203/11/2023FR00104512032 658 19,7513CEUX

