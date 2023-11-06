Andes and Vector Propel RISC-V AUTOSAR Software Innovations for the Automotive Industry

Hsinchu, Taiwan and Stuttgart, , Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andes Technology, the renowned supplier of high-efficiency, low-power 32/64-bit RISC-V processors and a Founding Premier member of RISC-V International, and Vector, the specialist for software and automotive electronics development, are excited to announce a collaboration aimed at advancing automotive software solutions with the RISC-V architecture. This cooperation unites the expertise of two industry leaders, enabling the development of integrated automotive solutions combining AndesCore™ Safety-Enhanced (SE) RISC-V processor series and Vector’s MICROSAR Classic basic software, accelerating innovation and time-to-market.

Andes, the first RISC-V CPU vendor to deliver an ISO-26262 fully compliant core N25F-SE, keeps advancing in the automotive market by executing a rich FuSa processor roadmap that additionally includes the DSP-enabled D25F-SE, the compact and secure D23-SE, the high-performance D45-SE, and the ADAS-capable 60-SE Series. With its state-of-the-art RISC-V CPU architecture, AndesCore™ brings flexibility and scalability to the world of automotive processors, and delivers exceptional performance, energy efficiency, and safety to meet the specific requirements of various automotive applications.

Vector is a leading provider of AUTOSAR software for the automotive industry. AUTOSAR (AUTomotive Open System ARchitecture) is a global partnership of leading companies in the automotive and software industry to develop and establish the standardized software framework and open E/E system architecture for intelligent mobility. As a Premium Partner Plus (PP+), Vector is taking on extended steering tasks within the well-known development partnership. Vector is thus helping to shape the strategic direction of AUTOSAR, to ensure the performance of the standard for future ECU development, such as in the Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV).

“The automotive industry is at a pivotal juncture to aggressively incorporate fast-growing E/E and AI technologies. At the same time, RISC-V is the emerging computing architecture that is becoming a mainstream in every segment from edge to cloud. It's momentous that we work together to drive innovation and meet the challenges of automotive applications,” said Simon Wang, Senior Technical Marketing Manager of Andes. “Our collaboration with Vector is a significant step in that direction, offering an integrated solution that will facilitate the automotive industry's progression into the future.”

“We are excited to work with Andes and combine our AUTOSAR software expertise with their advanced RISC-V processors. This collaboration will enable our MICROSAR products to run on RISC-V-based processors and create state-of-the-art, safe and efficient systems that can thrive in the dynamic automotive landscape,” said Nöbauer, Josef, Senior Manager and Head of Embedded SW Product Development for “Semiconductor Platforms and MCAL” at Vector Informatik.

About Andes Technology

Eighteen years in business and a Founding Premier member of RISC-V International, Andes is a publicly-listed company ( TWSE: 6533 ; SIN: US03420C2089 ; ISIN: US03420C1099 ) and a leading supplier of high-performance/low-power 32/64-bit embedded processor IP solutions, and the driving force in taking RISC-V mainstream. Its V5 RISC-V CPU families range from tiny 32-bit cores to advanced 64-bit Out-of-Order processors with DSP, FPU, Vector, Linux, superscalar, functional safety and/or multi/many-core capabilities. By the end of 2022, the cumulative volume of Andes-Embedded™ SoCs has surpassed 12 billion. For more information, please visit https://www.andestech.com .

About Vector

Vector is the leading manufacturer of software tools and embedded components for the development of electronic systems and their networking with many different systems from CAN to Automotive Ethernet. Vector has been a partner of automotive manufacturers and suppliers and related industries since 1988. Vector tools and services provide engineers and software developers with the decisive advantage to make a challenging and highly complex subject area as simple and manageable as possible. Vector employees work on electronic innovations for the automotive industry every day. Worldwide customers in the automotive, commercial vehicles, aerospace, transportation, and control technology industries rely on the solutions and products of the independent Vector Group for the development of technologies for future mobility. Vector is headquartered in Germany (Stuttgart) and has subsidiaries in Brazil, China, France, Great Britain, India, Italy, Japan, Austria, Romania, Sweden, South Korea, Spain and the USA.