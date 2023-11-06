Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence (AI2) announces commitment to the NAIRR Pilot as part of AI2’s Open Ecosystem for AI

SEATTLE, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the Executive Order on the Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence released last week, The Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence (AI2) announces a commitment to the National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource ( NAIRR ) pilot program as part of AI2’s Open Ecosystem for AI.



“AI2 is deeply committed to working with the NAIRR Pilot community to support the design and development of truly open large-scale model training and evaluation software,” said Ali Farhadi, AI2 CEO.

As part of this commitment, AI2 will make datasets, large-scale models, training, and evaluation software available to the NAIRR Pilot via AI2’s Open Ecosystem for AI. To start, AI2 will provide access to Dolma, a 3 trillion token open corpus for language model pre-training. Dolma is derived from a diverse mix of web content, academic publications, code, books, and encyclopedic materials. Dolma is the pre-training dataset for AI2’s Open Language Model, OLMo, which is comparable in performance to state-of-the-art large language models, but, notably, the entire model, including training data, will be open and accessible via AI2’s Open Ecosystem for AI. Dolma is available to download today from Hugging Face and OLMo will be available in the new year.

"We are thrilled that AI2 has made an initial contribution to the NAIRR Pilot. AI2’s commitment to open AI research, data, and evaluation is well aligned with one of the NAIRR Pilot's key goals of democratizing access to AI research resources for the broad research and education community. Critically, AI2 will provide their considerable technical expertise to aid in the design of the NAIRR Pilot and NAIRR software stack," said Katie Antypas, Director of the Office of Advanced Cyberinfrastructure at NSF.

About AI2:

AI2 is a nonprofit research institute with the mission of conducting high-impact AI research and engineering designed to solve the largest problems facing humanity today. AI2 was founded in 2014 by the late Paul Allen, philanthropist, and Microsoft co-founder. AI2 is committed to developing transparent, open and equitable AI. Learn more at allenai.org and stay up to date with new research and news from AI2 on X @allen_ai .

For more information, press only:

press@allenai.org



