MSP Unveils Turbo II™ Vaporizers

Shoreview, MN, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSP, a Division of TSI®, is thrilled to announce the launch of the new line of MSP Turbo II™ Vaporizers. Engineered for chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition (ALD) applications in semiconductor device fabrication and industrial coatings, these revolutionary vaporizers are suitable for a wide range of liquid precursors, even thermally sensitive and low vapor pressure liquids.

Twice the Output, Half the Size

Inspired by breakthroughs in the science of droplet atomization and evaporation, these innovative vaporizers are half the physical footprint of earlier versions, while delivering a staggering 200% increase in vapor output.

“Innovation in heat transfer efficiency, combined with optimization of droplet atomization has resulted in the ability to drive higher vapor outputs, while still ensuring highly stable and reliable concentration profiles,” said Darrick Niccum, President of MSP. “This technology can increase throughput while simultaneously improving process repeatability. The optimized design also reduces downtime, which leads to significantly lower total cost of ownership (TCO) in semiconductor process tools.”

Higher vapor concentrations and fast vapor stabilization rates enable faster deposition and etch times, reducing both wafer processing time and liquid waste. This, combined with a long lifetime and low maintenance requirements, results in significant cost savings over the life of the equipment or system.

Pioneering Vaporization Solutions

Elevate your CVD and ALD processes to unparalleled heights with the MSP Turbo II™ Vaporizers.

About MSP, a Division of TSI®

Used in microelectronic fabs world-wide, MSP offers a variety of different direct liquid injection (DLI) vaporizers along with VPG filters and liquid flow controllers. MSP also provides a range of semiconductor metrology equipment, including particle deposition systems, contamination standard wafers and reticles, and particle size standards.

Used in microelectronic fabs world-wide, MSP offers a variety of different direct liquid injection (DLI) vaporizers along with VPG filters and liquid flow controllers. MSP also provides a range of semiconductor metrology equipment, including particle deposition systems, contamination standard wafers and reticles, and particle size standards.

