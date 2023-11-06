Cloud Infrastructure in Chemical Market; Growing adoption of Digital Technologies to Foster Market Growth-BY PMI

Covina, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud infrastructure in the chemical industry refers to the use of cloud-based services, including computing, storage, networking, and data management, to support various operations and processes within chemical manufacturing and related sectors.

The future growth of cloud infrastructure in the chemical market is driven by the need for efficient data management, regulatory compliance, cost savings, and global collaboration. As technology continues to evolve, cloud infrastructure will play a pivotal role in helping chemical companies stay competitive and sustainable in a rapidly changing market.

Key Highlights –

In January 2023, EY Intelligent Chemicals Solution helps companies optimize costs and work with SAP to extend chemical-specific processes to cloud-based solutions. The comprehensive set of tools also helps chemical businesses employ current EY solutions, maximize technology use, and get ready for the future. The solution enables businesses to effortlessly enhance procedures and promote digital enablement.

Analyst View –

Cloud infrastructure enables real-time collaboration and data sharing among research and development teams, even if they are located in different parts of the world. This fosters innovation and accelerates time-to-market.

Detailed Segmentation:

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast period 2022 – 2032 Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2022 to 2032 Market Segmentation By Type - Hardware, Services

By Deployment - Hybrid Cloud, Private Cloud, Public Cloud Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Cloud Infrastructure in Chemical Market:

The prominent players operating in the Cloud Infrastructure in Chemical Market includes,

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

IBM

Cisco Systems Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Dell

Oracle

Intel Corporation

SAP SE

Lenovo

Quanta Computer Inc.

Key trends in the cloud infrastructure in the chemical market:

Adoption of Cloud Computing: The chemical industry is increasingly adopting cloud computing to enhance data storage, scalability, and accessibility. Cloud-based infrastructure allows chemical companies to store, manage, and analyze vast amounts of data more efficiently.

The chemical industry is increasingly adopting cloud computing to enhance data storage, scalability, and accessibility. Cloud-based infrastructure allows chemical companies to store, manage, and analyze vast amounts of data more efficiently. Data Analytics and AI: Cloud infrastructure enables chemical companies to harness the power of data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI). They can derive valuable insights from their data, optimize processes, and make informed decisions.

Cloud infrastructure enables chemical companies to harness the power of data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI). They can derive valuable insights from their data, optimize processes, and make informed decisions. IoT Integration: Internet of Things (IoT) devices are being deployed in chemical manufacturing facilities to collect real-time data. Cloud infrastructure provides a scalable and secure platform for processing and analyzing data from these IoT devices, enabling predictive maintenance and process optimization.

Internet of Things (IoT) devices are being deployed in chemical manufacturing facilities to collect real-time data. Cloud infrastructure provides a scalable and secure platform for processing and analyzing data from these IoT devices, enabling predictive maintenance and process optimization. Remote Monitoring and Control: Cloud infrastructure facilitates remote monitoring and control of chemical processes and equipment. This trend has gained prominence, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, as remote work and oversight have become more critical.

Cloud infrastructure facilitates remote monitoring and control of chemical processes and equipment. This trend has gained prominence, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, as remote work and oversight have become more critical. Cybersecurity and Compliance: With an increased reliance on the cloud, chemical companies are placing a strong emphasis on cybersecurity and compliance with industry regulations. Cloud providers are enhancing security measures to protect sensitive chemical data.

