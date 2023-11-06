Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Spot Equity Award program

Oslo, 6th November 2023: Adevinta is during the coming days transferring a net amount of 38,962 own shares to employees in connection with its Spot Equity Award plan. 37,283 own shares were sold through a broker in the open market at an average price of NOK 97.88328 on 1st November 2023 to cover the participant’s tax liabilities in relation to the incentive program.

The share transfer is a settlement of the Spot Equity Award program of Adevinta ASA aimed to retain certain key roles.

Shares transferred to employees who are primary insiders are disclosed in an attachment to this release and the notifications of the transaction are also attached to this press release in accordance with MAR regulation.

This information has been submitted in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act Section 5‑12.

- End -



IR contact

Marie de Scobiac

Head of Investor Relations

Anne-Sophie Jugean

Senior Investor Relations Manager

ir@adevinta.com



About Adevinta

Adevinta is a leading online classifieds group and champion of sustainable commerce with a focus on Europe.

Our portfolio of 25+ digital marketplaces spans consumer goods, mobility, real estate, holiday rentals and jobs. Every month, our industry-leading technology enables more than 120 million people and over a million businesses across Europe to connect and trade. Loved local brands include leboncoin in France; mobile.de and Kleinanzeigen in Germany; Fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, Subito in Italy; Marktplaats in the Netherlands and the Canadian marketplace Kijiji.

Our international team of diverse individuals are united in their purpose to make a positive impact on the environment, the economy and society every single day.

Adevinta is a sustainability leader within the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe.

To find out more, visit Adevinta.com

Attachments