LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME

November 06, 2023

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Huibert

Last Name(s)

Vigeveno

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Downstream, Renewables & Energy Solutions Director – Executive Committee

Initial notification/amendments

Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction

Disposal of shares

Currency

EUR

Price (Average)

30.961769

 

Volume

4,396

Total

€136,107.9365

 

Aggregated information:

For full breakdown see table at the end of this notification. 

 

Volume

Price

Total

 

4,396

€30.961769

€136,107.9365

 


Date of Transaction

03 November 2023

Place of Transaction

Euronext Amsterdam

 

 

 

Full breakdown of transaction

 

Total Quantity

Price (€)

Total for trade (€)

365

30.97

11304.05

795

30.9675

24619.1625

366

30.975

11336.85

442

30.965

13686.53

214

30.98

6629.72

1,034

30.95

32002.3

365

30.96

11300.4

120

30.96

3715.2

365

30.955

11298.575

330

30.955

10215.15

 

 

 

 

Total shares traded

Weighted Average price (€)

Total sale value (€)

4,396

30.961769

136,107.9365

 

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

 

 