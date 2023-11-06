Best Caviar Shop Hong Kong - Nomad Launches Premium Caviar Subscription and Delivery in HK

Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Nomad Caviar is changing the perception of caviar as a luxury food by making it widely available at an affordable price to its customers in Asia and around the world. For more information visit https://www.nomadcaviar.com/collections/all

Jason Cohen began his journey with caviar during the COVID-19 pandemic when he was hosting a lot of dinners at home for friends and family. Realising how much he was paying for the delicacy, Jason aimed to cut out the middleman and went straight to the distributors. Soon, his necessity turned into a business opportunity when he decided to start Nomad Caviar in order to make caviar more affordable for the masses.

Today, Nomad Caviar brings the highest quality, sustainably farmed sturgeon eggs directly from the farm to its customers’ tables. Under the leadership of Jason, Nomad Caviar has established a direct-to-consumer online luxury food retailer that turns caviar from an occasional indulgence to an everyday luxury. The company has a presence in Hong Kong as well as Singapore, and delivers straight to its customers’ doorsteps for a seamless caviar dining experience.

Regarding the company’s mission Jason says, “We are trying to challenge the perception of caviar as something to be eaten off a little spoon or as garnish. We are looking past this limited view of caviar and going back to the time when it was served generously, as more than a measly mouthful. So, at Nomad Caviar, we are delivering caviar so that it can be enjoyed as it should be, plentifully and without hesitation.”

The company’s Kaluga Hybrid caviar boasts a large roe from a mature hybrid sturgeon. Its colour ranges through shades of brown and has a firm texture, with a buttery taste and creamy aroma. Kaluga Hybrid is a cousin to the farmed Beluga and packs a full flavour with notable minerality. It is obtained from fish born by breeding two sturgeon species native to the Amur River basin, the Huso dauricus, a cousin to Beluga and considered the largest freshwater fish in the world, and the Acipenser schrenckii (Amur) sturgeon.

Nomad Caviar’s Kaluga Hybrid caviar is available in a bundle of two 250g tins and single packs of 500g, 1kg, and 1.7kg for HK$5,000, HK$4,688, HK$8,188, and HK$11,188 respectively.

As previously announced, the company’s Ossetra caviar has large roe and comes from mature Acipenser gueldenstaedtii sturgeon. Its colour ranges through shades of brown and it has a firm texture that pops in the mouth. There are also hints of nuts in the aroma. Originally hailing from the Caspian Sea, Ossetra has a rich history as a highly sought-after caviar. In recent years, production has shifted towards sustainable aquaculture farms as demand has grown. Ossetra is loved by connoisseurs far and wide for its complex, robust flavour, and versatility that has made it one of the most popular types of caviar.

Nomad Caviar’s Ossetra caviar is available in a bundle of two 250g tins and single packs of 500g, 1kg, and 1.7kg for HK$5,776, HK$5,188, HK$8,988, and HK$12,388 respectively.

Nomad Caviar also recently launched its caviar tart, which has been crafted in collaboration with dining institution Le Bec Fin and Toto Private Chef. Each tart package, which retails for HK$3,888, features 125g of NOMAD's finest caviar, 125g of Hokkaido Uni, delicate snow crab meat and cauliflower crème, a rich almond flour crust, and is garnished with vibrant shiso flowers.

Sharing his vision for the future of Nomad Caviar, Jason Cohen is not just content with the success they've achieved in Hong Kong and Singapore. He unveils an exciting development, “We are focused on providing our customers with the highest quality, sustainably farmed sturgeon eggs direct from the farm to their tables. Starting as a one-man operation, we have now grown to a full team of hospitality professionals with a background in restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and hotels around Asia, all working together to bring the best, yet affordable, caviar to pantries across the region.”

And now, the Nomad journey is taking another significant leap. Jason is thrilled to announce, “Our commitment to quality and affordability knows no bounds. We are excited to expand our reach to Manila, bringing our esteemed caviar collection to the Philippines in November 2023. A new chapter of indulgence awaits our Filipino friends, where luxury, quality, and affordability meet.”





Readers who want to find out more about Nomad Caviar’s offerings and stay updated on the upcoming Manila launch are urged to visit its website at https://www.nomadcaviar.com/.

