Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis awards more than $700,000 in Elevate Small Business Grants

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis (FHLBank Indianapolis or Bank) announced today that more than $700,000 has been awarded to 38 Indiana and Michigan businesses through the Bank’s Elevate Small Business Grant program. Elevate was developed to strengthen our communities and encourage Indiana and Michigan small businesses to further develop their relationship with an FHLBank Indianapolis member financial institution.



Last year, the Bank awarded more than $500,000, making this year’s Elevate grant distribution a 40% increase in funds supporting economic growth and development.

Grant recipients submitted applications through their financial institution for up to $20,000 to use for buying property, facility expansion, workforce training, technology enhancements and other business needs.

The Elevate grant is open to all for-profit Indiana and Michigan businesses with annual revenue of less than $1 million. Applications were evaluated based on their feasibility as well as the effect grants would have on the community.

In total, this year FHLBank Indianapolis awarded $705,130 in Elevate grants to small businesses looking to take their success to the next level. A summary of the grant recipients is included below, and a more detailed list is available here: FHLBank Indianapolis 2023 Elevate recipients.

Member Business City State 1st Source Bank Antonuccio’s Italian Market Fort Wayne IN 1st Source Bank Neighborhood Development Associates, LLC Lakeville IN Boonville Federal Savings Bank ICR Advertising, Inc. Evansville IN Citizens State Bank Fit Chicks, LLC Fishers IN Citizens State Bank Studio 1534, LLC New Castle IN First Federal Savings Bank of Washington Ice Design Studio Vincennes IN First Merchants Bank J’s Breakfast Club Gary IN Heritage Federal Credit Union Flowers and More, LLC Evansville IN Heritage Federal Credit Union Honey Moon Coffee Co., LLC Evansville IN Hoosier Heartland State Bank Wildfire348 Crawfordsville IN LNB Community Bank Trelcru, Inc. Boonville IN Merchants Bank of Indiana Kismetic Beer Company Indianapolis IN Merchants Bank of Indiana Stomping Ground Indianapolis IN Merchants Bank of Indiana Tea’s Me Community Café, LLC Indianapolis IN Old National Bank Reclaimed Fort Wayne Salvage Co. Fort Wayne IN Scottsburg Building & Loan Assn. Westwood Golf Course Scottsburg IN The Farmers Bank Chef Karyn, LLC Sheridan IN The North Salem State Bank Danville Florist, LLC Danville IN Three Rivers Federal Credit Union Fabcore Plastics Fort Wayne IN Three Rivers Credit Union The Red Stiletto, LLC Fort Wayne IN Central Savings Bank St. Ignace in Bloom Greenhouse & Florist St. Ignace MI Citizens National Bank of Cheboygan Stema Welding, LLC Cheboygan MI ELGA Credit Union Comma Bookstore & Social Hub Flint MI First National Bank & Trust Crispigna’s Italian Market Iron Mountain MI First National Bank of America Develop Architecture Detroit MI First State Bank Love Travels Imports, LLC Detroit MI First State Bank Pilates Method, LLC Birmingham MI First State Bank Timber Creek Counseling Chelsea MI Lake Trust Credit Union Mr. Leslie’s Cheesecakes Lansing MI Lake Trust Credit Union Skinphorea Royal Oak MI Metro Community Development, Inc. Prestige Promotions, LLC Burton MI Old National Bank Reel Clever Films, LLC Detroit MI Old National Bank Stingray Advisory Group, LLC Muskegon MI Safe Harbor Credit Union Haven Design Build, LLC Fremont MI Superior National Bank Copper Country Boat Tours, LLC Houghton MI Superior National Bank Dynamic Metalworks, LLC Atlantic Mine MI Superior National Bank Ghost House Farm, LLC Hancock MI Upper Peninsula State Bank Beaver’s Lures Escanaba MI

