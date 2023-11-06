Revolutionizing the Road: Automotive Personal Assistant Systems Gain Traction in the Market, Paving the Way for Smart and Safer Driving Experiences

Covina, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive personal assistant system is a digital assistant which combines machine learning, artificial intelligence, speech recognition, speech synthesis and thus designed for safe travelling.

Pros of Automotive Personal Assistant System: It is developed to enhance better driving and vehicle system safety. Growing demand for telematics and connectivity of vehicles has driven market growth.

Cons: Technological pivots and design complexity restrain market growth.

The Automotive Personal Assistant System Market was a rapidly growing segment within the automotive industry. Automotive personal assistant systems are voice-activated or AI-powered technologies integrated into vehicles to provide a wide range of services and functions to drivers and passengers.

The growth of the market is driven by several factors, including:

Increasing demand for voice-activated infotainment and control systems: Drivers are increasingly demanding voice-activated infotainment and control systems so that they can keep their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road while operating their vehicles.

Growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in vehicles: AI and ML are being used to develop more intelligent and personalized APAS systems. For example, AI and ML can be used to enable APAS systems to learn the driver's preferences and habits over time and provide more relevant and personalized assistance.

Rising demand for safety and security features: APAS systems can also be used to provide drivers with safety and security features, such as collision avoidance systems and lane departure warning systems. This is driving the demand for APAS systems among consumers.

Key Highlights –

In August 2021, MG Motor launched new personal AI (artificial intelligence) assistant and autonomous level-II technology in India. The new launched system is powered by i-Smart Hub and engage with people in the car by depicting human-like voices, emotions, and provides detailed info via Wikipedia.

Key players in the global automotive personal assistant system market include:

Nuance Communications

Bosch

BMW

Tata Motors

Segmentation analysis:

By Type (Steering System, Lane Departure Warning System, Braking Assist System, Vehicle to Vehicle Communication System, and Navigation System)

(Steering System, Lane Departure Warning System, Braking Assist System, Vehicle to Vehicle Communication System, and Navigation System) By Application (OEMS and Aftermarket)

(OEMS and Aftermarket) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

Here are some key opportunities within this market:

Increased Integration in Vehicles: The opportunity to integrate personal assistant systems as a standard feature in a broader range of vehicles, including mid-range and economy models, offers a considerable market expansion opportunity. AI Advancements: Advancements in artificial intelligence, particularly in natural language processing and machine learning, present opportunities for enhancing the capabilities and accuracy of personal assistant systems, making them even more intuitive and context-aware. Smart Ecosystem Integration: Opportunities exist for further integrating personal assistant systems with smart home and IoT ecosystems, providing seamless experiences for users as they move between their home and vehicle. Data Monetization: Companies can explore opportunities to leverage the data generated by personal assistant systems for various purposes, including targeted advertising, predictive maintenance, and user behavior analysis. Global Expansion: Opportunities exist for personal assistant systems to expand into emerging markets, both in terms of hardware and software, to cater to a broader and more diverse global audience. Aftermarket Opportunities: While many personal assistant systems are integrated into new vehicles, there is also an aftermarket opportunity for companies to offer retrofit solutions for older vehicles, thus expanding their market reach.

