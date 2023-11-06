Hearn Kirkwood Issues Safety Alert on Undeclared Soy and Milk in Various Croissant Sandwiches

JESSUP, Md., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hearn Kirkwood of Jessup, Md., is issuing a voluntary recall of 5,895 clamshell containers of various Croissant Sandwiches because its labeling did not identify the following allergens in the product: soy and milk. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to these allergens run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. Customers with allergies or sensitivities to soy or milk should discard the product.

The affected sandwiches were distributed from October 20, 2023 and November 3, 2023, in the states of: Alabama, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

BRANDITEM DESCRIPTIONUPCPACK / SIZELOT CODE
FOOD UNLIMITEDBACON EGG & CHEDDAR CROISSANT7663752530511/5.25ozUse By Date of 10/27/2023 through 11/8/2023
FOOD UNLIMITEDBACON EGG & CHEDDAR CROISSANT7663752530516/5.25ozUse By Date of 10/27/2023 through 11/8/2023
JACK & OLIVELE CROISSANT: CHICKEN SALAD7663757950181/5.8ozUse By Date of 10/27/2023 through 11/8/2023
SPRIG & SPROUTLE CROISSANT: CHICKEN SALAD7663757971281/5.8ozUse By Date of 10/27/2023 through 11/8/2023
FOOD UNLIMITEDLE CROISSANT: CHICKEN SALAD7663752615991/5.8ozUse By Date of 10/27/2023 through 11/8/2023
FOOD UNLIMITEDLE CROISSANT: CHICKEN SALAD7663752615996/5.8ozUse By Date of 10/27/2023 through 11/8/2023
FOOD UNLIMITEDLE CROISSANT: HAM & SWISS7663752616121/5.5ozUse By Date of 10/27/2023 through 11/8/2023
FOOD UNLIMITEDLE CROISSANT: TUNA SALAD7663752616051/5.8ozUse By Date of 10/27/2023 through 11/8/2023
FOOD UNLIMITEDLE CROISSANT: TUNA SALAD7663752616056/5.8ozUse By Date of 10/27/2023 through 11/8/2023
FOOD UNLIMITEDLE CROISSANT: TURKEY & CHEDDAR7663752616291/5.5ozUse By Date of 10/27/2023 through 11/8/2023
FOOD UNLIMITEDLE CROISSANT: TURKEY & CHEDDAR7663752616296/5.5ozUse By Date of 10/27/2023 through 11/8/2023


To date, no illnesses related to this product have been reported. No other products distributed by Hearn Kirkwood are being recalled. Hearn Kirkwood is working collaboratively with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on this recall.

The recall was initiated after one of our firm’s ingredients suppliers failed to notify them the ingredient formulation had changed. This led to products being sent to customers without properly identifying the allergens of soy and milk.

Hearn Kirkwood takes the safety and integrity of the products it distributes seriously. Hearn Kirkwood regrets any inconvenience and concern this recall may cause. Customers with allergies or sensitivities to soy or milk should discard the product. Customers who have any questions about the recall may contact: RetailSalesDistribution@CoastalSunbelt.com or call 410-799-9900. 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM EST.

Below are pictures of the packaging labels.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Shannon Mutschler

Shannon.mutschler@sysco.com

 

Packaging Label of Recalled Items

 

