Snappy Tomato Pizza Receives Prestigious Accolade as Voted Best Pizza for the Third Year in a Row by Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Family Magazine Readers

Burlington, KY, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snappy Tomato Pizza proudly announces its latest achievement: being named the Best Pizza of Northern Kentucky 2023 by the esteemed readers of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Magazine. This recognition solidifies Snappy Tomato Pizza's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional quality and taste to its customers.

The honor, bestowed by the discerning readers of Cincinnati Family Magazine for the third year in a row, recognizes Snappy Tomato Pizza's dedication to crafting delicious, high-quality pizzas that delight pizza enthusiasts across the region. This accolade highlights the brand's consistency in creating delectable pizzas that have become a beloved staple in the community.

"It is an immense honor to be recognized as the Best Pizza of Northern Kentucky 2023 by the readers of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Magazine," said Tim Gayhart, CEO and owner of Snappy Tomato Pizza. "This award is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence in every pizza we serve. We are incredibly grateful to our loyal customers whose support and trust have made this achievement possible."

The recognition by Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Family Magazine readers underscores the company's dedication to superior quality and customer satisfaction, solidifying its position as a leading provider of exceptional pizza experiences.

For more information about Snappy Tomato Pizza and to experience the award-winning flavors that have captivated Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, visit their website at www.snappytomato.com.

###

About Snappy Tomato Pizza:

Snappy Tomato Pizza is a leading pizza restaurant known for its commitment to crafting delicious pizzas using the finest and freshest ingredients. With numerous locations across Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, Snappy Tomato Pizza has become a household name, delighting customers with its exceptional taste and quality.

Attachments