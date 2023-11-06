Dozer Market Size Worth US$ 10.2 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dozer market is estimated at a value of US$ 5.9 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach US$ 10.2 billion by the end of 2034. This study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, suggests that East Asia and South Asia are projected to spearhead global sales of dozers over the next ten years and beyond.



Rapid urbanization and industrialization are projected to fuel growth in the construction industry and subsequently favor sales of dozers as well. Rising investments in infrastructure development and growing demand for heavy equipment in different industry verticals are also slated to boost dozer shipments on a global level through 2034.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=385

Dozer manufacturers are focusing on launching new products that allow them to boost their sales and increase their share in the global competitive landscape.

In April 2023, HD Hyundai Infracore Co., a leading construction equipment company based in South Korea, announced the launch of a new bulldozer in South Korea. The new 10-ton bulldozer is powered by an eco-friendly engine compliant with European regulations.



Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 10.2 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.6% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 106 Tables No. of Figures 84 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global dozer market is calculated at a valuation of US$ 5.9 billion for 2024.

Demand for dozers is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2034.

The market is forecasted to reach US$ 10.2 billion by 2034-end.

Rapid urbanization, the launch of several new construction projects, advancements in heavy equipment technology, the growing availability of autonomous dozers, and rising spending on infrastructure development are key market drivers.

High initial cost and growing availability of alternative equipment are projected to create challenges for dozer manufacturing companies in the future.

Crawler dozers accounted for more than 50% share of global demand in 2023.

East Asia and South Asia & Oceania are projected to collectively account for a leading share of the global market across the study period.

The construction industry is set to spearhead worldwide shipments of dozers over the next ten years.

“Developing countries such as India, China, Japan, and Brazil projected to be highly opportune markets for dozer suppliers,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Caterpillar

Zoomilion

CNH Industries

Deere & Company

Guangxi Liugong Machinery Co. Ltd

Bell Equipment Co SA

Komatsu

SHANDONG SHANTUI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY IMP&EXP CO.

Liebherr



Winning Strategy

Dozer suppliers are focusing on creating automated products to address the shortage of skilled operators and satisfy the growing demand for automated heavy machinery in different verticals. Dozer companies are investing in the research and development of new dozers that are more efficient and compliant with modern emission standards.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=385

Competitive Landscape

In May 2023, Caterpillar, a leading construction equipment provider, announced the launch of its new dozer. The Cat D10 dozer features a design that’s 6% more efficient than Cat D10T2 along with a stator clutch torque converter.

more efficient than Cat D10T2 along with a stator clutch torque converter. At the ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023, Develon, a renowned supplier of heavy equipment, introduced its new bulldozer suited for light commercial and residential applications in April 2023. The DD130 features a telematics system, a rearview camera, and a better visible blade that ensures the safety of the workers and operators.

In September 2022, Shantui, a Chinese construction equipment manufacturer in collaboration with researchers at Huazhong University of Science and Technology (HUST) reportedly created the world’s first unmanned bulldozer. The team claimed that the dozer was tested more than 100 times and could operate completely unmanned even without a remote control.



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global dozer market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product type (crawler, wheeled, mini), operating weight (under 20,000 lb, 20,000 to 60,000 lb, 60,001 to 150,000 lb, over 150,000 lb), flywheel power (75 to 125 hp, 126 to 250 hp, more than 250 hp), wattage (1,000 to 1,250 watts, 1251 to 1500 watts, 1,501 to 1,750 watts, 1,751 to 2,000 watts, 2,001 to 2,250 watts, 2,251 to 4,500 watts, 4,501 to 6,000 watts, above 6,000 watts), and end-use vertical (construction, mining, forestry & agriculture, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Crawler Cranes Market: The global crawler cranes market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% and reach a valuation of US$ 7.19 billion by 2033, up from US$ 4.54 billion in 2023.

Crawler Dozers Market: Worldwide demand for crawler dozers is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.7% and reach a market size of US$ 27.21 billion by the end of 2033.

Bulldozer Rental Market: The bulldozer rental market is expected to grow with single digit CAGR during forecast period 2021-2031.

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog