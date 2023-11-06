HighPeak Energy, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HPK) today announced financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.



Highlights

Third Quarter 2023

Sales volumes, consisting of 84% crude oil and 93% liquids, averaged 52,708 barrels of crude oil equivalent per day (“Boe/d”), representing a 25% increase over second quarter 2023 and a 101% increase over third quarter 2022.

Net income and EBITDAX (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled below) were $38.8 million and $266.2 million, respectively.

Generated $75.7 million of free cash flow (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled below).

Completed a $1.2 billion term loan financing, which streamlined and extended the Company’s debt maturities to September 2026.

Realized price averaged $71.27 per Boe, or 87% of the weighted average of NYMEX WTI crude oil prices, excluding the effects of derivatives.

Cash operating margin averaged $59.17 per Boe, or 83% of the average realized price per Boe, excluding the effects of derivatives.

Recent Event

On November 1, 2023, the Company closed a $100 million super priority revolving credit facility with $75 million of initial commitments, providing additional liquidity and flexibility.



HighPeak Chairman and CEO, Jack Hightower, said, “We are thrilled to announce this quarter has been nothing short of transformational for our company. We achieved a production milestone of over 50,000 barrels per day which is proof of the high quality of our asset base. Not only did we unlock significant value through increased production, but we also started generating positive free cash flow, a vital sign of our financial health. Furthermore, in the midst of a volatile banking environment, we have taken proactive steps to secure the financing necessary to accomplish our development program. This prudent approach ensures that our financial stability and liquidity will remain intact by removing the risks associated with standard borrowing base redeterminations. This success is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability.

“Consistent with our development strategy, we recently introduced a third rig, which will continue to support our responsible growth profile. Additionally, should market conditions support, we may expand our operations further. Regardless, our primary objectives for the future include generating free cash flow, reducing debt levels significantly, ensuring we maintain a net debt to EBITDA ratio well below one turn, and enhancing the return of capital to our shareholders.”

Third Quarter 2023 Operational Update

HighPeak’s sales volumes during the third quarter of 2023 averaged 52,708 Boe/d, an increase of approximately 25% compared with the second quarter of 2023. Third quarter sales volumes consisted of approximately 84% crude oil and 93% liquids.

The Company averaged two drilling rigs and one frac crew, respectively, during the third quarter, drilled 18 gross (14.4 net) horizontal wells and completed 16 gross (16.0 net) operated producing wells. At September 30, 2023, the Company had 32 gross (25.6 net) horizontal wells in various stages of drilling and completion. In early November 2023, the Company added a third drilling rig and is currently running three drilling rigs and two frac crews.

HighPeak President, Michael Hollis, commented,

“We have increased our production over 100% year over year while maintaining a low leverage ratio. This is a testament to HighPeak’s rock quality and relentless pursuit of excellence and capital efficiency. I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to our remarkable team of employees who have been the driving force behind our success. Their perseverance, innovation, and unwavering commitment to our mission have made these achievements possible.

“Our dedication to financial discipline and prudent management is reflected in the generation of over $75 million in free cash flow last quarter, which demonstrates our strong financial health and stability. We maintain a keen focus on capital discipline, reducing our debt and ensuring continued return of capital to our stakeholders.

“As a result of our successful drilling program and generation of significant free cash flow, we have now picked up a third drilling rig. At this pace of development, we will continue to grow our average production in 2024 and further reduce our debt.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

HighPeak reported net income of $38.8 million for the third quarter of 2023, or $0.28 per diluted share, and EBITDAX of $266.2 million, or $1.90 per diluted share.

Third quarter average realized prices were $82.87 per barrel (“$/Bbl”) of crude oil, $20.08 per barrel of NGL and $1.89 per Mcf of natural gas, resulting in an overall realized price of $71.27 per Boe, or 87% of the weighted average of NYMEX crude oil prices, excluding the effects of derivatives. HighPeak’s cash costs for the third quarter were $13.53 per Boe, including lease operating expenses of $7.87 per Boe, workover expenses of $0.34 per Boe, production and ad valorem taxes of $3.89 per Boe and G&A expenses of $1.43 per Boe. The Company’s cash margin was $57.74 per Boe, or 81% of the overall realized price per Boe for the quarter, excluding the effects of derivatives.

HighPeak’s third quarter 2023 capital expenditures to drill, complete, equip, provide facilities and for infrastructure were $161.2 million. In addition, the Company incurred capital expenditures of approximately $1.8 million primarily related to leasehold acquisitions.

Comprehensive Refinancing

On September 12, 2023, HighPeak completed a $1.2 billion term loan financing, of which a portion of the proceeds were used to fully repay the Company’s outstanding borrowings of $1.0 billion associated with our prior senior notes and reserve-based credit facility. Subsequently, on November 1, 2023, the Company closed a $100.0 million super priority revolving credit facility with $75.0 million of initial commitments. The comprehensive refinancing streamlines the Company’s capitalization, extends its debt maturities to September 30, 2026, and provides long-term liquidity and flexibility to support the Company’s strategic plan.

Hedging

As of September 30, 2023, HighPeak had the following outstanding crude oil derivative instruments and the weighted average crude oil prices and premiums payable per barrel:

Swaps

($/Bbl) Deferred Premium Collars & Deferred

Premium Puts ($/Bbl) Settlement

Month Settlement

Year Type of

Contract Bbls

Per

Day

Index Price Floor or

Strike

Price Ceiling

Price Deferred

Premium

Payable Crude Oil: Oct - Dec 2023 Swap 11,300 WTI $ 77.84 $ — $ — $ — Oct - Dec 2023 Collar 5,000 WTI $ — $ 75.50 $ 100.00 $ 0.35 Oct - Dec 2023 Put 19,000 WTI $ — $ 69.46 $ — $ 5.00 Jan - Mar 2024 Swap 4,000 WTI $ 84.00 $ — $ — $ — Jan - Mar 2024 Collar 6,000 WTI $ — $ 80.00 $ 100.00 $ 3.50 Jan - Mar 2024 Put 20,000 WTI $ — $ 66.44 $ — $ 5.00 Apr - Jun 2024 Swap 4,000 WTI $ 84.00 $ — $ — $ — Apr - Jun 2024 Collar 5,500 WTI $ — $ 69.73 $ 95.00 $ 0.61 Apr - Jun 2024 Put 14,000 WTI $ — $ 60.41 $ — $ 5.00 Jul - Sep 2024 Swap 4,000 WTI $ 84.00 $ — $ — $ — Jul - Sep 2024 Collar 1,500 WTI $ — $ 69.00 $ 95.00 $ 0.85 Jul - Sep 2024 Put 14,000 WTI $ — $ 60.41 $ — $ 5.00 Oct - Dec 2024 Swap 5,500 WTI $ 76.37 $ — $ — $ — Oct - Dec 2024 Collar 10,600 WTI $ — $ 65.68 $ 90.32 $ 1.85 Oct - Dec 2024 Put 2,000 WTI $ — $ 58.00 $ — $ 5.00 Jan - Mar 2025 Swap 5,500 WTI $ 76.37 $ — $ — $ — Jan - Mar 2025 Collar 8,000 WTI $ — $ 65.00 $ 90.00 $ 2.12 Jan - Mar 2025 Put 2,000 WTI $ — $ 58.00 $ — $ 5.00 Apr - Jun 2025 Swap 5,500 WTI $ 76.37 $ — $ — $ — Apr - Jun 2025 Collar 7,000 WTI $ — $ 65.00 $ 90.08 $ 2.28 Apr - Jun 2025 Put 2,000 WTI $ — $ 58.00 $ — $ 5.00 Jul - Sep 2025 Swap 3,000 WTI $ 75.85 $ — $ — $ — Jul - Sep 2025 Collar 7,000 WTI $ — $ 65.00 $ 90.08 $ 2.28 Jul - Sep 2025 Put 2,000 WTI $ — $ 58.00 $ — $ 5.00



The Company’s crude oil derivative contracts are based on reported settlement prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange for West Texas Intermediate pricing.

Dividends

During the third quarter of 2023, HighPeak’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share, or $3.2 million in dividends paid to stockholders during the quarter. In addition, in October 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share, or $3.2 million in dividends to be paid to stockholders on November 22, 2023.

Conference Call

HighPeak will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the third quarter of 2023. Conference call participants may register for the call here. Access to the live audio-only webcast and replay of the earnings release conference call may be found here. A live broadcast of the earnings conference call will also be available on the HighPeak Energy website at www.highpeakenergy.com under the “Investors” section of the website. A replay will also be available on the website following the call.

When available, a copy of the Company’s earnings release, investor presentation and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q may be found on its website at www.highpeakenergy.com.

Conference Participation

HighPeak Energy will participate in the upcoming 12th Annual Roth MKM Deer Valley Conference to be held from December 13-16, 2023.

About HighPeak Energy, Inc.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent crude oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional crude oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.highpeakenergy.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. When used in this document, the words “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “continue,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “future,” “potential,” “estimate” or the negative of such terms and similar expressions as they relate to HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak Energy,” the “Company” or the “Successor”) are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, they involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, in many cases, beyond the Company's control. For example, the Company’s review of strategic alternatives may not result in a sale of the Company, a recommendation that a transaction occur or result in a completed transaction, and any transaction that occurs may not increase shareholder value, in each case as a result of such risks and uncertainties.

These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the results of the strategic review being undertaken by the Company’s Board and the interest of prospective counterparties, the Company’s ability to realize the results contemplated by the 2023 and 2024 guidance, volatility of commodity prices, product supply and demand, the impact of a widespread outbreak of an illness, such as the coronavirus disease pandemic, on global and U.S. economic activity, competition, the ability to obtain environmental and other permits and the timing thereof, other government regulation or action, the ability to obtain approvals from third parties and negotiate agreements with third parties on mutually acceptable terms, litigation, the costs and results of drilling and operations, availability of equipment, services, resources and personnel required to perform the Company's drilling and operating activities, access to and availability of transportation, processing, fractionation, refining and storage facilities, HighPeak Energy's ability to replace reserves, implement its business plans or complete its development activities as scheduled, access to and cost of capital, the financial strength of counterparties to any credit facility and derivative contracts entered into by HighPeak Energy, if any, and purchasers of HighPeak Energy's oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas production, uncertainties about estimates of reserves, identification of drilling locations and the ability to add proved reserves in the future, the assumptions underlying forecasts, including forecasts of production, expenses, cash flow from sales of oil and gas and tax rates, quality of technical data, environmental and weather risks, including the possible impacts of climate change, cybersecurity risks and acts of war or terrorism. These and other risks are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no duty to publicly update these statements except as required by law.

Use of Projections

The financial, operational, industry and market projections, estimates and targets in this press release and in the Company’s guidance (including production, operating expenses and capital expenditures in future periods) are based on assumptions that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The assumptions and estimates underlying the projected, expected or target results are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic, regulatory and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the financial, operational, industry and market projections, estimates and targets, including assumptions, risks and uncertainties described in “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” above. These projections are speculative by their nature and, accordingly, are subject to significant risk of not being actually realized by the Company. Projected results of the Company for 2024 are particularly speculative and subject to change. Actual results may vary materially from the current projections, including for reasons beyond the Company’s control. The projections are based on current expectations and available information as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no duty to publicly update these projections except as required by law.

Drilling Locations

The Company has estimated its drilling locations based on well spacing assumptions and upon the evaluation of its drilling results and those of other operators in its area, combined with its interpretation of available geologic and engineering data. The drilling locations actually drilled on the Company’s properties will depend on the availability of capital, regulatory approvals, commodity prices, costs, actual drilling results and other factors. Any drilling activities conducted on these identified locations may not be successful and may not result in additional proved reserves. Further, to the extent the drilling locations are associated with acreage that expires, the Company would lose its right to develop the related locations.





HighPeak Energy, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(In thousands) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 151,807 $ 30,504 Accounts receivable 125,982 96,596 Inventory 15,130 13,275 Derivative instruments 3,247 17 Prepaid expenses 1,726 4,133 Total current assets 297,892 144,525 Crude oil and natural gas properties, using the successful efforts method of accounting: Proved properties 3,151,619 2,270,236 Unproved properties 79,961 114,665 Accumulated depletion, depreciation and amortization (551,373 ) (259,962 ) Total crude oil and natural gas properties, net 2,680,207 2,124,939 Other property and equipment, net 3,539 3,587 Other noncurrent assets 7,229 6,431 Total assets $ 2,988,867 $ 2,279,482 Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt, net $ 90,000 $ — Accrued capital expenditures 60,573 91,842 Accounts payable – trade 50,341 105,565 Revenues and royalties payable 34,086 15,623 Other accrued liabilities 30,457 15,600 Derivative instruments 27,776 16,702 Accrued interest 869 13,152 Operating leases 517 343 Advances from joint interest owners 28 7,302 Total current liabilities 294,647 266,129 Noncurrent liabilities: Long-term debt, net 1,057,803 704,349 Deferred income taxes 169,414 131,164 Asset retirement obligations 8,022 7,502 Derivative instruments 3,743 691 Operating leases 136 — Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock 13 11 Additional paid-in capital 1,183,262 1,008,896 Retained earnings 271,827 160,740 Total stockholders’ equity 1,455,102 1,169,647 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,988,867 $ 2,279,482





HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023

2022 Operating revenues: Crude oil sales $ 338,372 $ 189,441 $ 790,458 $ 467,305 NGL and natural gas sales 7,214 14,673 19,682 30,466 Total operating revenues 345,586 204,114 810,140 497,771 Operating costs and expenses: Crude oil and natural gas production 39,820 19,707 107,696 45,748 Production and ad valorem taxes 18,839 10,526 44,395 25,833 Exploration and abandonments 1,728 290 4,372 683 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 117,420 42,624 291,562 94,531 Accretion of discount 122 125 360 245 General and administrative 6,934 1,877 11,952 5,833 Stock-based compensation 14,057 10,655 22,095 29,210 Total operating costs and expenses 198,920 85,804 482,432 202,083 Other expense 540 — 8,042 — Income from operations 146,126 118,310 319,666 295,688 Interest and other income 730 1 923 253 Interest expense (37,022 ) (14,608 ) (103,278 ) (29,142 ) Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (29,655 ) 35,798 (30,898 ) (42,487 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (27,300 ) — (27,300 ) — Income before income taxes 52,879 139,501 159,113 224,312 Income tax expense 14,100 31,597 38,251 55,357 Net income $ 38,779 $ 107,904 $ 120,862 $ 168,955 Earnings per share: Basic net income $ 0.28 $ 0.90 $ 0.94 $ 1.48 Diluted net income $ 0.28 $ 0.85 $ 0.90 $ 1.40 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 123,159 108,681 115,164 102,614 Diluted 127,006 115,118 120,531 109,144 Dividends declared per share $ 0.025 $ 0.025 $ 0.075 $ 0.075

HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 120,862 $ 168,955 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations: Provision for deferred income taxes 38,251 55,357 Loss on extinguishment of debt 27,300 — Loss on derivative instruments 30,898 42,487 Cash paid on settlement of derivative instruments (21,032 ) (64,143 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 9,352 3,261 Amortization of discounts on long-term debt 12,660 4,609 Stock-based compensation expense 22,095 29,210 Accretion expense 360 245 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 291,562 94,531 Exploration and abandonment expense 3,747 134 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (29,385 ) (43,822 ) Prepaid expenses, inventory and other assets (1,628 ) (7,148 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 16,700 19,130 Net cash provided by operating activities 521,742 302,806 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Additions to crude oil and natural gas properties (840,663 ) (725,107 ) Changes in working capital associated with crude oil and natural gas property additions (86,468 ) 142,299 Acquisitions of crude oil and natural gas properties (9,602 ) (258,385 ) Deposit and other costs on pending acquisition (409 ) — Other property additions (103 ) (2,158 ) Net cash used in investing activities (937,245 ) (843,351 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under Term Loan Credit Agreement, net of discount 1,170,000 — Borrowings under Credit Agreement 255,000 450,000 Proceeds from issuance of 10.000% Senior Notes, net of discount — 210,179 Repayments under Credit Agreement (525,000 ) (195,000 ) Repayments of 10.000% Senior Notes and 10.625% Senior Notes (475,000 ) — Premium on extinguishment of debt (4,457 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock 155,768 85,000 Proceeds from exercises of warrants 1,728 7,780 Proceeds from exercises of stock options 148 120 Debt issuance costs (26,401 ) (9,221 ) Stock offering costs (5,371 ) (290 ) Dividends paid (8,706 ) (7,636 ) Dividend equivalents paid (903 ) (908 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 536,806 540,024 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 121,303 (521 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 30,504 34,869 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 151,807 $ 34,348





HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Summary Operating Highlights Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales Volumes: Crude oil (Bbls) 4,083,006 2,010,799 10,147,566 4,631,095 NGLs (Bbls) 433,117 232,739 1,063,287 516,989 Natural gas (Mcf) 1,997,892 1,026,878 4,974,202 2,117,059 Total (Boe) 4,849,105 2,414,684 12,039,887 5,500,927 Daily Sales Volumes: Crude oil (Bbls/d) 44,381 21,857 37,171 16,964 NGLs (Bbls/d) 4,708 2,530 3,895 1,894 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 21,716 11,162 18,221 7,755 Total (Boe/d) 52,708 26,247 44,102 20,150 Revenues (in thousands): Crude oil sales $ 338,372 $ 189,441 $ 790,458 $ 467,305 Crude oil derivative settlements (13,772 ) (2,676 ) (21,032 ) (64,518 ) NGL and natural gas sales 7,214 14,673 19,682 30,466 Natural gas derivative settlements — 375 — 375 Total revenues, including derivative settlements $ 331,814 $ 201,813 $ 789,108 $ 433,627 Average sales prices: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ 82.87 $ 94.21 $ 77.90 $ 100.91 Crude oil derivative settlements (per Bbl) (3.37 ) (1.33 ) (2.07 ) (13.93 ) NGL (per Bbl) 20.08 36.59 22.23 41.23 Natural gas (per Mcf) 1.89 7.73 1.58 6.47 Natural gas derivative settlements (per Mcf) — 0.37 — 0.18 Total, including derivative settlements (per Boe) $ 68.43 $ 83.58 $ 65.54 $ 78.83 Total, excluding derivative settlements (per Boe) $ 71.27 $ 84.53 $ 67.29 $ 90.49 Weighted Average NYMEX WTI ($/Bbl) $ 82.16 $ 90.84 $ 77.75 $ 98.25 Weighted Average NYMEX Henry Hub ($/Mcf) 2.55 8.25 2.62 7.17 Realization to benchmark Crude oil 101 % 104 % 100 % 103 % Natural gas 74 % 94 % 60 % 90 % Operating Costs and Expenses (in thousands): Lease operating expenses $ 38,164 $ 17,462 $ 99,110 $ 43,360 Expense workovers 1,656 2,245 8,586 2,388 Production and ad valorem taxes 18,839 10,526 44,395 25,833 General and administrative expenses 6,934 1,877 11,952 5,833 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 117,420 42,624 291,562 94,531 Operating costs per Boe: Lease operating expenses $ 7.87 $ 7.23 $ 8.23 $ 7.88 Expense workovers 0.34 0.93 0.71 0.43 Production and ad valorem taxes 3.89 4.36 3.69 4.70 General and administrative expenses 1.43 0.78 0.99 1.06 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 24.21 17.65 24.22 17.18





HighPeak Energy, Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDAX

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 38,779 $ 107,904 $ 120,862 $ 168,955 Interest expense 37,022 14,608 103,278 29,142 Interest and other income (730 ) (1 ) (923 ) (253 ) Income tax expense 14,100 31,597 38,251 55,357 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 117,420 42,624 291,562 94,531 Accretion of discount 122 125 360 245 Exploration and abandonment expense 1,728 290 4,372 683 Stock-based compensation 14,057 10,655 22,095 29,210 Derivative related noncash activity 15,883 (38,098 ) 9,866 (21,656 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 27,300 — 27,300 — Other expense 540 — 8,042 — EBITDAX $ 266,221 $ 169,704 $ 625,065 $ 356,214





HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Cash Margin Reconciliation (in thousands, except per Boe data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Crude oil, NGL and natural gas sales revenue $ 345,586 $ 204,114 $ 810,140 $ 497,771 Less: Lease operating expenses (38,164 ) (17,462 ) (99,110 ) (43,360 ) Less: Workover expenses (1,656 ) (2,245 ) (8,586 ) (2,388 ) Less: Production and ad valorem taxes (18,839 ) (10,526 ) (44,395 ) (25,833 ) Less: General and administrative expenses (6,934 ) (1,877 ) (11,952 ) (5,833 ) Cash Margin $ 279,993 $ 172,004 $ 646,097 $ 420,357 Divide by: Sales volumes (MBoe) 4,849.1 2,414.7 12,039.9 5,500.9 Cash Margin per Boe, excluding effects of derivatives $ 57.74 $ 71.23 $ 53.66 $ 76.42 Cash Margin $ 279,993 $ 172,004 $ 646,097 $ 420,357 General and administrative expenses $ 6,934 $ 1,877 $ 11,952 $ 5,833 Divide by: Sales volumes (MBoe) 4,849.1 2,414.7 12,039.9 5,500.9 Cash Operating Margin per Boe, excluding effects of derivatives $ 59.17 $ 72.01 $ 54.66 $ 77.48





HighPeak Energy, Inc. Unaudited Free Cash Flow Reconciliation (in thousands) Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 158,066 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 78,837 Less: Costs incurred excluding acquisitions (161,231 ) Free cash flow $ 75,672



