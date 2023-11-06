HighPeak Energy, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HPK) today announced financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.  

Highlights
Third Quarter 2023

  • Sales volumes, consisting of 84% crude oil and 93% liquids, averaged 52,708 barrels of crude oil equivalent per day (“Boe/d”), representing a 25% increase over second quarter 2023 and a 101% increase over third quarter 2022.
  • Net income and EBITDAX (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled below) were $38.8 million and $266.2 million, respectively.
  • Generated $75.7 million of free cash flow (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled below).
  • Completed a $1.2 billion term loan financing, which streamlined and extended the Company’s debt maturities to September 2026.
  • Realized price averaged $71.27 per Boe, or 87% of the weighted average of NYMEX WTI crude oil prices, excluding the effects of derivatives.
  • Cash operating margin averaged $59.17 per Boe, or 83% of the average realized price per Boe, excluding the effects of derivatives.

Recent Event

  • On November 1, 2023, the Company closed a $100 million super priority revolving credit facility with $75 million of initial commitments, providing additional liquidity and flexibility.

HighPeak Chairman and CEO, Jack Hightower, said, “We are thrilled to announce this quarter has been nothing short of transformational for our company. We achieved a production milestone of over 50,000 barrels per day which is proof of the high quality of our asset base. Not only did we unlock significant value through increased production, but we also started generating positive free cash flow, a vital sign of our financial health. Furthermore, in the midst of a volatile banking environment, we have taken proactive steps to secure the financing necessary to accomplish our development program. This prudent approach ensures that our financial stability and liquidity will remain intact by removing the risks associated with standard borrowing base redeterminations. This success is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability.

“Consistent with our development strategy, we recently introduced a third rig, which will continue to support our responsible growth profile. Additionally, should market conditions support, we may expand our operations further. Regardless, our primary objectives for the future include generating free cash flow, reducing debt levels significantly, ensuring we maintain a net debt to EBITDA ratio well below one turn, and enhancing the return of capital to our shareholders.”

Third Quarter 2023 Operational Update
HighPeak’s sales volumes during the third quarter of 2023 averaged 52,708 Boe/d, an increase of approximately 25% compared with the second quarter of 2023. Third quarter sales volumes consisted of approximately 84% crude oil and 93% liquids.

The Company averaged two drilling rigs and one frac crew, respectively, during the third quarter, drilled 18 gross (14.4 net) horizontal wells and completed 16 gross (16.0 net) operated producing wells. At September 30, 2023, the Company had 32 gross (25.6 net) horizontal wells in various stages of drilling and completion. In early November 2023, the Company added a third drilling rig and is currently running three drilling rigs and two frac crews.

HighPeak President, Michael Hollis, commented,

“We have increased our production over 100% year over year while maintaining a low leverage ratio. This is a testament to HighPeak’s rock quality and relentless pursuit of excellence and capital efficiency.   I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to our remarkable team of employees who have been the driving force behind our success. Their perseverance, innovation, and unwavering commitment to our mission have made these achievements possible.

“Our dedication to financial discipline and prudent management is reflected in the generation of over $75 million in free cash flow last quarter, which demonstrates our strong financial health and stability. We maintain a keen focus on capital discipline, reducing our debt and ensuring continued return of capital to our stakeholders.

“As a result of our successful drilling program and generation of significant free cash flow, we have now picked up a third drilling rig. At this pace of development, we will continue to grow our average production in 2024 and further reduce our debt.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results
HighPeak reported net income of $38.8 million for the third quarter of 2023, or $0.28 per diluted share, and EBITDAX of $266.2 million, or $1.90 per diluted share. 

Third quarter average realized prices were $82.87 per barrel (“$/Bbl”) of crude oil, $20.08 per barrel of NGL and $1.89 per Mcf of natural gas, resulting in an overall realized price of $71.27 per Boe, or 87% of the weighted average of NYMEX crude oil prices, excluding the effects of derivatives. HighPeak’s cash costs for the third quarter were $13.53 per Boe, including lease operating expenses of $7.87 per Boe, workover expenses of $0.34 per Boe, production and ad valorem taxes of $3.89 per Boe and G&A expenses of $1.43 per Boe. The Company’s cash margin was $57.74 per Boe, or 81% of the overall realized price per Boe for the quarter, excluding the effects of derivatives.

HighPeak’s third quarter 2023 capital expenditures to drill, complete, equip, provide facilities and for infrastructure were $161.2 million. In addition, the Company incurred capital expenditures of approximately $1.8 million primarily related to leasehold acquisitions.

Comprehensive Refinancing
On September 12, 2023, HighPeak completed a $1.2 billion term loan financing, of which a portion of the proceeds were used to fully repay the Company’s outstanding borrowings of $1.0 billion associated with our prior senior notes and reserve-based credit facility. Subsequently, on November 1, 2023, the Company closed a $100.0 million super priority revolving credit facility with $75.0 million of initial commitments. The comprehensive refinancing streamlines the Company’s capitalization, extends its debt maturities to September 30, 2026, and provides long-term liquidity and flexibility to support the Company’s strategic plan.  

Hedging

As of September 30, 2023, HighPeak had the following outstanding crude oil derivative instruments and the weighted average crude oil prices and premiums payable per barrel:

           Swaps
($/Bbl)		 Deferred Premium Collars & Deferred
Premium Puts ($/Bbl)
Settlement
Month		 Settlement
Year		 Type of
Contract		 Bbls
Per
Day
 Index Price Floor or
Strike
Price		 Ceiling
Price		 Deferred
Premium
Payable
Crude Oil:                         
Oct - Dec 2023 Swap 11,300  WTI $77.84  $  $  $ 
Oct - Dec 2023 Collar 5,000  WTI $  $75.50  $100.00  $0.35 
Oct - Dec 2023 Put 19,000  WTI $  $69.46  $  $5.00 
Jan - Mar 2024 Swap 4,000  WTI $84.00  $  $  $ 
Jan - Mar 2024 Collar 6,000  WTI $  $80.00  $100.00  $3.50 
Jan - Mar 2024 Put 20,000  WTI $  $66.44  $  $5.00 
Apr - Jun 2024 Swap 4,000  WTI $84.00  $  $  $ 
Apr - Jun 2024 Collar 5,500  WTI $  $69.73  $95.00  $0.61 
Apr - Jun 2024 Put 14,000  WTI $  $60.41  $  $5.00 
Jul - Sep 2024 Swap 4,000  WTI $84.00  $  $  $ 
Jul - Sep 2024 Collar 1,500  WTI $  $69.00  $95.00  $0.85 
Jul - Sep 2024 Put 14,000  WTI $  $60.41  $  $5.00 
Oct - Dec 2024 Swap 5,500  WTI $76.37  $  $  $ 
Oct - Dec 2024 Collar 10,600  WTI $  $65.68  $90.32  $1.85 
Oct - Dec 2024 Put 2,000  WTI $  $58.00  $  $5.00 
Jan - Mar 2025 Swap 5,500  WTI $76.37  $  $  $ 
Jan - Mar 2025 Collar 8,000  WTI $  $65.00  $90.00  $2.12 
Jan - Mar 2025 Put 2,000  WTI $  $58.00  $  $5.00 
Apr - Jun 2025 Swap 5,500  WTI $76.37  $  $  $ 
Apr - Jun 2025 Collar 7,000  WTI $  $65.00  $90.08  $2.28 
Apr - Jun 2025 Put 2,000  WTI $  $58.00  $  $5.00 
Jul - Sep 2025 Swap 3,000  WTI $75.85  $  $  $ 
Jul - Sep 2025 Collar 7,000  WTI $  $65.00  $90.08  $2.28 
Jul - Sep 2025 Put 2,000  WTI $  $58.00  $  $5.00 


The Company’s crude oil derivative contracts are based on reported settlement prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange for West Texas Intermediate pricing.

Dividends
During the third quarter of 2023, HighPeak’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share, or $3.2 million in dividends paid to stockholders during the quarter. In addition, in October 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share, or $3.2 million in dividends to be paid to stockholders on November 22, 2023.  

Conference Call
HighPeak will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the third quarter of 2023. Conference call participants may register for the call here. Access to the live audio-only webcast and replay of the earnings release conference call may be found here. A live broadcast of the earnings conference call will also be available on the HighPeak Energy website at www.highpeakenergy.com under the “Investors” section of the website. A replay will also be available on the website following the call.

When available, a copy of the Company’s earnings release, investor presentation and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q may be found on its website at www.highpeakenergy.com.

Conference Participation
HighPeak Energy will participate in the upcoming 12th Annual Roth MKM Deer Valley Conference to be held from December 13-16, 2023.

About HighPeak Energy, Inc.
HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent crude oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional crude oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.highpeakenergy.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. When used in this document, the words “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “continue,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “future,” “potential,” “estimate” or the negative of such terms and similar expressions as they relate to HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak Energy,” the “Company” or the “Successor”) are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, they involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, in many cases, beyond the Company's control. For example, the Company’s review of strategic alternatives may not result in a sale of the Company, a recommendation that a transaction occur or result in a completed transaction, and any transaction that occurs may not increase shareholder value, in each case as a result of such risks and uncertainties.

These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the results of the strategic review being undertaken by the Company’s Board and the interest of prospective counterparties, the Company’s ability to realize the results contemplated by the 2023 and 2024 guidance, volatility of commodity prices, product supply and demand, the impact of a widespread outbreak of an illness, such as the coronavirus disease pandemic, on global and U.S. economic activity, competition, the ability to obtain environmental and other permits and the timing thereof, other government regulation or action, the ability to obtain approvals from third parties and negotiate agreements with third parties on mutually acceptable terms, litigation, the costs and results of drilling and operations, availability of equipment, services, resources and personnel required to perform the Company's drilling and operating activities, access to and availability of transportation, processing, fractionation, refining and storage facilities, HighPeak Energy's ability to replace reserves, implement its business plans or complete its development activities as scheduled, access to and cost of capital, the financial strength of counterparties to any credit facility and derivative contracts entered into by HighPeak Energy, if any, and purchasers of HighPeak Energy's oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas production, uncertainties about estimates of reserves, identification of drilling locations and the ability to add proved reserves in the future, the assumptions underlying forecasts, including forecasts of production, expenses, cash flow from sales of oil and gas and tax rates, quality of technical data, environmental and weather risks, including the possible impacts of climate change, cybersecurity risks and acts of war or terrorism. These and other risks are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no duty to publicly update these statements except as required by law.

Use of Projections
The financial, operational, industry and market projections, estimates and targets in this press release and in the Company’s guidance (including production, operating expenses and capital expenditures in future periods) are based on assumptions that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The assumptions and estimates underlying the projected, expected or target results are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic, regulatory and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the financial, operational, industry and market projections, estimates and targets, including assumptions, risks and uncertainties described in “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” above. These projections are speculative by their nature and, accordingly, are subject to significant risk of not being actually realized by the Company. Projected results of the Company for 2024 are particularly speculative and subject to change. Actual results may vary materially from the current projections, including for reasons beyond the Company’s control. The projections are based on current expectations and available information as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no duty to publicly update these projections except as required by law.

Drilling Locations
The Company has estimated its drilling locations based on well spacing assumptions and upon the evaluation of its drilling results and those of other operators in its area, combined with its interpretation of available geologic and engineering data. The drilling locations actually drilled on the Company’s properties will depend on the availability of capital, regulatory approvals, commodity prices, costs, actual drilling results and other factors. Any drilling activities conducted on these identified locations may not be successful and may not result in additional proved reserves. Further, to the extent the drilling locations are associated with acreage that expires, the Company would lose its right to develop the related locations.


 
HighPeak Energy, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(In thousands)
 
  September 30,
2023		 December 31,
2022
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $151,807  $30,504 
Accounts receivable  125,982   96,596 
Inventory  15,130   13,275 
Derivative instruments  3,247   17 
Prepaid expenses  1,726   4,133 
Total current assets  297,892   144,525 
Crude oil and natural gas properties, using the successful efforts method of accounting:      
Proved properties  3,151,619   2,270,236 
Unproved properties  79,961   114,665 
Accumulated depletion, depreciation and amortization  (551,373)  (259,962)
Total crude oil and natural gas properties, net  2,680,207   2,124,939 
Other property and equipment, net  3,539   3,587 
Other noncurrent assets  7,229   6,431 
Total assets  $2,988,867  $2,279,482 
       
Current liabilities:      
Current portion of long-term debt, net $90,000  $ 
Accrued capital expenditures  60,573   91,842 
Accounts payable – trade  50,341   105,565 
Revenues and royalties payable  34,086   15,623 
Other accrued liabilities  30,457   15,600 
Derivative instruments  27,776   16,702 
Accrued interest  869   13,152 
Operating leases  517   343 
Advances from joint interest owners  28   7,302 
Total current liabilities  294,647   266,129 
Noncurrent liabilities:      
Long-term debt, net  1,057,803   704,349 
Deferred income taxes  169,414   131,164 
Asset retirement obligations  8,022   7,502 
Derivative instruments  3,743   691 
Operating leases  136    
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Stockholders’ equity      
Common stock  13   11 
Additional paid-in capital  1,183,262   1,008,896 
Retained earnings  271,827   160,740 
Total stockholders’ equity  1,455,102   1,169,647 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity  $2,988,867  $2,279,482 
       


HighPeak Energy, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
  
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2023 2022 2023
 2022
Operating revenues:                
Crude oil sales $338,372  $189,441  $790,458  $467,305 
NGL and natural gas sales  7,214   14,673   19,682   30,466 
  Total operating revenues  345,586   204,114   810,140   497,771 
Operating costs and expenses:            
Crude oil and natural gas production  39,820   19,707   107,696   45,748 
Production and ad valorem taxes  18,839   10,526   44,395   25,833 
Exploration and abandonments  1,728   290   4,372   683 
Depletion, depreciation and amortization  117,420   42,624   291,562   94,531 
Accretion of discount  122   125   360   245 
General and administrative  6,934   1,877   11,952   5,833 
Stock-based compensation  14,057   10,655   22,095   29,210 
  Total operating costs and expenses  198,920   85,804   482,432   202,083 
Other expense  540      8,042    
Income from operations  146,126   118,310   319,666   295,688 
Interest and other income  730   1   923   253 
Interest expense  (37,022)  (14,608)  (103,278)  (29,142)
Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net  (29,655)  35,798   (30,898)  (42,487)
Loss on extinguishment of debt  (27,300)     (27,300)   
Income before income taxes  52,879   139,501   159,113   224,312 
Income tax expense  14,100   31,597   38,251   55,357 
Net income $38,779  $107,904  $120,862  $168,955 
             
Earnings per share:            
Basic net income $0.28  $0.90  $0.94  $1.48 
Diluted net income $0.28  $0.85  $0.90  $1.40 
             
Weighted average shares outstanding:            
Basic  123,159   108,681   115,164   102,614 
Diluted  127,006   115,118   120,531   109,144 
             
Dividends declared per share $0.025  $0.025  $0.075  $0.075 
                 

  

HighPeak Energy, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
         
  Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2023 2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:       
Net income $120,862  $168,955 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations:      
Provision for deferred income taxes  38,251   55,357 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  27,300    
Loss on derivative instruments  30,898   42,487 
Cash paid on settlement of derivative instruments  (21,032)  (64,143)
Amortization of debt issuance costs  9,352   3,261 
Amortization of discounts on long-term debt  12,660   4,609 
Stock-based compensation expense  22,095   29,210 
Accretion expense  360   245 
Depletion, depreciation and amortization  291,562   94,531 
Exploration and abandonment expense  3,747   134 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable  (29,385)  (43,822)
Prepaid expenses, inventory and other assets  (1,628)  (7,148)
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other current liabilities  16,700   19,130 
Net cash provided by operating activities  521,742   302,806 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:       
Additions to crude oil and natural gas properties  (840,663)  (725,107)
Changes in working capital associated with crude oil and natural gas property additions  (86,468)  142,299 
Acquisitions of crude oil and natural gas properties  (9,602)  (258,385)
Deposit and other costs on pending acquisition  (409)   
Other property additions  (103)  (2,158)
Net cash used in investing activities  (937,245)  (843,351)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:       
Borrowings under Term Loan Credit Agreement, net of discount  1,170,000    
Borrowings under Credit Agreement  255,000   450,000 
Proceeds from issuance of 10.000% Senior Notes, net of discount     210,179 
Repayments under Credit Agreement  (525,000)  (195,000)
Repayments of 10.000% Senior Notes and 10.625% Senior Notes  (475,000)   
Premium on extinguishment of debt  (4,457)   
Proceeds from issuance of common stock  155,768   85,000 
Proceeds from exercises of warrants  1,728   7,780 
Proceeds from exercises of stock options  148   120 
Debt issuance costs  (26,401)  (9,221)
Stock offering costs  (5,371)  (290)
Dividends paid  (8,706)  (7,636)
Dividend equivalents paid  (903)  (908)
Net cash provided by financing activities  536,806   540,024 
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  121,303   (521)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period  30,504   34,869 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $151,807  $34,348 
       


HighPeak Energy, Inc.
Unaudited Summary Operating Highlights
                 
   Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2023 2022 2023 2022
Sales Volumes:             
Crude oil (Bbls)  4,083,006   2,010,799   10,147,566   4,631,095 
NGLs (Bbls)  433,117   232,739   1,063,287   516,989 
Natural gas (Mcf)  1,997,892   1,026,878   4,974,202   2,117,059 
Total (Boe)  4,849,105   2,414,684   12,039,887   5,500,927 
             
Daily Sales Volumes:             
Crude oil (Bbls/d)  44,381   21,857   37,171   16,964 
NGLs (Bbls/d)  4,708   2,530   3,895   1,894 
Natural gas (Mcf/d)  21,716   11,162   18,221   7,755 
Total (Boe/d)  52,708   26,247   44,102   20,150 
             
Revenues (in thousands):             
Crude oil sales $338,372  $189,441  $790,458  $467,305 
Crude oil derivative settlements  (13,772)  (2,676)  (21,032)  (64,518)
NGL and natural gas sales  7,214   14,673   19,682   30,466 
Natural gas derivative settlements     375      375 
Total revenues, including derivative settlements $331,814  $201,813  $789,108  $433,627 
             
Average sales prices:             
Crude oil (per Bbl) $82.87  $94.21  $77.90  $100.91 
Crude oil derivative settlements (per Bbl)  (3.37)  (1.33)  (2.07)  (13.93)
NGL (per Bbl)  20.08   36.59   22.23   41.23 
Natural gas (per Mcf)  1.89   7.73   1.58   6.47 
Natural gas derivative settlements (per Mcf)     0.37      0.18 
Total, including derivative settlements (per Boe) $68.43  $83.58  $65.54  $78.83 
Total, excluding derivative settlements (per Boe) $71.27  $84.53  $67.29  $90.49 
             
Weighted Average NYMEX WTI ($/Bbl)  $82.16  $90.84  $77.75  $98.25 
Weighted Average NYMEX Henry Hub ($/Mcf)   2.55   8.25   2.62   7.17 
Realization to benchmark             
Crude oil  101%  104%  100%  103%
Natural gas  74%  94%  60%  90%
             
Operating Costs and Expenses (in thousands):             
Lease operating expenses $38,164  $17,462  $99,110  $43,360 
Expense workovers  1,656   2,245   8,586   2,388 
Production and ad valorem taxes  18,839   10,526   44,395   25,833 
General and administrative expenses  6,934   1,877   11,952   5,833 
Depletion, depreciation and amortization  117,420   42,624   291,562   94,531 
             
Operating costs per Boe:             
Lease operating expenses $7.87  $7.23  $8.23  $7.88 
Expense workovers  0.34   0.93   0.71   0.43 
Production and ad valorem taxes  3.89   4.36   3.69   4.70 
General and administrative expenses  1.43   0.78   0.99   1.06 
Depletion, depreciation and amortization  24.21   17.65   24.22   17.18 
                 


HighPeak Energy, Inc.
Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDAX  
(in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2023 2022 2023 2022
Net income $38,779  $107,904  $120,862  $168,955 
Interest expense  37,022   14,608   103,278   29,142 
Interest and other income  (730)  (1)  (923)  (253)
Income tax expense  14,100   31,597   38,251   55,357 
Depletion, depreciation and amortization  117,420   42,624   291,562   94,531 
Accretion of discount  122   125   360   245 
Exploration and abandonment expense  1,728   290   4,372   683 
Stock-based compensation  14,057   10,655   22,095   29,210 
Derivative related noncash activity  15,883   (38,098)  9,866   (21,656)
Loss on extinguishment of debt  27,300      27,300    
Other expense  540      8,042    
EBITDAX $266,221  $169,704  $625,065  $356,214 
             


HighPeak Energy, Inc.
Unaudited Cash Margin Reconciliation
(in thousands, except per Boe data)
             
   Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2023 2022 2023 2022
             
Crude oil, NGL and natural gas sales revenue $345,586  $204,114  $810,140  $497,771 
Less: Lease operating expenses  (38,164)  (17,462)  (99,110)  (43,360)
Less: Workover expenses  (1,656)  (2,245)  (8,586)  (2,388)
Less: Production and ad valorem taxes  (18,839)  (10,526)  (44,395)  (25,833)
Less: General and administrative expenses  (6,934)  (1,877)  (11,952)  (5,833)
Cash Margin $279,993  $172,004  $646,097  $420,357 
Divide by: Sales volumes (MBoe)  4,849.1   2,414.7   12,039.9   5,500.9 
Cash Margin per Boe, excluding effects of derivatives $57.74  $71.23  $53.66  $76.42 
             
Cash Margin $279,993  $172,004  $646,097  $420,357 
General and administrative expenses $6,934  $1,877  $11,952  $5,833 
Divide by: Sales volumes (MBoe)  4,849.1   2,414.7   12,039.9   5,500.9 
Cash Operating Margin per Boe, excluding effects of derivatives $59.17  $72.01  $54.66  $77.48 


 
HighPeak Energy, Inc.
Unaudited Free Cash Flow Reconciliation
(in thousands)
    
  Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2023
    
Net cash provided by operating activities $158,066 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities  78,837 
Less: Costs incurred excluding acquisitions  (161,231)
Free cash flow $75,672 
    


Investor Contact:

Ryan Hightower
Vice President, Business Development
817.850.9204
rhightower@highpeakenergy.com

Source: HighPeak Energy, Inc.


