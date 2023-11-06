Magnite to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced that members of its executive team will participate in the following financial conferences:



Stephens Annual Investment Conference in Nashville on Tuesday & Wednesday, November 14-15, 2023, where management will host in-person meetings. Management will present at 8:00 a.m. CT on the 14th.

RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference in New York City on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. Management will present at 9:20 a.m. ET and host in-person meetings.

Craig-Hallum 14th Annual Alpha Select Conference in New York City on Thursday, November 16, 2023. Management will host in-person investor meetings and there will not be a formal presentation.

Macquarie Inaugural International Conference in Sydney on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. Management will host in-person investor meetings and there will not be a formal presentation.

Wolfe Research 1st Annual Small and Mid-Cap Conference in New York City on Thursday, December 7, 2023. Management will host in-person investor meetings and there will not be a formal presentation.



A live webcast of the Stephens and RBC presentations will be available in the “Events & Presentations” section of Magnite’s investor relations website at http://investor.magnite.com . The webcasts will be available for replay following the conclusion of the live presentation for 90 days.

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.