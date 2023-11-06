Global Water Resources CEO, Ron Fleming, Featured on Premier Financial News Platform, Schwab Network

PHOENIX, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), a pure-play water resource management company, announced its president and CEO, Ron Fleming, was a featured guest today on the popular Morning Trade Live, the flagship program of the Schwab Network, a best-in-class economic and financial markets streaming platform.



A subsidiary of the Charles Schwab Corporation, Schwab Network provides investors with actionable and insightful intelligence on the financial markets through informative interviews with world-class CEOs, analysts, economists and market forecasters.

The show airs Monday-Friday from 6:00 a.m-9:00 a.m. ET, directly on the Schwab Network site. It can also be viewed on the platform’s mobile app and multiple streaming services.

The interview covered a broad range of topics, including Global Water celebrating its 20th year in business and its dedication to water stewardship and sustainability through Total Water Management in the Southwest region of the U.S..

“My live interview on Schwab Network’s Morning Trade Live show was a terrific opportunity to discuss the successes of Global Water Resources over the past two decades,” commented Fleming. “We believe the interview raised Global Water’s profile in the financial community, including our market leadership in utility consolidation, automation and water resource management.”

The company owns and operates 29 water utilities in Arizona and provides dozens of communities with safe and reliable water supplies. Its active M&A program that has been expanding the company’s portfolio of utilities in major metro growth corridors around Phoenix and Tucson. This includes 12 utilities in Maricopa, Pinal and Pima County, including its largest acquisition announced to-date completed earlier this year.

Global Water has received numerous industry awards, including national recognition as a ‘Utility of the Future Today’ for its superior water reuse practices by a national consortium of water and conservation organizations led by the Water Environment Federation (WEF). The company also received Cityworks’ 2022 Excellence in Departmental Practice Award for demonstrating leadership and creativity in applying public asset management strategies to daily operations and long-term planning.

The company recently announced it will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

About Schwab Network

Empowering every investor and trader, every market day. Unlike traditional cable channels, the Schwab Network broadcasts streaming financial news that puts you in control of your viewing experience to ensure you get timely market updates and expert insights — without any filler, noise or political bias. From live and on-demand content to commentary from industry pros, this programming doesn’t just bring you the news but interprets it so you understand how to confidently apply what’s going on in the markets to your strategies. Schwab Network empowers investors with insights and analysis on the latest stock market news, financial news, strategy tips and platform tools.

About Morning Trade Live

Kick off the trading day with Oliver Renick as he ties big macro concepts together with stock-specific analysis and trading strategies. This program cuts through the noise and political bias, while helping viewers understand the economy's relationship with markets through numbers, logic and in-depth interviews with fund managers, ETF providers and options traders.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 29 systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually with a total of more than 15.5 billion gallons recycled since 2004.

To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com .



