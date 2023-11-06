Superior Group of Companies Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

– Total Net Sales of $136.1 million versus $138.7 million in Prior Year Third Quarter –
– Net Income of $3.1 million versus net loss of ($12.7) million in Prior Year Third Quarter –
– Adjusted EBITDA of $9.3 million versus $9.7 million in Prior Year Third Quarter –
– Board of Directors Approves $0.14 Per Share Quarterly Dividend –
– Provides Updated Full-Year Outlook –

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) (the “Company”), today announced its third quarter 2023 results.

Third Quarter Results

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, net sales decreased 1.9% to $136.1 million, compared to third quarter 2022 net sales of $138.7 million. Pretax income was $3.3 million compared to a pretax loss of ($17.0) million in the third quarter of 2022. Net income was $3.1 million or $0.19 per diluted share compared to a net loss of ($12.7) million, or ($0.80) per diluted share for the third quarter of 2022.

In the prior year third quarter of 2022, the Company recognized pre-tax, non-cash impairment charges related to goodwill of $21.5 million ($17.1 million net of tax, or $1.07 per diluted share). On an adjusted basis, which excludes impairment charges made in the prior year third quarter, this quarter’s net income of $3.1 million or $0.19 per diluted share compares to $4.4 million or $0.27 per diluted share in the prior year. At the conclusion of this press release is a reconciliation of reported-to-adjusted results, including a description of the significant items.

“We delivered stronger sequential results that are consistent with our back-end weighted full-year outlook, while again producing positive free cash flow, further reducing debt, and strategically investing to capitalize on future demand,” said Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer. “Our strong customer retention reflects our sharp focus on customer service, and along with new customer wins in each segment underscores our potential to drive even stronger growth and profitability when economic uncertainty lifts. Our Board’s latest quarterly dividend approval reflects our shared confidence in the opportunities across all three of our attractive end markets, and our ability to further enhance shareholder value.”

Third Quarter 2023 Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable December 6, 2023 to shareholders of record as of November 22, 2023.

2023 Full-Year Outlook

For full-year 2023, the Company is updating its Outlook to include a sales forecast range of $538 million to $545 million compared to its earlier forecast of $550 million to $560 million, and an earnings per share forecast range of $0.46 to $0.53 compared to its earlier forecast of $0.45 to $0.55.

Webcast and Conference Call

Disclosure Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this Form 10-Q are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by use of the words may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect, "anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “project,” “potential, or plan or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q may include, without limitation: (1) projections of revenue, income, and other items relating to our financial position and results of operations, including short term and long term plans for cash, (2) statements of our plans, objectives, strategies, goals and intentions, (3) statements regarding the capabilities, capacities, market position and expected development of our business operations, (4) statements of expected industry and general economic trends and (5) the projected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our, our customers, and our suppliers businesses.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may materially adversely affect the anticipated results. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the impact of competition; uncertainties related to supply disruptions, inflationary environment (including with respect to the cost of finished goods and raw materials and shipping costs), employment levels (including labor shortages) and general economic and political conditions in the areas of the world in which the Company operates or from which it sources its supplies or the areas of the United States of America (U.S. or United States) in which the Companys customers are located; changes in the healthcare, retail, hotel, food service, transportation and other industries where uniforms and service apparel are worn; our ability to identify suitable acquisition targets, discover liabilities associated with such businesses during the diligence process, successfully integrate any acquired businesses, or successfully manage our expanding operations; the price and availability of cotton and other manufacturing materials; attracting and retaining senior management and key personnel; the effect of the Companys material weakness in internal control over financial reporting; the Companys ability to successfully remediate its material weakness in internal control over financial reporting and to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including existing and possible future variants, on the United States and global markets, our business, operations, customers, suppliers and employees, including the length and scope of restrictions imposed by various governments and organizations and the continuing success of efforts to deliver effective vaccines and boosters, among other factors; and other factors described in the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in the Risk Factors section herein and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements made herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):
Established in 1920, Superior Group of Companies is comprised of three attractive business segments each serving large, fragmented and growing addressable markets. Across Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products and Contact Centers, each segment enables businesses to create extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their customers and employees. SGC’s commitment to service, quality, advanced technology, and omnichannel commerce provides unparalleled competitive advantages. We are committed to enhancing shareholder value by continuing to pursue a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. For more information, visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com.

Comparative figures are as follows:

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)

  Three Months Ended September 30, 
  2023  2022 
Net sales $136,126  $138,703 
         
Costs and expenses:        
Cost of goods sold  82,928   88,066 
Selling and administrative expenses  47,246   43,815 
Goodwill impairment charge  -   21,460 
Other periodic pension costs  214   528 
Interest expense  2,464   1,794 
   132,852   155,663 
Income (loss) before income tax expense  3,274   (16,960)
Income tax expense (benefit)  160   (4,241)
Net income (loss) $3,114  $(12,719)
         
Net income (loss) per share:        
Basic $0.19  $(0.80)
Diluted $0.19  $(0.80)
         
Weighted average shares outstanding during the period:        
Basic  15,992,792   15,806,852 
Diluted  16,155,355   15,806,852 
         
Cash dividends per common share $0.14  $0.14 
         

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)

  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2023  2022 
Net sales $396,061  $430,218 
         
Costs and expenses:        
Cost of goods sold  248,159   281,667 
Selling and administrative expenses  134,007   131,998 
Goodwill impairment charge  -   45,918 
Intangible assets impairment charge  -   5,581 
Other periodic pension costs  642   1,584 
Interest expense  7,658   2,676 
   390,466   469,424 
Income (loss) before income tax expense  5,595   (39,206)
Income tax expense (benefit)  380   (5,042)
Net income (loss) $5,215  $(34,164)
         
Net income (loss) per share:        
Basic $0.33  $(2.17)
Diluted $0.32  $(2.17)
         
Weighted average shares outstanding during the period:        
Basic  15,954,264   15,739,381 
Diluted  16,132,832   15,739,381 
         
Cash dividends per common share $0.42  $0.40 
         

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and par value data)

  September 30,  December 31, 
  2023  2022 
  (Unaudited)     
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $17,729  $17,722 
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $5,267 and $7,622, respectively  98,289   104,813 
Accounts receivable - other  86   3,326 
Inventories  105,134   124,976 
Contract assets  46,765   52,980 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  10,824   14,166 
Total current assets  278,827   317,983 
Property, plant and equipment, net  48,666   51,392 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  18,806   9,113 
Deferred tax asset  10,677   10,718 
Intangible assets, net  52,098   55,753 
Other assets  12,983   11,982 
Total assets $422,057  $456,941 
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $45,168  $42,060 
Other current liabilities  37,433   38,646 
Current portion of long-term debt  4,219   3,750 
Current portion of acquisition-related contingent liabilities  1,321   736 
Total current liabilities  88,141   85,192 
Long-term debt  103,134   151,567 
Long-term pension liability  13,262   12,864 
Long-term acquisition-related contingent liabilities  387   2,245 
Long-term operating lease liabilities  13,440   3,936 
Other long-term liabilities  8,582   8,538 
Total liabilities  226,946   264,342 
Shareholders’ equity:        
Preferred stock, $.001 par value - authorized 300,000 shares (none issued)  -   - 
Common stock, $.001 par value - authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 16,505,826 and 16,376,683 shares, respectively  16   16 
Additional paid-in capital  76,515   72,615 
Retained earnings  121,308   122,979 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax:        
Pensions  (990)  (1,113)
Foreign currency translation adjustment  (1,738)  (1,898)
Total shareholders’ equity  195,111   192,599 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $422,057  $456,941 
         

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2023  2022 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES        
Net income (loss) $5,215  $(34,164)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  10,331   9,504 
Goodwill impairment charge  -   45,918 
Intangible assets impairment charge  -   5,581 
Inventory write-downs  1,609   5,781 
Provision for bad debts - accounts receivable  64   1,565 
Share-based compensation expense  3,523   3,382 
Deferred income tax benefit  -   (6,361)
Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent liabilities  (442)  284 
Change in fair value of written put options  (460)  (1,791)
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition of businesses:        
Accounts receivable  6,410   3,521 
Accounts receivable - other  3,240   978 
Contract assets  6,208   (10,222)
Inventories  18,280   (19,242)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  3,462   579 
Other assets  (844)  2,677 
Accounts payable and other current liabilities  2,148   (9,561)
Payment of acquisition-related contingent liabilities  (279)  (3,346)
Long-term pension liability  561   1,662 
Other long-term liabilities  362   (1,249)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  59,388   (4,504)
         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES        
Additions to property, plant and equipment  (4,023)  (11,221)
Acquisition of businesses  -   (11,202)
Net cash used in investing activities  (4,023)  (22,423)
         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Proceeds from borrowings of debt  4,000   320,143 
Repayment of debt  (51,813)  (274,898)
Debt issuance costs  (300)  (869)
Payment of cash dividends  (6,886)  (6,380)
Payment of acquisition-related contingent liabilities  (553)  (1,416)
Proceeds received on exercise of stock options  97   684 
Tax withholdings on vesting of restricted shares and performance based shares  -   (232)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  (55,455)  37,032 
         
Effect of currency exchange rates on cash  97   (132)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents  7   9,973 
Cash and cash equivalents balance, beginning of period  17,722   8,935 
Cash and cash equivalents balance, end of period $17,729  $18,908 
         

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and par value data)

  Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2023  2022  2023  2022 
Net income (loss) $3,114  $(12,719) $5,215  $(34,164)
Interest expense  2,464   1,794   7,658   2,676 
Income tax expense (benefit)  160   (4,241)  380   (5,042)
Depreciation and amortization  3,515   3,401   10,331   9,504 
Goodwill impairment charge  -   21,460   -   45,918 
Intangible assets impairment charge  -   -   -   5,581 
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $9,253  $9,695  $23,584  $24,473 
                 
Net income (loss) $3,114  $(12,719) $5,215  $(34,164)
Adjustment for items:                
Goodwill impairment charge  -   21,460   -   45,918 
Intangible assets impairment charge  -   -   -   5,581 
Tax impact of adjustments(2)  -   (4,345)  -   (6,385)
Adjusted net income(3) $3,114  $4,396  $5,215  $10,950 
                 
Diluted net income (loss) per share $0.19  $(0.80) $0.32  $(2.17)
Adjustment for items, after-tax, per diluted share  -   1.07   -   2.85 
Diluted adjusted net income per share(3) $0.19  $0.27  $0.32  $0.68 
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding during the period:                
Diluted, as reported  16,155,355   15,806,852   16,132,832   15,739,381 
Diluted, as adjusted(4)  16,155,355   16,196,767   16,132,832   16,195,155 
                 

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income (loss) excluding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, impairment charges and the other items described in the following sentence. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the Company’s core operating results from period to period by removing (i) the impact of the Company’s capital structure (interest expense from outstanding debt), (ii) tax consequences, (iii) asset base (depreciation and amortization), (iv) the non-cash charges from asset impairments and (v) gains or losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA internally to monitor operating results and to evaluate the performance of its business. In addition, the compensation committee has used Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating certain components of executive compensation, including performance-based annual incentive programs. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income (loss), cash flows from operating activities or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. The items excluded to calculate Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company’s results of operations. The presentation of the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA may change from time to time, including as a result of changed business conditions, new accounting pronouncements or otherwise. If the presentation changes, the Company undertakes to disclose any change between periods and the reasons underlying that change. The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other entities may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner.

(2) The tax impact of adjustments includes the tax effect of each separate adjustment based on the statutory tax rate for the jurisdiction(s) in which the adjustment was taxable or deductible, and the tax effect of items that relate to tax specific financial transactions.

(3) Adjusted net income and diluted adjusted net income per share, which are non-GAAP measures, are defined as net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share, excluding the impacts of impairment charges. Management believes adjusted net income and diluted adjusted net income per share provides useful information to investors because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare our operating results from period to period by removing the impact of impairment charges that are not reflective of our core business.

(4) Diluted weighted average shares outstanding used to calculate diluted adjusted net income per share includes shares of common stock of 389,915 and 455,774 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively. These shares were excluded from diluted weighted average shares outstanding used to calculate diluted net income (loss) per share, as the Company recognized a net loss their inclusion would have been antidilutive.

 

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES BY SEGMENT
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

  Branded Products  Healthcare Apparel  Contact Centers  Other  Total 
As of and For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023:                    
Net income                 $3,114 
Income tax expense                  160 
Income (loss) before income tax expense $5,506  $1,991  $3,173  $(7,396) $3,274 
Interest expense  -   -   -   2,464   2,464 
Depreciation and amortization  1,452   1,064   880   119   3,515 
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $6,958  $3,055  $4,053  $(4,813) $9,253 
                     
  Branded Products  Healthcare Apparel  Contact Centers  Other  Total 
As of and For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022:                    
Net loss                 $(12,719)
Income tax benefit                  (4,241)
Income (loss) before income tax expense $(17,635) $1,237  $4,390  $(4,952) $(16,960)
Interest expense  87   32   -   1,675   1,794 
Depreciation and amortization  1,724   973   653   51   3,401 
Goodwill impairment charge  21,460   -   -   -   21,460 
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $5,636  $2,242  $5,043  $(3,226) $9,695 
                     
  Branded Products  Healthcare Apparel  Contact Centers  Other  Total 
As of and For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023:                    
Net income                 $5,215 
Income tax expense                  380 
Income (loss) before income tax expense $16,630  $3,542  $7,888  $(22,465) $5,595 
Interest expense  -   -   -   7,658   7,658 
Depreciation and amortization  4,826   3,014   2,210   281   10,331 
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $21,456  $6,556  $10,098  $(14,526) $23,584 
                     
  Branded Products  Healthcare Apparel  Contact Centers  Other  Total 
As of and For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022:                    
Net loss                 $(34,164)
Income tax benefit                  (5,042)
Income (loss) before income tax expense $(15,730) $(19,627) $13,071  $(16,920) $(39,206)
Interest expense  205   84   -   2,387   2,676 
Depreciation and amortization  4,696   2,942   1,697   169   9,504 
Goodwill impairment charge  25,595   20,323   -   -   45,918 
Intangible assets impairment charge  5,581   -   -   -   5,581 
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $20,347  $3,722  $14,768  $(14,364) $24,473 

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined above.

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - REPORTABLE SEGMENTS BY QUARTER
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

  Branded Products  Healthcare Apparel  Contact Centers  Intersegment Eliminations  Other  Total 
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023:                        
Net sales $83,512  $29,649  $24,121  $(1,156) $-  $136,126 
Cost of goods sold  54,588   18,165   10,724   (549)  -   82,928 
Gross margin  28,924   11,484   13,397   (607)  -   53,198 
Selling and administrative expenses  23,418   9,493   10,224   (607)  4,718   47,246 
Other periodic pension cost  -   -   -   -   214   214 
Interest expense  -   -   -   -   2,464   2,464 
Income (loss) before income tax expense $5,506  $1,991  $3,173  $-  $(7,396) $3,274 
                         
  Branded Products  Healthcare Apparel  Contact Centers  Intersegment Eliminations  Other  Total 
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023:                        
Net sales $79,592  $28,072  $22,758  $(1,260) $-  $129,162 
Cost of goods sold  53,952   17,653   10,554   (593)  -   81,566 
Gross margin  25,640   10,419   12,204   (667)  -   47,596 
Selling and administrative expenses  20,362   9,466   9,614   (667)  4,607   43,382 
Other periodic pension cost  -   -   -   -   214   214 
Interest expense  -   -   -   -   2,624   2,624 
Income (loss) before income tax expense $5,278  $953  $2,590   -  $(7,445) $1,376 
                         
  Branded Products  Healthcare Apparel  Contact Centers  Intersegment Eliminations  Other  Total 
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023:                        
Net sales $81,851  $28,154  $22,056  $(1,288) $-  $130,773 
Cost of goods sold  55,952   18,054   10,267   (608)  -   83,665 
Gross margin  25,899   10,100   11,789   (680)  -   47,108 
Selling and administrative expenses  20,053   9,502   9,664   (680)  4,840   43,379 
Other periodic pension cost  -   -   -   -   214   214 
Interest expense  -   -   -   -   2,570   2,570 
Income (loss) before taxes on income $5,846  $598  $2,125  $-  $(7,624) $945 
                         

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - REPORTABLE SEGMENTS BY QUARTER
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

  Branded Products  Healthcare Apparel  Contact Centers  Intersegment Eliminations  Other  Total 
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022:                        
Net sales $86,769  $30,039  $23,363  $(1,468) $-  $138,703 
Cost of goods sold  60,600   18,609   9,453   (596)  -   88,066 
Gross margin  26,169   11,430   13,910   (872)  -   50,637 
Selling and administrative expenses  22,257   10,161   9,520   (872)  2,749   43,815 
Goodwill impairment charge  21,460   -   -   -   -   21,460 
Other periodic pension cost  -   -   -   -   528   528 
Interest expense  87   32   -   -   1,675   1,794 
Income (loss) before income tax expense $(17,635) $1,237  $4,390  $-  $(4,952) $(16,960)
                         
  Branded Products  Healthcare Apparel  Contact Centers  Intersegment Eliminations  Other  Total 
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022:                        
Net sales $102,039  $26,288  $21,466  $(1,860) $-  $147,933 
Cost of goods sold  72,954   18,904   8,692   (750)  -   99,800 
Gross margin  29,085   7,384   12,774   (1,110)  -   48,133 
Selling and administrative expenses  24,004   9,801   8,402   (1,110)  4,872   45,969 
Goodwill impairment charge  4,135   20,323   -   -   -   24,458 
Intangible assets impairment charge  5,581   -   -   -   -   5,581 
Other periodic pension cost  -   -   -   -   528   528 
Interest expense  63   34   -   -   486   583 
Income (loss) before income tax expense $(4,698) $(22,774) $4,372  $-  $(5,886) $(28,986)
                         
  Branded Products  Healthcare Apparel  Contact Centers  Intersegment Eliminations  Other  Total 
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022:                        
Net sales $97,083  $30,568  $17,974  $(2,043) $-  $143,582 
Cost of goods sold  68,868   18,553   7,293   (913)  -   93,801 
Gross margin  28,215   12,015   10,681   (1,130)  -   49,781 
Selling and administrative expenses  21,557   10,087   6,372   (1,130)  5,328   42,214 
Other periodic pension cost  -   -   -   -   528   528 
Interest expense  55   18   -   -   226   299 
Income (loss) before taxes on income $6,603  $1,910  $4,309  $-  $(6,082) $6,740 
                         