Inspirato Announces Third Quarter Results

Except as otherwise stated, all financial results discussed below are presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or GAAP. As supplemental information, we have provided certain additional non-GAAP financial measures in this press release’s supplemental tables, and such supplemental tables include a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to our GAAP results. The sum of individual metrics may not always equal total amounts indicated due to rounding.

2023 Third Quarter Highlights:

Completed $25 million investment from Capital One Ventures, solidifying new strategic partnership and contributing to a cash balance of $51 million as of September 30, 2023.

Launched Inspirato Rewards, the Company’s first ever member loyalty program offering savings and additional travel benefits based on tiered status levels.

Third quarter 2023 total revenue of $83 million, an 11% year-over-year decrease and 2% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2023. In the third quarter, approximatively $1.8 million of revenue was deferred related to Inspirato Rewards.

Total Nights Delivered of 46,400, a year-over-year decrease of 9% and 2% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Residence occupancy was 73% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to 81% in the third quarter of 2022 and 72% in the second quarter of 2023.

Residence average daily rate (“ADR”) was approximately $1,600 in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $1,800 in the comparable 2022 period and $1,750 in the second quarter of 2023.

Total Active Subscriptions of approximately 14,500 were comprised of approximately 11,800 Inspirato Club subscriptions and approximately 2,700 Inspirato Pass subscriptions. Inspirato Club and Pass subscriptions as of September 30 represent year-over-year decreases of 5% and 29%, respectively.

Inspirato for Good (“IFG”) and Inspirato for Business (“IFB”) had third quarter contracted sales of $1.3 million and $4.4 million, respectively. IFG is subject to seasonality and, as expected, sales decreased from the second quarter of 2023 while IFB sales increased from the second quarter of 2023. Year-to-date, IFG has sold approximately 2,500 travel and membership packages.

Changes to executive leadership and a reduction in force resulting in $3.7 million of severance-related expenses in the third quarter.

Net loss of $25 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to a net loss of $7.3 million in the comparable 2022 period.

Adjusted EBITDA loss, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, of $9.2 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $6.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA loss was larger than the prior year due to the deferral of $1.8 million of revenue related to Inspirato Rewards and $3.7 million of severance-related expenses.



Management Commentary

Chief Executive Officer Eric Grosse commented, “I’m incredibly excited about the opportunity to lead Inspirato. For many years, we have worked tirelessly to cement ourselves as a leader in the world of luxury travel, all while creating an exceptional and differentiated traveler experience. As we look ahead, our initial focus is on bolstering our liquidity position, improving operational efficiencies and rebuilding revenue momentum, all while strengthening our core member value proposition. Capital One’s $25 million investment and strategic partnership is merely the first step in achieving these objectives.”

“We continue to execute against our plan of improving operating efficiencies and are finally on the cusp of realizing material cost savings,” added Chief Financial Officer Robert Kaiden. “While our third quarter results included several non-recurring expenses, we beat our internal expectations and through our efforts, got a glimpse of an improved travel mix within our portfolio that, if continued, further increases our confidence in achieving our profitability goals.”

2023 Guidance

For full-year 2023, Inspirato anticipates total revenue between $320 million and $340 million. The Company anticipates a full-year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA loss between $30 million and $45 million. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements section below for information on the factors that could cause Inspirato’s actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA is a forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure. The Company is unable to reconcile forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to net income, its most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure, without unreasonable effort, as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items such as equity-based compensation expense. However, it is important to note that material changes to reconciling items could have a significant effect on Inspirato’s future GAAP results.

2023 Third Quarter Financial Results and Operational Metrics

The following table provides the components of gross margin for the periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2023:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (millions) 2022 2023 % Change 2022 2023 % Change Travel revenue $ 54.5 $ 49.1 (10 ) % $ 152.4 $ 152.2 (0 ) % Subscription revenue 38.6 33.3 (14 ) % 106.3 105.9 (0 ) % Rewards revenue — 0.2 n/m — 0.2 n/m Other revenue — — n/m 0.2 0.1 n/m Total revenue 93.1 82.6 (11 ) % 258.9 258.4 (0 ) % Cost of revenue 63.0 57.7 (9 ) % 167.7 182.4 9 % Asset Impairment — 4.3 n/m — 34.3 n/m Gross margin $ 30.2 $ 20.6 (32 ) % $ 91.2 $ 41.6 (54 ) % Gross margin (%) 32 % 25 % n/m 35 % 16 % n/m n/m = not meaningful pp = percentage points



The following table provides a breakdown of Total Nights Delivered for the periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2023:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (approximate) 2022 2023 2022 2023 Nights delivered Residence 31,700 29,500 87,200 87,200 Hotel 19,000 16,900 53,300 57,200 Total Nights Delivered 50,700 46,400 140,500 144,400

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to Inspirato’s results determined in accordance with GAAP, Inspirato uses Adjusted Net Loss, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Free Cash Flow as part of its overall assessment of its performance, including the preparation of its annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies and to communicate with its board of directors concerning its business and financial performance. Inspirato believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors about its business and financial performance, enhance their overall understanding of Inspirato’s past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by Inspirato’s management in their financial and operational decision making. Inspirato is presenting these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in seeing its business and financial performance through the eyes of management, and because Inspirato believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing results of operations of its business over multiple periods with other companies in its industry.

There are limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures, including that they exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Inspirato’s financial measures. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore, Inspirato’s non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Thus, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to any measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

Inspirato compensates for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Loss, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBTIDA Margin and Free Cash Flow to their respective related GAAP financial measures. Inspirato encourages investors and others to review its business, results of operations, and financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view Adjusted Net Loss, Adjusted EBITDA loss, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Free Cash Flow in conjunction with their respective related GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Net Loss. Adjusted Net Loss is a non-GAAP financial measure that Inspirato defines as net loss and comprehensive loss less warrant fair value gains and losses and asset impairment.

The above items are excluded from Inspirato’s Adjusted Net Loss measure because management believes that these costs and expenses are not indicative of core operating performance and do not reflect the underlying economics of Inspirato’s business.

Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that Inspirato defines as net income (loss) and comprehensive loss less interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation expense, warrant fair value gains and losses, asset impairment, and public company readiness expenses.

The above items are excluded from Inspirato’s Adjusted EBITDA measure because management believes that these costs and expenses are not indicative of core operating performance and do not reflect the underlying economics of Inspirato’s business.

Free Cash Flow. Inspirato defines Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and development of internal-use software. Inspirato believes that Free Cash Flow is a meaningful indicator of liquidity that provides information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from operations, after purchases of property and equipment and development of internal-use software, that can be used for strategic initiatives. Inspirato’s Free Cash Flow is impacted by the timing of bookings because it collects travel revenue between the time of booking and 30 days before a stay or experience occurs. See below for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.

Key Business and Other Operating Metrics

Inspirato uses a number of operating and financial metrics, including the following key business metrics, to evaluate its business, measure its performance, identify trends affecting its business, formulate financial projections and business plans, and make strategic decisions. Inspirato regularly reviews and may adjust processes for calculating its internal metrics to improve their accuracy.

Active Subscriptions. Inspirato uses Active Subscriptions to assess the adoption of its subscription offerings, which is a key factor in assessing penetration of the market in which it operates and a key driver of revenue. Inspirato defines Active Subscriptions as subscriptions as of the measurement date that are paid in full, as well as those for which Inspirato expects payment for renewal.

Controlled Accommodations. Controlled Accommodations includes leased residences, hotel penthouses, suites and rooms, and residences under net rate agreements, including those that have executed agreements but have not yet been released for booking by Inspirato’s members.

Total Nights Delivered. Total Nights Delivered includes all Paid, Inspirato Pass, Inspirato for Good, Inspirato for Business, employee and other complimentary nights in all residences or hotels.

Inspirato Incorporated

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Revenue $ 93,132 $ 82,598 $ 258,903 $ 258,390 Cost of revenue (including depreciation of $520 and $1,390 in 2022, and $2,323 and $4,054 in 2023, respectively) 62,959 57,704 167,669 182,442 Asset impairments — 4,294 — 34,348 Gross margin 30,173 20,600 91,234 41,600 General and administrative (including equity-based compensation of $2,596 and $5,429 in 2022, and $6,686 and $11,074 in 2023, respectively) 16,934 23,487 50,878 59,482 Sales and marketing 9,438 8,600 30,641 23,201 Operations 10,351 8,623 31,204 23,247 Technology and development 3,778 2,355 9,462 8,724 Depreciation and amortization 812 998 2,165 2,992 Interest, net (125 ) 1,731 207 1,204 Warrant fair value (gains) losses (3,518 ) (267 ) 3,026 (543 ) Other (income) expense, net (447 ) 3 (447 ) 381 Loss and comprehensive loss before income taxes (7,050 ) (24,930 ) (35,902 ) (77,088 ) Income tax expense 202 492 589 909 Net loss and comprehensive loss (7,252 ) (25,422 ) (36,491 ) (77,997 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,147 8,769 19,017 35,028 Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to Inspirato Incorporated $ (3,105 ) $ (16,653 ) $ (17,474 ) $ (42,969 ) Basic and diluted weighted average Class A shares outstanding 2,760 3,419 2,501 3,339 Basic and diluted net loss attributable to Inspirato Incorporated per Class A share $ (1.13 ) $ (4.87 ) $ (6.99 ) $ (12.87 )





Inspirato Incorporated

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except par value)

(unaudited) December 31, September 30, 2022 2023 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 80,278 $ 49,694 Restricted cash 1,661 1,662 Accounts receivable, net 3,140 1,269 Accounts receivable, net – related parties 663 848 Prepaid member travel 19,915 18,704 Prepaid expenses 10,922 5,975 Other current assets 302 1,776 Total current assets 116,881 79,928 Property & equipment, net 18,298 19,693 Goodwill 21,233 21,233 Right-of-use assets 271,702 226,897 Other noncurrent assets 2,253 5,578 Total assets $ 430,367 $ 353,329 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 36,086 $ 25,775 Deferred revenue 167,733 153,030 Lease liabilities 74,299 64,858 Total current liabilities 278,118 243,663 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 18,321 19,275 Lease liabilities, noncurrent 208,159 204,092 Convertible note — 25,000 Warrants 759 216 Other noncurrent liabilities — 2,647 Total liabilities 505,357 494,893 Commitments and contingencies Equity (Deficit) Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 50,000 shares authorized, 3,136 and 3,454 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023, respectively 6 7 Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of September 30, 2023 (Note 9) — Class V common stock, $0.0001 par value, 25,000 shares authorized, 3,068 and 2,924 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023, respectively 6 6 Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of September 30, 2023 — Additional paid-in capital 245,652 252,876 Accumulated deficit (233,931 ) (276,996 ) Total equity (deficit) excluding noncontrolling interest 11,733 (24,107 ) Noncontrolling interests (86,723 ) (117,457 ) Total deficit (74,990 ) (141,564 ) Total liabilities and deficit $ 430,367 $ 353,329





Inspirato Incorporated

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (36,491 ) $ (77,997 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss and comprehensive loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,555 7,047 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 214 589 Warrant fair value losses (gains) 3,026 (543 ) Asset impairments — 34,348 Equity‑based compensation 5,429 11,074 Amortization of right-of-use assets 68,479 63,408 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (71 ) 1,667 Accounts receivable, net – related parties 160 (185 ) Prepaid member travel 1,940 2,275 Prepaid expenses (2,903 ) 1,581 Other assets 129 (110 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (2,966 ) (3,594 ) Deferred revenue (19,535 ) (18,828 ) Lease liability (69,245 ) (66,137 ) Net cash used in operating activities (48,279 ) (45,405 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Development of internal-use software (2,747 ) (5,924 ) Purchase of property and equipment (7,118 ) (4,807 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9,865 ) (10,731 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of debt (27,267 ) — Proceeds from debt 14,000 25,000 Proceeds from reverse recapitalization 90,070 — Payments of reverse recapitalization costs (23,899 ) — Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock 5,000 — Payments of employee taxes for exercise and vesting of stock-based award exercises (117 ) (1,106 ) Proceeds from option exercises 1,329 1,659 Distributions (183 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 58,933 25,553 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 789 (30,583 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – beginning of period 82,953 81,939 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – end of period $ 83,742 $ 51,356





Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (7,252 ) $ (25,422 ) $ (36,491 ) $ (77,997 ) Interest, net (125 ) 1,731 207 1,204 Income taxes 202 492 589 909 Depreciation and amortization 1,332 3,321 3,555 7,046 Equity-based compensation 2,596 6,686 5,429 11,074 Warrant fair value (gains) losses (3,518 ) (267 ) 3,026 (543 ) Asset impairment — 4,294 — 34,348 Public company readiness costs — — 1,092 — Adjusted EBITDA $ (6,765 ) $ (9,165 ) $ (22,593 ) $ (23,959 ) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) (7.3 ) % (11.1 ) % (8.7 ) % (9.3 ) %





(1) We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue for the same period.



Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Loss

(unaudited) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (7,252 ) $ (25,422 ) $ (36,491 ) $ (77,997 ) Asset impairments — 4,294 — 34,348 Warrant fair value (gains) losses (3,518 ) (267 ) 3,026 (543 ) Adjusted Net Loss $ (10,770 ) $ (21,395 ) $ (33,465 ) $ (44,192 )





Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow

(unaudited) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Net cash used in operating activities $ (21,868 ) $ (16,097 ) $ (48,279 ) $ (45,405 ) Development of internal-use software (2,258 ) (1,368 ) (2,747 ) (5,924 ) Purchase of property and equipment (2,499 ) (2,307 ) (7,118 ) (4,807 ) Free Cash Flow $ (26,625 ) $ (19,772 ) $ (58,144 ) $ (56,136 )

