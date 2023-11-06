SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sweetgreen, Inc. - SG

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sweetgreen, Inc. (“Sweetgreen” or the “Bank”) (NYSE: SG). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Sweetgreen and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 18, 2021, Sweetgreen conducted its initial public offering, selling 13 million shares of the Company’s common stock priced at $28.00 per share. Then, after the market closed on November 2, 2023, Sweetgreen announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. Among other things, Sweetgreen reported a revenue figure of $153.4 million, missing consensus estimates by approximately $1.25 million. Although the Company reported that its total revenue represented a 24% increase versus the prior year period, it stated that the increases were partially offset by a $1.1 million negative impact from restaurant closures and remodels that occurred subsequent to September 25, 2022, and an increase in discounts.

On this news, Sweetgreen’s stock price fell $1.34 per share, or 12.10%, to close at $9.73 per share on November 3, 2023.

