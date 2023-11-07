Antidepressant Drugs Market is Projected to Reach an Estimate of $21,004.8 Million by 2030: Claims Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Antidepressant Drugs Market by Product (Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors, Tricyclic Antidepressants, Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors, Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors, Serotonin Antagonist & Reuptake Inhibitors, and Others), Depressive Disorder (Major Depressive Disorder, Panic Disorder, Generalized Anxiety Disorder, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.” According to the report, the global antidepressant drugs industry is estimated to gain $21,004.8 million by 2030, having witnessed a value of $15,651.0 million in 2020, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.0% from 2021 to 2030.



Request Sample of the Report on Antidepressant Drugs Market Forecast 2032 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2593

Prime Factors of Market Growth-

The global antidepressant drugs market growth is attributed to the growth in the prevalence of major depressive disorder, the rise in the awareness of depression, and advancements in research and development in the healthcare industry. However, certain adverse reactions related to the drugs may limit market growth. On the other hand, the increased recognition of the issue of depression, as well as the development of research and development in the healthcare sector, are anticipated to generate prolific opportunities for the sector.

The selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period-

By product, the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the global antidepressant drugs market revenue, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The same segment would also portray the highest CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to the significant development that has been made in research and development activities in the healthcare industry.

The major depressive disorder segment to maintain its lion's share throughout the forecast period-

By depressive disorder, the major depressive disorder segment held the major share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global antidepressant drugs market revenue, and is predicted to maintain its lion's share throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing incidence of major depressive disorder, as well as government and private sector efforts to develop drugs. On the other hand, the obsessive-compulsive disorder segment would cite the highest CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to the increase in the incidence of mental health issues and an increase in the number of drug approvals for anxiety medications.

Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2593

Recent Developments in the Antidepressant Drugs Market

In February 2023, Biogen Inc., a global biopharmaceutical company has received the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) acceptance for its New Drug Application (NDA) filing for Zuranolone. If approved the Zuranolone will be used for the treatment of depressive disorders.

In December 2022, AbbVie Inc., a global pharmaceutical company has received the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its VRAYLAR. It is used as an adjuvant therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adults.

In November 2022, Luye Pharma Group, a pharmaceutical company has received the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approval for its Ruoxinlin, an extended release tablets used to treat major depressive disorders in China.

In August 2022, Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company has received the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), approval for its AUVELITY. AUVELITY is a first and only NMDA acceptor antagonist used for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

In August 2020, Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Pharmaceutical has received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its SPRAVATO nasal spray to treat the depression in adults.



North America to maintain its dominance in 2020-

By region, North America dominated for the major share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global antidepressant drugs market revenue. This is due to an increasing number of people suffering from depression disorders, an increase in the number of antidepressant drug approvals, the presence of major players, and the development of research and experimental development in the healthcare industry in North America. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would display the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030. As the number of mental illnesses grows rapidly, an increase in the awareness of depression, a rise in health care costs, and an evaluation in clinical trials in the region.

For Procurement Information - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2593

Leading Players in the Industry-

GlaxoSmithKline, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Limited Company

Alkermes Plc

H. Lundbeck A/S

Merck KGAA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Actavis Generics)

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global antidepressant drugs market. These players have adopted different strategies such as joint ventures, new product launches, expansions, agreements, and others to gain their foothold in the market and maintain their position in various regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, top market segments, product portfolio, and influencing tactics of business to showcase the competitive scenario.

Comprehensive Healthcare Industry Research Studies: -

Laboratory Filtration Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

Bioprocess Validation Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

Optical Imaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

Global Pediatric Vaccines Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

Antiemetics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int’l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter