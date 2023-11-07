PVDC Coated Film Market Set to Skyrocket to US$ 13.1 Billion by 2033 with a Solid CAGR of 3.1% | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, DEL, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global PVDC coated film market is estimated to capture a valuation of US$ 9.6 billion in 2023 to reach up to US$ 13.1 billion by 2033. The global market is likely to register a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.



Trends in the PVDC Coated Film Market

Eco-friendly Packaging: Consumers are looking for sustainable packaging materials for high-quality product protection, fueling the market trends. Manufacturers are exploring to satisfy consumers' requirements by offering biodegradable PVDC coated films.

Advanced Barrier Coatings: The rising research and development activities are improving packaging solutions are increasing the demand for PVDC coated film. These films enhance moisture and protect from oxygen and environmental impacts.

Innovations: Manufacturers and key players bring innovative ideas to change packaging formats and offer eye-catching and user-friendly products to attract consumers. They are offering unique designs, shapes, and sizes of packaging solutions to boost sales.

Request for a sample of this research report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7364

Digital Printing Technology: The increasing demand for advanced digital printing solutions is enhancing the packaging sector. Manufacturers are designing compatible and high-quality solutions to improve personalized packaging designs.

Cost-effective Solutions: Consumers are looking for budget-friendly packaging solutions, and excellent barrier films are increasing the adoption of PVDC coated films.

Diversification Supply Chain: Manufacturers are expanding their reach by supplying a wide range of PVDC coated films to diverse applications around the globe.

E-commerce Packaging: The rapidly increasing e-commerce sector is surging the demand for PVDC coated films to ensure the quality and safety of products. E-commerce relies on the packaging of products to deliver to customers' residences, increasing the demand for premium packaging solutions.

Regulations: Food & beverages and pharmacies are ensuring the safety of food items and medical products by accepting a variety of PVDC coated films. They are following stringent regulations to adopt high-quality materials for packaging solutions to maintain the quality of products.

Recycling: The increasing recycling process to reduce waste and improve environmental corrosion is driving the market growth.

"The packaging industry is maintaining its standards by offering high-quality packaging solutions to end users. They are protecting the environment through their advanced technologies to recycle and reuse packaging products with advanced material usage," says Ismail Sutaria, Principal consultant at Future Market Insights.

Ready to Learn About Our Approach? Explore Our Methodology: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-7364

Key Takeaways:

The PVDC coated film market is registering a CAGR of 3.1% between 2023 to 2033.

between 2023 to 2033. The United States is expected to register a CAGR of 2.2% by dominating the global market by 2033.

by dominating the global market by 2033. Canada is anticipated to capture a CAGR of 3.3% of the global market by 2033.

of the global market by 2033. India is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.9% in the global market by 2033.

in the global market by 2033. China significantly drives the global market with a CAGR of 5.4% .

. With a CAGR of 4.8% , Thailand is rapidly advancing in the global market.

, Thailand is rapidly advancing in the global market. The food sector is estimated to lead the global market during the forecast period.



Key Players are Bringing Lucrative Opportunities in the PVDC Coated Film Market

The global market is highly fragmented by numerous prominent players investing heavily in research and development. They are offering cost-effective and versatile products to their consumers to gain popularity in the market.

Key players are uplifting the global market through various marketing methodologies such as mergers, collaborations, product launches, agreements, and partnerships.

Key Payers Are:

Mondi Group plc.

Kureha Corporation

Jindal Poly Films Limited

Cosmo Films Ltd

Bilcare Limited

Glenroy, Inc.

Vibac Group S.p.A.

Innovia Films

Polinas Corporate

Klöckner Pentaplast

CCL Industries Inc.

CPH Chemie & Papier Holding AG

SKC Co., Ltd



Purchase Now to Access Segment-specific Information and uncover Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/7364

Key Segmentations:

By Substrate Material:

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinylchloride (PVC)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyamide (PA)



By Application:

Laminates

Wraps

Lidding Films

Pouches & Bags

Blisters



By End Use:

Food Fruits & Vegetables Meat, Poultry & Seafood Bakery & Confectionery Ready-to-Eat Dairy Products

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific excl. Japan

Japan

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

Explore Trending Reports of Packaging:

The global silicone release films market is on track to record an anticipated CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2032.

is on track to record an anticipated CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2032. The global PVDC food packaging market is expected to register decent growth during the forecast period driven by the middle class of developing countries.

The global demand for super barrier coated film is expected to rise at a steady CAGR of around 5.2% during the forecast period (2022-2032)

Aluminum oxide coated films combines the low cost and high machinability for the production of packaging products, with the barrier properties of aluminum oxide. These factors have driven the aluminum oxide coated films.

By 2032, the double coated film tapes market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.8%. The market is currently valued at US$ 1.8 billion, and by 2032, it is expected to be worth US$ 3.47 billion.



About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube