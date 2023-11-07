NeobankingMarket to Reach an Estimate of $3.3 Trillion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 47.3%: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research released a report, titled, “Neobanking Market by Account Type (Savings Account and Business Account), by Service Type (Loans, Mobile Banking, Checking/Saving Accounts, Payments & Money Transfer, and Others), and by Application (Personal and Enterprise): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.” According to the report, the global neobanking industry is anticipated to gain $ 69 billion in 2022, having witnessed a value of $ 3.3 trillion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 47.3% during the projection period.

Request Research Report Sample & TOC: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/228

(We are providing report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

128 – Tables

50 – Charts

239 – Pages

Prime Factors Influencing Market Growth:

The global neobanking market is experiencing substantial growth due to various factors, such as the rise in the digitization of banking operations, the rise in demand for digital banking solutions, and the increase in the usage of mobile banking. However, the potential risks associated with security & privacy, and the high cost of implementation impede market growth. Nevertheless, the increase in investments in the fintech industry brought prolific opportunities for the growth of the market in the coming years.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $69.0 Billion Market Size in 2032 $3.3 Trillion CAGR 47.3% No. of Pages in Report 239 Segments Covered Service Type, Application, Account Type, and Region Drivers The rise in the digitization of banking operations The increase in the usage of mobile banking Opportunities The increase in investments in the fintech industry Restraints The potential risks associated with security & privacy The high cost of implementation

Inquiry before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/228

The business account segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period-

By account type, the business account segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global neobanking market revenue, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to the increase in the prevalence of neobanking among businesses around the world, making it the preferred method of payment for bulk payments. On the other hand, the savings account segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 49.4% from 2023 to 2032. Due to a surge in the adoption of digitalization of banking activities.

The mobile banking segment to lead the trail by 2022-

By service type, the mobile banking segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, holding nearly half of the global neobanking market revenue. Due to the growing demand for customization and personalized services and products. Nonetheless, the loans segment would display the fastest CAGR of 52.6% from 2023 to 2032. A surge in the adoption of neo bank lending platforms due to its advantages, such as improved loan execution, faster decision-making, better compliance with laws and regulations, and enhanced business productivity.

The personal segment retains its lion's share during the forecast period-

By application, the enterprise segment held the major market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global neobanking market revenue. This is due to the growing prevalence of neo-banking applications that offer enterprise-level services such as credit management, transaction management, and asset management. On the other hand, the personal segment retains its lion's share during the forecast period. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 49.6% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to the prevalence of smartphones that have made it possible for customers to widely use neobanking services.

Europe region garnered the major share in 2032-

By region, Europe held the largest market share in 2022, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global neobanking market revenue. This is due to the presence of the most prominent neobanking companies in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The same region is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 50.7% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to the proliferation of government-sponsored banking initiatives, as well as the growing prevalence of mobile and online users in developing countries like India and China, which has had a significant impact on the growth of private and local banking.

Industry-Leading Players: -

WeBank

Starling Bank

Revolut Ltd

Movencorp Inc., N26,

Atom Bank



Monzo Bank Limited

Pockit Ltd.

PRETA S.A.S.

UBank

Request Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/228

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global neobanking market. These players have used various strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships, growth initiatives, mergers & acquisitions and more, to gain market share and establish dominant positions in various regions. The report is valuable in highlighting top market segments, product portfolios, business performance, and the strategic actions of market participants to demonstrate the competitive landscape.

Key Benefits of Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the neobanking market analysis from 2023 to 2032 to identify the prevailing neobanking market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

In-depth analysis of the neobanking market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.



Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global neobanking market forecast.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global neobanking market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Buy This Report (239 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/3MACpEb

Neobanking Market Key Segments:

By Service Type

Loans

Others

Mobile Banking

Payments and Money Transfer



Checking/Savings Account

By Application

Enterprise

Personal

By Account Type

Business Account

Saving Account

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)



(UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe) Asia- Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Trending Reports in BFSI Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 scenario):

Mobile Money Market by Payment Type (Remote Payment, Proximity Payment), by Nature of Payment (Person to Person (P2P), Person to Business (P2B), Business to Person (B2P), Business to Business (B2B)), by Application (Money Transfers, Bill Payments, Airtime Transfers and Top-Ups, Travel and Ticketing, Merchandise and Coupons): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.

Banking Wearable Market by Type (Fitness Tracker, Payment Wristbands, Smart Watches, Others), by Technology (Near Field Communication (NFC), Quick Response (QR) Codes, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Others), by Application (Retail, Entertainment Centers, Restaurants and Bars, Healthcare, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.

Data Analytics in Banking Market by Component (Solution, Services), by Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud), by Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Sized Enterprises), by Type (Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, Descriptive Analytics, Others), by Application (Fraud Detection & Prevention, Customer Management, Sales & Marketing, Workforce Management, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

API Banking Market by Component (Solution, Service), by Deployment (On-premise, Cloud), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.

AI in Banking Market by Component (Solution and Service), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise and SMEs), Applications (Risk Management Compliance & Security, Customer Service, Back Office/Operations, Financial Advisory and Others) and Technology (Machine Learning & Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Regional Reports:

U.S. Neobanking Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/u-s-neobanking-market-A186856

South Korea Neobanking Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/south-korea-neobanking-market-A186868

Japan Neobanking Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/japan-neobanking-market-A186866

UK Neobanking Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/uk-neobanking-market-A186859

Latin America Neobanking Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/latin-america-neobanking-market-A186871

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington,

New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com