INVESTOR ALERT: Abbott Cooper PLLC Announces Investigation into Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.; Urges Day One Stockholders to Contact Abbott Cooper Regarding Their Legal Rights

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abbott Cooper PLLC is investigating Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DAWN) (“Day One” or the “Company”) on behalf of the Company’s investors.



The investigation seeks to determine whether Day One’s board of directors has violated its fiduciary duty by instituting measures that impermissibly interfere with the ability of Day One stockholders to elect directors of their choosing.

Day One stockholders are encouraged to contact Abbott Cooper PLLC by calling (475) 333-0674, emailing ac@abbottlawyer.com or visiting our website at www.abbottlawyer.com for additional information about this investigation as well as their legal rights and options.

