WISeKey’s Subsidiary WISeSAT.space Ushers a New Era of Smart Containers, Deploying its Cutting Age Track & Trace Technology for Caspian Container Company SA, a Container Logistics Arm of Integral Group

All parties are inviting industry players to work together to shape the containers’ market by joining an industry-first consortium: the agreement to be signed at the Global Freight Summit (GFS) combined with the Caspian Week Forum, which will take place during November 15-17, 2023, in Dubai, UAE





Geneva, November 7, 2023 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions operating as a holding company, today announced that in a transformative move set to revolutionize the logistics arena, its subsidiary WISeSAT.Space, a forerunner in secure IoT communication through space networks, to sign a pioneering partnership with Caspian Container Company SA, a container logistics arm of Integral Group, spanning the Greater Caspian Region. This project aims as well to create an industry-first consortium (the “Consortium”) focused on the deployment of IoT-enabled devices and sensors to containers, thus facilitating global, instantaneous track and trace via the WISeSat Satellite constellation.



Embrace the Momentum: A Journey to a Smarter, Sustainable Logistical Future

The goal is for every Caspian Container Company container to be fitted with WISeKey's sensor and Secure Element, a tamper-proof silicon chip from its revered VaultIC family. This advanced secure microcontroller, effortlessly integrable by manufacturers into any object, is offered as a provisioning service, thereby shifting the onus of device personalization to WISeKey’s ultra-secure Personalization Center. Designed meticulously to serve as the data and value transfer backbone for the Machine Economy, it signals the next stride in technological advancement.

WISeSAT and the Caspian Container Company are inviting the industry affiliates and enthusiasts to attend the GFS (www.globalfreightsummit2023.com) and Caspian Week Forum (www.caspianweek.org) in Dubai, where this historic Consortium contract is expected to materialize. Experience the unveiling of a venture that leverages state-of-the-art secure IoT solutions, destined to reconfigure the logistics landscape and herald an era of heightened connectivity and operational prowess.



Unveiling a Novel Collaboration in Smart Logistics

WISeSAT’s landmark partnership with FOSSA Systems and Avant iot aims to deploy a break through end to end value proposition to enable standard containers becoming connected leveraging the WISeSAT IoT sensors using SEALSQ tamper-proof silicon chips. This strategic alliance will be spotlighted during the Global Freight Summit (GFS) in Dubai, which will take place during November 15-17, 2023, aligning with the much-anticipated Caspian Week Forum (CW). At the event, the partners will showcase their avant-garde solution - the WISeSAT.space comprehensive suite for real-time monitoring and management of smart containers (Register here to receive a free invite).



A Revolutionary Stride in Logistics Through a Unified Consortium

Embarking on this venture signifies a paramount shift in the logistics sector, serving as the cornerstone of an expansive consortium agreement. Esteemed industry pioneers, encompassing Bernardino Abad S.L., FOSSA Systems, Avant iot, Integral Group, SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), WISeKey SA, WISeSAT.Space, Caspian Container Company, and shortly others main actors from the industy e.g Ports and Insurances, will be aligning their expertise to spearhead technological evolution. The concept is simple yet transformative: ordinary containers are upgraded with IoT-enabled devices and sensors, facilitating global, instantaneous track and trace via the WISeSat/Fossa constellation.



Consortium's Vision: Elevating Standards, Enhancing Security

The WISeSmartContainer Consortium's ambition transcends mere innovation; it's a collaborative effort to architect, advocate, and actualize a seamless, secure platform employing hybrid (satellite and terrestrial) IoT communications for smart containers. This initiative is dedicated to instituting new benchmarks in transparency, security, efficiency, and eco-consciousness within the logistical frameworks.



The smart container market is poised for substantial growth, as it is projected to expand by 19% from $2.83 billion in 2022 to $3.37 billion in 2023.



Join Forces with Industry Virtuosos, Witness Transformation

By amalgamating the knowledge of influential industry players, we're on the cusp of helping the reshape of global logistics market. Our synergy, shared resources, and innovation-centric ethos will fuel the Consortium’s quest to orchestrate solutions that will script the future logistics narrative.



Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey, expressed, “Our renewed collaboration with Integral Group propels our partnership into the space, as we jointly sculpt this integrated smart container solution using PKI, IoT, and Blockchain technologies for the Caspian Region. United, we aim to carveout growth trajectories for start-ups in the Caspian Region, underpinned by algorithmically balanced ecosystems of trading and investment platforms.”

Agenda Caspian Week Forum Roundtable Invitation: Embracing the Future of Smart Logistics

1. Welcome and Introduction by Carlos Creus Moreira, CEO of WISekey, and Moderator

Overview of the partnership and the vision for a smarter, sustainable logistical future.

2. The Rise of the Smart Container: A Presentation by WISeSAT.Space and Caspian Container Company: Carlos Moreno and Andreas Moreira

A deep dive into secure IoT communication through space networks. Discussing the project's goal of creating the industry-first consortium focused on IoT-enabled devices and sensors for containers. Spotlight on the integration of WISeKey's sensor and Secure Element.

3. The Collaboration Blueprint: A Panel Discussion with FOSSA Systems, Avant iot, and WISeSAT

Discussing the strategic alliance to transform standard containers. Introduction of the WISeSAT.space comprehensive suite for real-time monitoring and management.





4. A Unified Vision: Introducing the WISeSmartContainer Consortium





Presentations from consortium members including Bernardino Abad S.L., FOSSA Systems, Avant iot, Integral Group, SEALSQ Corp, WISeKey SA, WISeSAT.Space, and Caspian Container Company. Overview of the consortium's mission: setting new benchmarks in transparency, security, efficiency, and eco-consciousness.





5. Market Insights:





Analysis of the potential growth in the smart container market, with projections indicating a growth from $2.83 billion in 2022 to $3.37 billion in 2023.

6. Open Floor: Q&A Session

Attendees can ask questions and engage in a lively discussion with the experts.

7. Closing Remarks by Carlos Creus Moreira

Reflecting on the potential of this collaboration and the future of logistics.

Special Note: Post-event, attendees will have the unique opportunity to experience firsthand the unveiling of the innovative solutions designed to reconfigure the logistics landscape.

We cordially invite industry affiliates, enthusiasts, and media to join us in this groundbreaking event that promises to shape the future of logistics and herald an era of heightened connectivity, security, and operational efficiency. Register now and be part of this transformative journey!

Murat Seitnepesov, Chairman of the Board at Integral Group, shared, “We are delighted to launch this pioneering project with WISeKey, one of the industry leaders. We believe that the success of the project will facilitate trade and improve logistics connectivity of the Greater Caspian Sea region.”

About Caspian Container Company

The main goal of the Caspian Container Company (www.cccsa.ch) is to improve logistics connectivity of the Greater Caspian Region (GCR) via development of container logistics. In 2019, since the first day of its operations, Company proposed concept of containerization of commodities flows from GCR despite the common opinion that containers can’t compete with the bulk transportation schemes. This concept was successfully proven and implemented into the regular business and now Company is working on scaling it's operations. Caspian Container Company has a joint venture with Dubai based logistics conglomerate DP World for development and digitalization of logistics in the Greater Caspian Region and several countries in Africa.

About Integral Group

Integral Group has a diversified business in commodity trading, logistics and digital projects.

Main operations of the Group are performed in the Greater Caspian Region (GCR), where it became one of largest players in this field. Integral Group is a partner of the World Economic Forum and since 2017 is a main organizer of the Caspian Week Forum in Davos. During the last years, Integral Group developing various digital projects, like logistics optimization tools, B2B marketplace for commodities from the GCR (www.integral-commodities.ch), and also working on the preparedness for the next pandemic, developing Global System for Preparedness for Disease X (GSPDX).

Integral Group is a founding member of the Greater Caspian Association (www.greater-caspian.org), which is performing tremendous work for development of GCR and promoting this Region on the World arena.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

About WISeSAT: www.wisesat.space

A trailblazing Space arm of WISeKey International, a global cybersecurity leader, WISeSAT AG is at the forefront of creating Ultra-Secure Picosatellite Solutions in collaboration with its ally FOSSA Systems. It champions the cause of secure IoT communication via space-based networks, harnessing the latest cryptographic innovations to guarantee safe and instantaneous data exchanges across diverse sectors, safeguarding the sanctity and privacy of the data transmitted.

