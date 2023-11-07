

WISeKey’s Subsidiary, SEALSQ Corp Announces New Board Member





Geneva – November 7, 2023: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions operating as a holding company, today announced that SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES) (“SEALSQ”), its semiconductors subsidiary, has appointed Ruma Bose to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Bose is an executive, entrepreneur, investor, and best-selling author. Until recently, she was Chief Growth Officer (CGO) at Clearco as it became a SoftBank-backed fintech unicorn and the world’s largest e-commerce investor. She served as Chair of CogX 2023, Europe’s largest conference on Artificial Intelligence.

Previously, Ms. Bose was President of Chobani Ventures and the Chobani Foundation. She is also the co-author of “Mother Teresa, CEO,” the international bestselling book. She is a board member of Calvert Impact Capital. In 2021, she was awarded the prestigious Scotiabank Ethical Leadership Award.

Ms. Bose is a prolific speaker, having presented at the Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women’s Summit, World Humanitarian Summit, World Economic Forum, Banff Forum and meetings of the United Nations. She is a member of the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO), the Global Entrepreneurs’ Council at the United Nations Foundation, and the World Economic Forum’s Expert Network.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ noted, “We are honored to welcome Ruma to our Board. Her extensive leadership and entrepreneurship experience, coupled with her unique insights, bring immense value to our board. We look forward to working with her as we implement our growth initiatives.”

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information please visit www.sealsq.com.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.



Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.



Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000 / info@wisekey.com



WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611 / lcati@equityny.com

Katie Murphy

Tel: +1 212 836-9612 / kmurphy@equityny.com



Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”), the FInSa’s predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.