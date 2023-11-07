EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 7 NOVEMBER 2023 AT 8.01

Eezy Plc’s financial reporting in 2024

Eezy Plc will publish the Financial Statement Bulletin for year 2023 on 15 February 2024.

The full Financial Statements will be published on week 11.

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on 9 April 2024 in Helsinki.

Interim reports will be published on the following dates:

January-March: 7 May 2024

January-June: 6 August 2024

January-September: 5 November 2024





For further information, please contact:

Hannu Nyman

CFO

hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913