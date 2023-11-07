Dewpoint Therapeutics Enters Strategic Partnership with Evotec to Accelerate Oncology Pipeline

PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE DEWPOINT’S LEADING ONCOLOGY PIPELINE PROGRAMS TO INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATIONS

HAMBURG, Germany and BOSTON, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ: EVO) and Dewpoint Therapeutics today announced a strategic R&D collaboration to advance Dewpoint’s leading oncology pipeline programs of condensate modifying therapeutics (“c-mods”) to Investigational New Drug Applications (“INDs”) using Evotec’s industry-leading fully integrated data-driven platform (“INDiGO”).

The partnership brings together Dewpoint’s advanced oncology pipeline programs discovered using its groundbreaking condensate biology and AI technology platform for identifying modulators of biomolecular condensates with Evotec’s leading capabilities to de-risk and accelerate pre-clinical development candidates (“PDCs”) to first-in-human (“FIH”) clinical studies.

Under the collaboration, Evotec will facilitate the rapid development of Dewpoint’s oncology assets using Evotec’s fully integrated clinical-enabling INDiGO platform to de-risk and accelerate the path to clinical testing. The partnership also enables Dewpoint to maximize capital efficiency while reducing risk. The agreement is based on a risk-sharing arrangement followed by milestone and royalty payments to Evotec based on the success of the overall programs.

Dr. Matthias Evers, Chief Business Officer of Evotec, commented, “We are excited to enter this strategic development partnership with Dewpoint. Their innovative approach is based on a holistic understanding, which can significantly expand the target space across indications. By combining our complementary expertise, Evotec’s development platform will serve as the capital-efficient IND engine for this highly collaborative partnership. We look forward to working closely together with their team to make Dewpoint’s groundbreaking innovations available to patients.”

“Dewpoint’s strategic partnership with Evotec leverages the world-class speed of their development platform to accelerate our oncology assets into the clinic. Evotec’s integrated state-of-the-art operational technologies have been proven to deliver high quality INDs across the industry. A strategic relationship of this nature significantly enhances our development capabilities which can be transformative for a company at our stage of development, and we are delighted to have been able to forge this partnership with a leader like Evotec,” commented Ameet Nathwani, M.D., CEO at Dewpoint.

ABOUT CONDENSATES

Condensates are membraneless organelles that form dynamically throughout the cell via a process called phase separation. These subcellular compartments organize and concentrate molecules within cells to enable certain key biochemical processes. The dysregulation of biomolecular condensates has been observed in many diseases, including cancer, diabetes and neurological disorders. Condensate-modifying drugs (c-mods) potentially provide novel therapeutic options for complex diseases and historically undruggable targets.

ABOUT DEWPOINT THERAPEUTICS

Dewpoint is the first company to apply the emerging understanding of biomolecular condensates to drug discovery for the vast range of conditions that are regulated by condensates or arise from the dysfunction of condensates. Dewpoint currently has programs across an ambitious pipeline spanning oncology, neurodegenerative, cardiopulmonary and metabolic disease indications, and collaborations with leading global academic and pharmaceutical partners, including Bayer and Novo Nordisk. Dewpoint scientists work in Boston, Dresden and Frankfurt to translate condensate biology into medicine for diseases previously considered untreatable. Learn more at Dewpointx.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

ABOUT EVOTEC SE

Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model that delivers on its mission to discover and develop highly effective therapeutics and make them available to the patients. The Company’s multimodality platform comprises a unique combination of innovative technologies, data and science for the discovery, development, and production of first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products. Evotec leverages this “Data-driven R&D Autobahn to Cures” for proprietary projects and within a network of partners including all Top 20 Pharma and over 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, as well as other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec has strategic activities in a broad range of currently underserved therapeutic areas, including e.g. neurology, oncology, as well as metabolic and infectious diseases. Within these areas of expertise, Evotec aims to create the world-leading co-owned pipeline for innovative therapeutics and has to-date established a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development. Evotec operates globally with more than 5,000 highly qualified people. The Company’s 17 sites offer highly synergistic technologies and services and operate as complementary clusters of excellence. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on X/Twitter @Evotec and LinkedIn.

