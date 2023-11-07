CS DISCO, INC. (NYSE: LAW) DEADLINE ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE: LAW)

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP:



Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the common stock of CS Disco, Inc. (“CS Disco” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LAW) between July 21, 2021 and August 11, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

If you purchased or acquired CS Disco common stock, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit CS Disco, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

Plaintiff alleges that Defendants made misstatements throughout the Class Period. According to the Complaint, CS Disco asserts that it provides cloud-based, artificial intelligence-powered technologies to simplify electronic discovery, legal document review, legal hold and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. CS Disco’s principal revenue-generating segment was its electronic document review platform. Beginning with its July 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”) and throughout the Class Period, CS Disco repeatedly touted strong growth in its revenues attributable to customer usage of its cloud-based electronic discovery platform and asserted that it had good advance visibility into changes in the demand from individual customers over time.

On August 11, 2022, CS Disco released financial results for the second quarter of 2022 that shocked investors and analysts alike. Not only did the Company’s revenue growth taper drastically over past quarters, but the Company alerted the markets that it would no longer be including in its guidance any revenues attributable to its largest customers for the entire year. Nevertheless, during an investors call following the earnings release, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer denied that the Company’s decline in revenue was the result of losing any major customers.

On this news, CS Disco’s common stock fell $15.53 per share, or approximately 53.6%, to $13.43 per share on August 12, 2022.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 20, 2023 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased or acquired CS Disco common stock, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit CS Disco, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

Contact Information:

Peter Allocco

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

https://www.bernlieb.com

(212) 951-2030

pallocco@bernlieb.com