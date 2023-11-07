KBC Group: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels’ regulated market between 30 October 2023 and 3 November 2023, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 30-10-2023 95 000 € 4 932 039 € 51.92 € 51.58 € 52.04 31-10-2023 102 500 € 5 331 855 € 52.02 € 51.90 € 52.56 01-11-2023 90 000 € 4 668 010 € 51.87 € 51.44 € 52.30 02-11-2023 100 000 € 5 264 800 € 52.65 € 52.18 € 53.16 03-11-2023 90 000 € 4 854 051 € 53.93 € 53.02 € 54.24





Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 5 138 265 on 3 November 2023.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

