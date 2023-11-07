KBC Group: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

| Source: KBC Groep KBC Groep

Brussel, BELGIUM

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels’ regulated market between 30 October 2023 and 3 November 2023, included:

DateNo. of sharesTotal priceAverage priceLowest priceHighest price
30-10-202395 000€ 4 932 039€ 51.92€ 51.58€ 52.04
31-10-2023102 500€ 5 331 855€ 52.02€ 51.90€ 52.56
01-11-202390 000€ 4 668 010€ 51.87€ 51.44€ 52.30
02-11-2023100 000€ 5 264 800€ 52.65€ 52.18€ 53.16
03-11-202390 000€ 4 854 051€ 53.93€ 53.02€ 54.24


Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 5 138 265 on 3 November 2023.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

Attachment


Attachments

20231106-pb-buyback-en