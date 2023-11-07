Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 44

| Source: Spar Nord Bank A/S Spar Nord Bank A/S

Aalborg, DENMARK

Company announcement no. 66
 

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 44 the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from from last announcement2,343,100 255,335,876
30 October 20239,000105.64950,760
31 October 20239,000107.19964,710
01 November 202310,000105.121,051,200
02 November 202310,000102.151,021,500
03 November 202310,000102.221,022,200
Total week 44 48,000    5,010,370
Total accumulated 2,391,100   260,346,246

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,508,087 treasury shares, equal to 2.08 % of the Bank’s share capital.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation

Attachment


Attachments

No. 66 - Share buybacks - transactions in week 44 - UK