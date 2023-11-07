Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market Size to Worth USD 19.8 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 9.2%

New York, United States , Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market size is anticipated to exceed USD 19.8 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2032. The growing use of ultralight and light aircraft in defence and military applications is a major driver of market revenue growth.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/2301

Ultralight aircraft are modified aircraft with extremely low weight and power but flying characteristics comparable to conventional light aircraft. Although modernized variants have been employed for training, police patrol, and other purposes, including conflict, these aircraft are still primarily intended for recreational flight. Ultralights can be powered or non-powered. The adoption of cutting-edge resources, such as carbon fiber composites, in the construction of ultralight and light aircraft has resulted in significant weight reduction, strength, and aerodynamic efficiency gains. This allows aircraft manufacturers to develop sleeker, more efficient aircraft, which improves performance and range capabilities. Advanced avionics and fly-by-wire systems improve safety, navigation, and pilot assistance features, making these aircraft more user-friendly and accessible to a wider range of passengers. The expansion of uses beyond recreational flying is also fueling the future growth of the ultralight and light aircraft market. However, a few variables, which includes the Ukrainian war, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the ongoing trade war between the US and China, have influenced the global supply chain in recent years.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the “ Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Aircraft Type (Ultralight & Light Aircraft), By Flight Operation (CTOL & VTOL), By System (Airframe, Avionics, Cabin Interiors, and Aircraft Systems), By Technology (Manned, Unmanned), By End Use (Civil & Commercial and Military), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.”

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/2301

The light aircraft segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global ultralight and light aircraft market during the forecast period.

Based on aircraft type, the global ultralight and light aircraft market is separated into two segments: ultralight and light aircraft. The light aircraft segment is projected to account for the majority share of the global ultralight and light aircraft market throughout the forecast period. The primary factor driving the global ultralight and light aircraft market's expansion is the growing demand for aircraft to train pilots, combined with the convenience of small aircraft to access remote areas.

The Conventional Take-off and Landing (CTOL) segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global ultralight and light aircraft market during the forecast period.

The worldwide ultralight and light aircraft market is categorized into two segments based on flight operation: CTOL and VTOL. The conventional take-off and landing (CTOL) segment is projected to expand at the highest rate in the global ultralight and light aircraft market throughout the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the widespread use of CTOL aircraft in general aviation and commercial applications.

The airframe segment accounted for the largest share of the global ultralight and light aircraft market in 2022.

The global ultralight and light aircraft market is divided into four systems: airframe, avionics, cabin interiors, and aircraft systems. In 2022, the airframe segment held the largest share of the global ultralight and light aircraft market. The airframe is the aircraft's foundation and is crucial in ensuring structural integrity, safety, and performance.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/ultralight-and-light-aircraft-market

North America led the largest market revenue share over the forecast period

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the global ultralight and light aircraft market over the predicted years. North America's aviation and aerospace industries are rapidly expanding. As a result, ultralight and light aircraft are in high demand. Factors such as an upsurge in aircraft manufacturing, technological advancements, and travel and tourism are propelling the ultralight and light aircraft market in this region forward. Growing demand for different kinds of ultralight and light aircraft, the market for ultralight and light aircraft is expected to grow significantly in the United States and Canada.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global ultralight and light aircraft market during the forecast period. The growing use of light combat aircraft in defense and the air force is driving revenue growth in this region. China is a major player in the production, delivery, and deployment of light combat and business aircraft. Increased use of private jets in passenger and logistics operations is projected to contribute to revenue growth in this region. Honda has developed a lightweight private jet in Japan in September 2022 to connect rural Japan with major cities. Furthermore, increasing demand for these kinds of aircraft contributes to the market's revenue expansion in this region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market include Textron Aviation Inc., Bombardier Inc., Cirrus Design Corporation, Piper Aircraft, Inc., Pilatus Aircraft Ltd, Mooney International Corporation, Lancair International, Inc., Vulcanair S.p.A., Honda Aircraft Company, Advanced Tactics Inc, Embraer S.A., Glasair Aviation USA LLC, and Others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/2301

Recent Development

In April 2023, Pilatus Aircraft has reached an agreement with Platoon Aviation (Germany) to hand over two PC-24 aircraft, which will be classified as ultralight and light aircraft.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, By Aircraft Type

Ultralight

Light Aircraft

Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, By Flight Operation

CTOL

VTOL

Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, By System

Airframe

Avionics

Cabin Interiors

Aircraft Systems

Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, By Technology

Manned

Unmanned

Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, By End Use

Civil & Commercial

Military

Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Military & Defense, Civil & Commercial, Logistics & Transportation, Construction & Mining, Others), By Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Hybrid), By System (UAV Airframe, UAV Payloads, UAV Avionics, UAV Propulsion, UAV Software), By Technology (Remotely Operated, Semi-autonomous, Fully-autonomous), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Air Defense System Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Component (Weapon System, Fire Control System, Command and Control System), By Type (Missile Defense System, Anti-Aircraft System, C-Ram System), By Platform (Land, Naval, Airborne), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Small Satellite Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Nano, Micro, Mini), By Mass (Small Satellite and CubeSat), By Application (Navigation, Communication, & Scientific Research, Earth Observation, & Others), By Component (Satellite Bus, Payload, Solar Panel, Satellite Antenna), By End-user (Commercial, Civil, Military, & Government), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022– 2032.

Global Air Cargo Container Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Container Type (Refrigerated, Non-Refrigerated), By Material (Metal, Composite), By End-User (New Sales, Maintenance & Repair), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter