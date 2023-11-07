Global Ceiling Tiles Market Size to Exceed USD 19.13 Billion by 2032 | CAGR) of 8.2%

New York, United States, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Ceiling Tiles Market Size is to Grow from USD 8.7 Billion in 2022 to USD 19.13 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during the projected period

Ceiling tiles, also known as ceiling panels, are lightweight building materials used to cover ceilings. These ceiling tiles are mounted on a steel or aluminum frame, which provides great thermal insulation while also increasing the interior space's visual appeal and acoustics. These tiles are adaptable in terms of size, style, and color, making them a highly sought-after product in many aspects of the construction industry. They are frequently utilized in commercial, residential, and industrial settings, and can be found, among other places, in retail businesses, workplaces, hotels, and hospitals. Because of the rising building and infrastructure industries, the market for ceiling tiles is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising commercial development projects such as office complexes, governmental structures, and healthcare facilities are expected to drive global market demand. Furthermore, the use of new and green building solutions that include ecologically friendly materials for surfaces such as floors, ceilings, and walls is expected to increase market trends over the forecast period. Similarly, with rising disposable income in emerging markets, increased need for thermal and acoustic insulation, and altering consumer views toward the aesthetics of office and home buildings, the ceiling tiles market is predicted to expand rapidly.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Ceiling Tiles Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Acoustic, Non-Acoustic), By Material (Mineral Fiber, Metal, Gypsum, Others), By End-use Application (Residential, Non-Residential, Industrial), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032".

The acoustic segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the global ceiling tiles market is segmented into acoustic and non-acoustic. Among these, the acoustic segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 68.3% over the forecast period. The tendency of ceiling tiles to manage and decrease noise transmission is the primary driver of this segment's growth.

The mineral fiber segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of material, the global ceiling tiles market is segmented into mineral fiber, metal, gypsum, and others. Among these, the mineral fiber segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period, due to properties such as fire safety, high performance, thermal insulation, and noise reduction. The rising popularity of mineral fiber ceiling tiles in building projects, owing to its superior acoustic and aesthetic properties, could be attributed to the segment's rise. Furthermore, improved product performance attributes like as thermal and acoustic insulation, lightweight, and recyclable properties have led to increased mineral fiber sector acceptance in the ceiling tiles market.

The non-residential segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 87.2% over the forecast period.

On the basis of end-use application, the global ceiling tiles market is segmented into residential, non-residential, and industrial. Among these, the non-residential segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 87.2% over the forecast period. Ceiling tiles are widely used in retail, hotel, and healthcare establishments, as well as passageways, medical corridors, operating rooms, clinics, and diagnostic centers. These materials are used to improve the overall aesthetic and interior design of non-residential buildings while also increasing noise and thermal insulation.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America is dominating the market with more than 53.7% market share over the forecast period. This dominance may be attributed to the increasing use of products from application industries, the need for acoustic insulation, and technological advancements, all of which have contributed to the region's increased use of ceiling tiles. On the contrary, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The expansion of this region is primarily due to financial development and population growth. Most residents in the region are migrating to large cities and places as the commercial sector expands. As a result, there is a high degree of demand for items for both residential and commercial purposes.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Ceiling Tiles Market include KET Ceilings, Georgia-Pacific, Rockfon, Knauf Gips KG, Saint-Gobain S.A., SAS International, Armstrong World Industries, Inc., Aerolite Industries Pvt. Ltd., Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH, Hunter Douglas, ROCKWOOL International A/S, BYUCKSAN, USG Corporation and Others.

Recent Market Developments

On January 2021, Saint-Gobain India – Gyproc has opened its first ceiling tile manufacturing factory in India. The unit, which spans over 21,000 square feet, is strategically placed to service the gypsum ceiling tile industry in India, reducing carbon footprint and turnaround time for material supply.

Market Segment:

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Ceiling Tiles Market based on the below-mentioned segments

Ceiling Tiles Market, Type Analysis

Acoustic

Non-Acoustic

Ceiling Tiles Market, Material Analysis

Mineral Fiber

Metal

Gypsum

Others

Ceiling Tiles Market, End-use Application Analysis

Residential

Non-Residential

Industrial

Ceiling Tiles Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



