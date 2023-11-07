Mini Excavator Rental Market Expected to Reach US$ 1.8 Billion by 2033: States Fact.MR

Rockville , Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mini excavator rental market is estimated at US$ 1.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast years of 2023-2033.



Mini excavators, also known as compact excavators or mini diggers, find extensive use in utility installation projects due to their ability to access narrow spaces and perform precise digging. Renting a mini excavator is often a cost-effective choice, particularly for small-scale or short-term projects, as it eliminates the need for upfront investment, maintenance costs, and depreciation.

The growing construction sector is expected to drive the demand for mini excavator rentals, as the industry demands efficient and versatile machinery for various projects. Rental services offer a cost-effective solution, enabling businesses to access required equipment without high initial expenses.

Furthermore, the expanding agriculture sector in emerging economies, along with increased government investment, is propelling the growth of the mini excavator rental market. As farmers adopt mechanized practices, the demand for mini excavators rises, creating opportunities for rental service providers and driving market growth.

Market players contribute to this growth through enhanced service offerings, competitive pricing, and expanding rental fleets. By meeting customer demands, providing convenience, and adapting to industry trends, these players foster a thriving rental ecosystem.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global mini excavator rental market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% and be valued at US$ 1.2 billion by 2033

and be valued at by 2033 The market witnessed a CAGR of 4.3% for the period of 2018-2022

for the period of 2018-2022 Under the mobility segment, tracked mini excavators dominate the market with a 69.1% market share in 2023

market share in 2023 United States dominated the market with a 27.7% market share in 2023

market share in 2023 Based on country, the mini excavator rental market is expected to increase at CAGRs of 4.4% and 4.5%, respectively, in the United States and China

“Affordability and Expansion are Likely to Drive Mini Excavator Rentals Demand in the Growing Landscape Activities” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Development

Rental companies regularly invest in expanding their fleet of mini excavators to meet growing customer demands. This involves purchasing new equipment with the latest features and technologies. By offering a diverse range of machines, rental providers cater to a wider range of customer needs and secure a competitive edge.

Companies differentiate themselves by providing exceptional customer service and support. They offer prompt equipment delivery, flexible rental terms, and responsive maintenance and repair services. Providing well-trained operators and technical assistance on-site also enhances customer satisfaction and set rental providers apart from their competitors.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global mini excavator rental, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (diesel excavator, electric excavator), operating capacity (up to 2 ton, 2 - 3 ton, 3 - 4 ton, 4 - 5 ton, 5 - 6 ton), mobility (tracked, wheeled), swing (conventional tail swing, zero tail swing), application (construction, landscape & maintenance, agriculture & forestry, utilities & others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & ASEAN, Oceania and the Middle East & Africa).

