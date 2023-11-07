Sosei Heptares’ President & CEO and Head of UK R&D to Participate in a ‘Fireside Chat’ at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference 2023





Tokyo, Japan and Cambridge, UK, 7 November 2023 – Sosei Group Corporation (“Sosei Heptares” or “the Company”; TSE: 4565) announces its President & CEO, Chris Cargill, and Matt Barnes, Head of UK R&D, will participate in a ‘Fireside Chat’ at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, 14 November at 10:30 a.m. GMT / 5:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. JST. During the event, Mr. Cargill and Dr. Barnes will present the Company’s strategy, recent progress and expected upcoming milestones to leading global life sciences investors.



The live webcast of the ‘Fireside Chat’ will be available here.

The replay will also be available at the same link or our website (here) for 90 days post the event.

About Sosei Heptares

Sosei Heptares is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing life-changing medicines based on world-class science to patients globally. Our vision is to become one of Japan’s global biopharmaceutical champions.

Our global business combines our world-leading GPCR-targeted StaR® technology, structure-based drug design and early development capabilities in the UK with a highly experienced clinical development capability and a commercial operation in Japan.

We are leveraging these capabilities to generate and advance a broad and deep pipeline of novel medicines across multiple therapeutic areas, including neurology, immunology, gastroenterology and inflammatory diseases. We intend to develop these opportunities for patients in Japan and globally both internally and through our partnerships with global biopharmaceutical companies and emerging technology companies.

Sosei Heptares operates from key locations in Tokyo and Osaka (Japan), London and Cambridge (UK), Basel (Switzerland) and Seoul (South Korea).

“Sosei Heptares” is the corporate brand and trademark of Sosei Group Corporation, which is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (ticker: 4565). Sosei, Heptares, the logo and StaR® are trademarks of Sosei Group companies.

For more information, please visit https://soseiheptares.com/

