Global Organic Coagulant Market Size To Worth USD 4.74 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 9.6%

New York, United States, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Organic Coagulant Market Size To Grow from USD 2.80 Billion in 2022 to USD 4.74 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Organic coagulants are substances derived from natural sources and used in a range of industrial processes, such as the treatment of water and wastewater, to promote the coagulation or flocculation of particles. Coagulation is the process of destabilising and clumping together smaller particles into larger ones in order to make it easier to remove pollutants, colloids, and suspended particles from a liquid. Organic coagulants are typically preferred over traditional inorganic coagulants (such as ferric chloride or aluminium sulphate) because of their reduced tendency to produce harmful byproducts and environmental friendliness. They are widely used in applications where it is crucial to keep inorganic coagulants' metal ions at bay.

COVID 19 Impact

The epidemic's effects on global supply chains included lockdowns, limitations, and a reduction in production capacity. This disruption might have affected the availability of the raw ingredients required to make organic coagulants, which could have altered supply and demand. In numerous countries, restrictions and lockdowns were put into place, which limited industrial activity and, as a result, some sectors' needs for water treatment. The decline in demand for water treatment services may have had an effect on the market for organic coagulants. Projects and investments in water treatment facilities may have been put off as a result of the pandemic's uncertainty, which could have had an impact on the development of the organic coagulants market.

Demand for organic coagulants has increased as a result of the need for environmentally friendly water treatment techniques and rising environmental consciousness. They are able to make the most of their time and resources because they are the only ones who can do it. Growing populations and industrial expansion have increased the need for efficient and effective water treatment technology. It has been demonstrated that the use of organic coagulants in water treatment, such as the elimination of turbidity, heavy metals, and other contaminants, is advantageous. Because of the rising need for dependable water treatment options brought on by industrialisation and urbanisation in developing countries, the market for organic coagulants has expanded.

Global Organic Coagulant Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact, By Type (Polyamine PolyDADMAC), By Application (Municipal Water Treatment, Industrial Water Treatment), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

Type Insights

Polyamine segment to dominate the market over the forecast period

On the basis of type, the global organic coagulant market is segmented into Polyamine, PolyDADMAC, and others. Among these, the polyamine segment is going to dominate the market over the forecast period. Due to their use in a range of water treatment applications, polyamines are a flexible choice for many companies and industries. Their effectiveness in a range of pH levels and challenging water situations is the cause of their rising popularity. As a result of continuous research and development initiatives that have produced polyamine-based coagulants with improved performance characteristics, more users are becoming interested in the market. Polyamines are proven to have good coagulation and flocculation properties, making them particularly effective at removing suspended particles, colloids, and other pollutants from water. They are as effective as or more effective than traditional inorganic coagulants.

Application Insights

Municipal Water Treatment accounted the largest market share over the forecast period

Based on the application, the global organic coagulant market is segmented into Municipal Water Treatment, Industrial Water Treatment. Among these, municipal water treatment segment accounts the largest market share over the forecast period. The environmental harm caused by conventional inorganic coagulants used in water treatment is becoming more and more recognised by municipalities and government agencies. Organic coagulants are thus gaining popularity as a result of their biodegradability and reduced production of harmful byproducts, which makes them perceived as being more ecologically benign. Rapid urbanisation and population growth have increased the need for efficient and sustainable water treatment solutions in municipal water treatment facilities. As public awareness of water quality and health-related issues increases, consumer demand for cleaner, safer drinking water is on the rise. The use of organic coagulants in the treatment of municipal water systems is a growing trend in the United States.

Regional Insights

North America dominates the market over the forecast period

Among all other regions, North America dominates the market over the forecast period. The general public is becoming more aware of the effects of water pollution and the importance of environmentally friendly water treatment techniques. Because organic coagulants are thought of as being greener and more environmentally friendly, there is a developing demand for them. Many businesses in North America use organic coagulants to purify their wastewater, including those that process food and drinks, create pulp and paper, and make textiles. Due to their efficiency and conformance to environmental standards, organic coagulants are being employed in industrial processes more frequently.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market share over the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region has some of the world's most populous countries, many of which have experienced rapid urbanisation and industrialization. Demand for clean, safe water has increased as a result of urbanisation and population growth, necessitating the employment of effective water treatment methods such organic coagulants. A significant volume of wastewater generated by the region's growing industrial sector needs to be adequately treated before being released. Organic coagulants are being used more frequently in a range of industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and chemicals, to effectively treat wastewater.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Organic Coagulant Market include KEMIRA, Holland Company, GEO Specialty Chemicals, USALCO, Affinity Chemical, PQ Corporation, Verdesian Life Sciences, LLC, Cinetica Quimica, BASF, SNF Group, Sanfeng Chem, SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, and RISING GROUP and other key vendors.

Recent Market Developments

In April 2022 , in Akisthis-shi, Tokyo, Kurita Water Industries Ltd. opened a brand-new R&D centre.

, in Akisthis-shi, Tokyo, Kurita Water Industries Ltd. opened a brand-new R&D centre. In September 2021, Kemira Ojy opened an R&D facility in Pujiang Town, Shanghai, China. This has helped the company satisfy the need of a market that is increasing swiftly and develop renewable, biodegradable, as well as recyclable products in the Asia-Pacific area.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global Organic Coagulant Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Organic Coagulant Market, Type Analysis

Polyamine

PolyDADMAC

Others

Organic Coagulant Market, Application Analysis

Municipal Water Treatment

Industrial Water Treatment

Organic Coagulant Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



