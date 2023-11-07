$9.5 Bn Savory Ingredients Market - Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Savory Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global savory ingredients market size reached US$ 7.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 9.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during 2023-2028.



Savory ingredients refer to flavor enhancers that are used to elevate the savory taste and aroma of food products during processing. Starches, yeast extracts, hydrolyzed vegetable proteins (HVP), hydrolyzed animal proteins (HAP), and monosodium glutamate (MSG) are some of the most commonly used savory ingredients across the food and beverages industry.

The market is primarily propelled by the increasing demand for packaged instant food products. This surge can be attributed to shifting dietary preferences, busy lifestyles among the general population, and rising per capita income levels. These factors have led to a widespread preference for convenient food options worldwide.

Furthermore, consumers are increasingly gravitating toward clean label and organic products due to growing awareness of the adverse effects associated with artificial ingredients. This shift in consumer preferences is positively influencing the market. Additionally, numerous key players are making substantial investments in the development of improved product variations with enhanced taste profiles to cater to the diverse preferences of consumers.

Rapid urbanization has also played a significant role, leading to a notable surge in the popularity of East Asian cuisines on a global scale. In these cuisines, savory ingredients play a pivotal role in food preparation.

Several other factors contributing to market growth include favorable regulatory approvals and a rising demand for bakery products among individuals.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $9.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

AngelYeast Co. Ltd.

Archer-Daniels-Midl

Company

Associated British Foods plc

Cargill Incorporated

Givaudan

Kerry Group plc

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Novozymes A/S

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Symrise AG and Tate & Lyle PLC.

Breakup by Type:

Starches

Proteins

Vegetable Protein

Animal Protein

Yeast

Monosodium Glutamate (MSG)

Others

Breakup by Form:

Powder

Liquid

Paste

Breakup by Application:

Food

Feed

Breakup by Source:

Natural

Vegetable Extracts

Animal Derived

Microbial

Synthetic

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

