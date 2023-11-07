Global Macrocell Radio/Active Antenna Unit Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2022 and 2023-2027

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Macrocell Radio/Active Antenna Unit Market Analysis and Forecast - 2023-2027" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global radio unit (RU)/active antenna unit (AAU) market. This report covers the global market share for 2022 shipments as well as a forecast for 2023-2027.
The analyst has segmented the overall market into three product segments types based upon the types of RU/AAU configurations such as Non-Massive MIMO, Massive MIMO, and Massive Antenna Element (AE).
The product segments are further divided by Duplex Mode, Air Interface, and Frequency Cluster.
Features
- 2022 Shipments and 2023-2027 forecast by Product Segment
- 2022 Shipments and 2023-2027 forecast by Duplex Mode
- 2022 Shipments and 2023-2027 forecast by Air Interface
- 2022 Shipments and 2023-2027 forecast by Frequency Cluster
- 2022 Shipments and 2023-2027 forecast by Region
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- 2019-2021 Review: Fake 5G NR launches using DSS in NA and Europe
- 2022 Review: Global Market and 5G Continues to rely on China
- Global RU/AAU Forecast 2023-2027
- Outlook Summary
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
- Network Architecture Definitions
- RU/AAU Database Taxonomy
- Purpose Built RU/AAU
- 5G Architecture Definitions
- Open RAN RU/AAU (O-RU/O-AAU)
- Virtual RAN (vRAN) RU/AAU
CHAPTER 1: OVERALL MARKET PERFORMANCE
- 2022: China Strong, Everywhere Else Weak/Stable
- Global RU/AAU Forecast 2023-2027
CHAPTER 2: 5G NR/ NR ADVANCED EXPLAINED
- Splitting the BBU into the CU and DU
- Fronthaul Links for DU/BBUs and RU/AAUs
CHAPTER 3: MASSIVE MIMO 5G NR AAU SHIPMENTS/FORECAST
- Definition of 5G NR AAU Category
- Global 5G NR AAU Shipments, 2021-2022
- Global 5G NR AAU Forecast 2023-2027
CHAPTER 4: NON-MASSIVE MIMO 4G/5G RUS
- Definition of Non-Massive MIMO 4G/5G RU/AAU Category
- Non-Massive MIMO 4G/5G RU Shipments, 2021-2022
- Non-Massive MIMO 4G/5G RU Forecast 2023-2027
CHAPTER 5: 2G BTS/3G NODEB
- 2G/3G RU Shipments, 2021-2022
- 2G/3G RU Forecast 2023-2027
CHAPTER 6: OPEN RAN/VRAN DU ANALYSIS
- Global Open RAN/vRAN RU/AAU Forecast 2023-2027
CHAPTER 7: RADIO SHIPMENTS BY XTYR CONFIGURATION (MIMO ORDER)
CHAPTER 8: GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET ANALYSIS
- China: The only bright spot in 2022
- Regional Forecast 2023-2027
- North America
- Latin America/Caribbean
- Europe
- Africa
- The Middle East
- Rest of Asia Pacific (ROAP)
- China
- India
