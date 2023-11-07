Global Small Arms Market Size To Worth USD 13.23 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 4.3%

New York, United States, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Small Arms Market Size is anticipated to exceed USD 13.23 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2032.

Small arms are specialized weapons that anyone can use for self-defense and recreation. Small arms are employed by individuals in the armed forces and law enforcement to refer to various weapons such as rifles, shotguns, pistols, and similar equipment. Weapons are most commonly used in sporting events, hunting, and self-defense, and these markets are expected to grow rapidly in the future. Governments all over the world have imposed restrictions and guidelines on the purchase and use of small arms. The expansion of small arms in sporting events, as well as the rise in demand for small arms for self-defense applications, are important drivers of global growth in small weapons. Several businesses are working to build intelligent weapons that will improve operational accuracy, efficiency, and dependability. To prevent unauthorised users, smart weapons are outfitted with fingerprint readers, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chips, biometric sensors, and other cutting-edge technologies. Authorised users assist prevent criminal activity and violence by only using smart guns. When biometric sensors identify a fingerprint, grip, or palm print, the pistol is activated. The market is predicted to be driven in the future by increased demand for smart weapons due to enhanced features such as quick access, fingerprint authentication, long battery life, and others.



The rifle segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global small arms market during the forecast period.

The global small arms market is divided into several types, including pistols, revolvers, rifles, machine guns, shotguns, and others. The rifle segment will likely account for the majority of the global small arms market throughout the forecast period. Demand for assault rifles and sniper rifles has increased significantly in comparison to other small arms as a result of global modernization programs, assisting in the expansion of the rifle segment.

The 5.56MM caliber segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global small arms market during the forecast period.

The global small arms market is divided into calibers: 5.56MM, 7.62MM, 9MM, and others. The 5.56MM caliber segment is projected to expand at the highest pace in the global small arms market throughout the forecast period. The growing popularity of small arms chambered in 5.56mm can be attributed to the expansion of the 5.56mm caliber segment.

The automatic segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global small arms market during the forecast period.

The global small arms market is classified into automatic, semi-automatic, and manual operations. The automatic segment is projected to expand at the highest rate in the global small arms market throughout the forecast period. Automatic mode is frequently used in military and law enforcement applications because it allows for the quick and efficient neutralization of hostile forces or targets.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global small arms market in 2022.

North America's market share is growing as a result of the country's growing defense budget and the issue of self-defense, particularly in the United States. Furthermore, lax gun laws and the easy availability of small arms are significant growth drivers for this market.

The APAC region is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period of 2022-32, as governments in countries such as India and China simplify regulations to encourage the production of small weapons. Furthermore, rising FDI in defense in India and China's government's goal of broad geographical expansion for defense purposes are emerging as significant expansion drivers.



Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the Market. Major vendors in the Global Small Arms Market include Colt’s Manufacturing LLC, Beretta, Smith & Wesson, Sig Saur GmbH, Remington Arms Company LLC, FN Herstal, Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc., GLOCK Ges.m.b.H., Israel Weapons Industry (IWI), CheyTac LLC, Kalashnikov Group, Heckler & Koch Gmbh, Èeská Zbrojovka a.s., Barret Firearms, Springfield Armory Inc., and Others.

Recent Developments

In April 2022, The United States Army selected next-generation squad weapon rifles and machine gun variants, as well as 6.8mm ammunition. The army eventually intends to purchase 107,000 M5 rifles and 13000 M250 machine guns from Sig Sauer. The USD 4.7 billion contract was awarded to produce weapons and 6.8mm ammunition over the next several years.

