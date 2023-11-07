US Video Services Market Analysis Report 2023: cComprehensive View of the Traditional Pay-TV, Streaming TV, and OTT Services Market Across Subscription, Ad-Based, and Transactional Business Models

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Video Services: Shifting Demand" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research offers a comprehensive analysis of the traditional pay-TV, streaming TV, and over-the-top (OTT) services market, covering various business models including subscription-based, ad-based, and transactional models.
The study provides insights into the evolving consumer preferences in the television and streaming industry, offering historical data trends related to the adoption, satisfaction levels, and churn rates for both pay-TV and OTT services.
It also delves into the primary reasons behind service churn and examines how consumers respond to new service features and retention incentives.
Key Topics Covered:
Survey Methodology and Definitions
Pay-TV Definitions and Categorization
Video Services Ecosystem
Key Terms and Definitions
Executive Summary
- Pay-TV & OTT Service Subscription Trend
- Pay-TV Adoption by Service Type
- Number of OTT Service Subscriptions
- Spending on Video Services: Traditional Pay TV vs. SVOD Services
- OTT Service Use by Business Model
- OTT Subscriber Churn
- OTT Churn Triggers
- OTT Service Retention Options
The Big Picture: Pay-TV vs. Streaming
- Penetration of Traditional vs. OTT Video Services
- Pay-TV & OTT Service Subscription Trend
- Pay-TV and OTT Service Subscription Mix
- Spending on Video Services: Traditional Pay TV vs. SVOD Services
Pay-TV: From Traditional to Streaming TV
- Pay-TV Adoption by Service Type
- Market Segments: Pay-TV Subscribers, Cord Cutters, and Cord Nevers
- Last Subscription to Pay-TV Service
- Traditional Pay-TV Service Provider Market Share, YoY
- Overall vMVPD Service Adoption
- Streaming TV Service Adoption, YoY
- Pay TV Subscriber Access to Streaming Services via Set-top Box
- Intention to Make Changes to Pay-TV Service
- Reasons for Switching from a Traditional to Streaming TV Service
- Reasons for Switching from a Streaming to a Traditional Pay-TV Service
- Important Factors of Selecting New Home Internet Provider
Pay TV: Value of New Features
- Features Offered and Received From TV Service Provider
- Importance of Pay-TV Service Features & Platform Accessibility
- Appeal of Emerging Pay-TV Service Features: Home Control & Interactivity
Streaming Video: Business Models and Subscription Path
- OTT Service Use in Prior 30 Days, by Business Model
- OTT Business Model Use by Pay-TV Groups
- Use of Ad-Based OTT Services in Prior 30 Days
- Use of Transactional OTT Services in Prior 30 Days
- Number of OTT Service Subscriptions
- Average Number of OTT Service Subscriptions
- Average Number of OTT Service Subscriptions by Pay-TV Groups
- Method of Subscribing by Service Type Q3 2022
- Method of Subscribing to OTT Services
- Method of Subscribing by Service Type
- Method of Subscribing to Top 10 OTT Services
SVOD Market Leaders: Adoption & User Base
- OTT Service Subscription: Big 3 OTT vs. Non Big 3 OTT
- OTT Video Service Use by Parent Companies
- Major OTT Subscription Service Adoption
- Premium Network OTT Subscriptions
- Additional Streaming Service Subscriptions
- Additional Streaming Service Subscriptions, Cont'd
- Sports OTT Service Subscriptions Overall
- Sports OTT Service Penetration
- Fitness OTT Service Penetration
- Age Breakdown by Major OTT Subscription
- Gender Breakdown by Major OTT Subscription
- Children at Home Breakdown by Major OTT Subscription
- Household Income Breakdown by Major OTT Subscription
OTT Subscription Duration
- Average Subscription Duration of Major and Premium OTT Services
- Average Subscription Duration of Other OTT Services
- Average Subscription Duration of Sports OTT Services
- Average Subscription Duration of Fitness OTT Services
NPS Benchmarking by Sector and Services
- Net Promoter Scores by Sector - Trending (2019-2023)
- Traditional Pay-TV Service Provider NPS
- vMVPD Service NPS
- Net Promoter Score of OTT Services
- Pay-TV Service Sentiment: Legacy vs. Streaming Pay TV
- High Satisfaction with Current Pay-TV Service: Legacy vs. Streaming Pay TV
- Pay-TV Content Preferences: Legacy vs. Streaming Pay TV
OTT Churn
- OTT Subscriber Churn
- vMVPD Services: Subscribers Cancelling OTT Service as a % of Current Subscriber Base
- Subscribers Cancelling Service as a % of Current Subscriber Base
- OTT and Streaming TV Subscription Behaviors
- OTT and Streaming TV Subscription Behaviors, by Streaming TV Subscribers
- Value of Streaming Services Bundled with Communication Services
- OTT Churn Triggers
- OTT Churn Triggers: vMVPDs vs. all OTT Services
- OTT Service Retention Incentives
- OTT Service Retention Incentives: vMVPD vs All OTT Services
Appendix
