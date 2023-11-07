Global Autoimmune Collaboration and Licensing Deals Analysis Report and Directory 2023

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autoimmune Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Autoimmune Collaboration and Licensing Deals" report offers a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to autoimmune deals entered into by leading biopharma companies worldwide.

The report covers autoimmune deals from 2016 to 2023, providing access to detailed deal payment terms as announced between the parties. Understanding these negotiated deal terms can offer valuable insights into the negotiation process and the expectations for achieving specific terms.

The report contains a comprehensive listing of collaboration and licensing deals announced since 2016, sourced from the Current Agreements deals and alliances database. It includes financial terms when available and provides links to online copies of actual licensing contract documents submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

The initial chapters of the report provide an orientation to autoimmune dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 introduces the report, while Chapter 2 analyzes the trends in autoimmune dealmaking.

Chapter 3 covers the financial deal terms for autoimmune deals signed in various stages of development, including headline value, upfront payment, milestone payment, and royalty rates.

Chapter 4 reviews the top 25 most active biopharma companies engaged in autoimmune dealmaking. It also includes links to online access of contract agreements published at the SEC via the Current Agreements deals and alliances database.

Chapter 5 offers a comprehensive and detailed review of autoimmune deals signed and announced since 2016, with available contract documents. Each deal title includes a Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document for easy access.

Chapter 6 provides a directory of autoimmune deals organized by therapeutic target.

The report also includes tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in autoimmune dealmaking since 2016. Additionally, a comprehensive deal directory is provided, organized by company alphabetically and technology type. Each deal title includes a Weblink to an online version of the deal record and, when available, the contract document for on-demand access.

The report includes coverage of the following autoimmune diseases:

Multiple sclerosis

Restless leg syndrome

Dermatitis

Eczema

Alopecia

Psoriasis

Celiac disease

Inflammatory bowel disease

Crohn's disease

Ulcerative colitis

Glomerulonephritis

Endometriosis

Immune thrombocytopenic purpura

Neutropenia

Graft versus host disease

Scleroderma

Systemic lupus erythematosus

Addison's disease

Diabetes Type 1

Ankylosing spondylitis

Juvenile arthritis

Psoriatic arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis

Uveitis

Narcolepsy

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

Sarcoidosis

Meniere's disease

