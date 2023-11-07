Global Diagnostic Imaging Partnering Deal Terms and Agreements Analysis Report 2023 with Directory of 900+ Deals Signed Since 2016

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Diagnostic Imaging Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Diagnostic Imaging Partnering Terms and Agreements report offers extensive access to contract documents for more than 900 diagnostic imaging deals.

This report delivers a thorough understanding and analysis of the motivations and strategies behind companies entering into diagnostic imaging partnering agreements.

It offers a comprehensive and detailed review of all diagnostic imaging deals announced since 2016. The agreements section is categorized alphabetically by company, by the stage of development at the time of signing, by deal type, and by therapy focus. Each deal title links to an online version of the actual deal available through the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, providing convenient access to each deal. Additionally, if available, the full contract document is provided and marked with a document symbol.

Contract documents offer unparalleled access to the specifics of a deal, going beyond the brief summaries usually provided in press releases. In-depth analysis of these contracts allows for a better understanding of the terms agreed upon by the parties involved, especially regarding the exchange of funds and licensing rights.

The initial chapters of the report provide an introduction to diagnostic imaging dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 introduces the report, while chapter 2 outlines the trends in diagnostic imaging dealmaking since 2016, including details on average headline values, upfront payments, milestone payments, and royalty terms.

Chapter 3 reviews the most significant diagnostic imaging deals since 2016, listing them by headline value, those signed by major pharmaceutical companies, and the most active diagnostic imaging dealmaking firms. Where applicable, deals with publicly available contract documents are linked for online access.

Chapter 4 presents a comprehensive list of the top 25 most active companies in diagnostic imaging dealmaking. Each company is briefly summarized, followed by a detailed list of diagnostic imaging deals, including contract documents available to the public. Links via Weblink to the actual contract documents, when available, provide easy access on demand.

Chapter 5 offers an in-depth and comprehensive review of diagnostic imaging partnering deals signed and announced since January 2016, featuring contracts available to the public. Each deal title is linked to an online version of the deal record and, where possible, the contract document itself, allowing easy access on demand.

Chapter 6 provides an extensive and detailed examination of diagnostic imaging partnering deals signed and announced since January 2016, categorized by the specific type of diagnostic imaging technology in focus. Links to deal records and, when available, contract documents are provided for convenient online access.

The report also includes a comprehensive appendix organized alphabetically by diagnostic imaging partnering company, deal type definitions, and examples of diagnostic imaging partnering agreements. Each deal title is linked to an online version of the deal record and, where applicable, the contract document for easy access on demand.

Throughout the report, numerous tables and figures illustrate the trends and activities in diagnostic imaging partnering and dealmaking since 2016. In conclusion, this report provides valuable insights and information for anyone interested in partnering in the research, development, and commercialization of diagnostic imaging technologies and products.

Key benefits



Global Diagnostic Imaging Partnering Terms and Agreements provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of diagnostic deal trends since 2016

Comprehensive access to over 900 actual diagnostic imaging deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies

Detailed access to actual diagnostic contracts enter into by the leading biopharma companies

Insight into the terms included in a diagnostic agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Report scope

Global Diagnostic Imaging Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

Trends in diagnostic imaging dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2016

Access to over 900 diagnostic imaging contract documents

The leading diagnostic imaging deals by value since 2016

Most active diagnostic imaging dealmakers since 2016

The leading diagnostic imaging partnering resources

In Global Diagnostic Imaging Partnering Terms and Agreements, the available contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Specific technology target

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise diagnostic rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

This report provides details of the latest diagnostics agreements announced in the healthcare sectors, covering:

Imaging

CT

Endoscope

Molecular and nuclear

PET

SPECT

MRI

Ultrasound

X ray

Angiography

Fluoroscopy

Mammography

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9oel7d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.