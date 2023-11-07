Global Aircraft Electric Motors Market Size To Worth USD 19.87 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 9.3%

New York, United States, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aircraft Electric Motors Market Size is anticipated to exceed USD 19.87 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2032.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/2420

An aircraft electric motor is a special type of electric motor designed for use in aircraft propulsion systems. It converts electrical energy into mechanical energy, which is then used to power the propellers or rotors of the aircraft. Electric motors in aircraft are critical components of electric propulsion systems in order to reduce reliance on traditional combustion engines and transition to cleaner, more sustainable aircraft technology. The aircraft electric motor market is being driven by a surge in legislation on carbon emissions and environmental sustainability, breakthroughs in electric motor technology, and government policies, incentives, and funding programs for aircraft servicing and replacement. Furthermore, there is an increasing knowledge and concern about environmental challenges in the aviation business. As a strategy to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainability, this trend in the aviation electric motor business has pushed for the usage of electric propulsion systems powered by electric motors. Rapid advancements in electric motor technology, battery technology, and power management systems improve the efficiency and performance of electric propulsion systems.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the “ Global Aircraft Electric Motors Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (AC Motor and DC Motor), By Applications (Propulsion System, Flight Control System, Environmental Control System, Engine Control System, Avionics System, and Other Systems), By Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Advanced Air Mobility), By Output Power (Up to 10 kW, 10-200 kW and Above 200 kW), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.”

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/2420

The DC motors segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global aircraft electric motors market during the forecast period.

Because of their increasing uses in electric aircraft, the DC motors market is predicted to increase at a faster rate during the projection period. Propulsion in an electric aeroplane is provided by direct current electric motors supplied by batteries or hydrogen cells. Furthermore, high-speed DC motors have low inertia, which improves the motor's dynamic response.

The engine control system segment is expected to dominate the market share during the study period.

The global aircraft electric motors market is segmented by application into propulsion system, flight control system, environmental control system, engine control system, avionics system, and other systems. The engine control system segment is projected to have the largest market share throughout the study period. One of the primary drivers propelling the engine control segment is the growing demand for sophisticated and lightweight aircraft electric systems with high performance and efficiency.

The 10-200 kW segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global aircraft electric motors market during the forecast period.

The global aircraft electric motors market is divided into three segments based on output power: up to 10 kW, 10-200 kW, and above 200 kW. The 10-200 kW segment, in particular, is projected to expand at the highest pace in the global aircraft electric motors market throughout the forecast period. Fuel transfer pumps, hydraulic pumps, flap drives, helicopter host drives, undercarriage drives, turret drives, actuator drives, compressor drives, and door actuation are all common applications for the motors.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2420

North America accounted for the largest share of the global aircraft electric motors market in 2022.

The presence of significant aviation firms in the region, as well as an increase in aircraft demand, support the growth of the North American aircraft electric motor market throughout the projection period. Furthermore, increasing aircraft electrification pushes the electric motor industry's aviation electric motor market share. This trend reflects an increasing demand for electric motors specifically tailored for aviation applications as the aviation sector embraces electric propulsion technologies.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is predicted to develop at the quickest rate in the worldwide aircraft electric motors market. Increased aviation investment by countries such as India, China, Japan, and others are responsible for the rise. Increased procurement of new aircraft to expand fleets in order to meet rising air passenger demand is expected to drive regional market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the Market. Major vendors in the Global Aircraft Electric Motors Market include MagniX, Pipistrel, Safran Electrical & Power, Meggitt PLC, Siemens, Allied Motion Technologies, ARC Systems Inc., NEMA Ltd., Windings Inc., H3X Technologies Inc., EMRAX d.o.o., MGM COMPRO, Xoar International LLC, and Others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/2420

Recent Developments

In July 2022, In collaboration with Hybrid Air Vehicles and the University of Nottingham, Collins Aerospace created the first working prototype of its 500-kilowatt electric motor suitable for the Airlander 10 aircraft.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Aircraft Electric Motors Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Aircraft Electric Motors Market, By Type

AC Motor

DC Motor

Global Aircraft Electric Motors Market, By Applications

Propulsion System

Flight Control System

Environmental Control System

Engine Control System

Avionics System

Other Systems

Global Aircraft Electric Motors Market, By Aircraft Type

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Advanced Air Mobility

Global Aircraft Electric Motors Market, By Output Power

Up to 10 kW

10-200 kW

Above 200 kW

Global Aircraft Electric Motors Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Military & Defense, Civil & Commercial, Logistics & Transportation, Construction & Mining, Others), By Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Hybrid), By System (UAV Airframe, UAV Payloads, UAV Avionics, UAV Propulsion, UAV Software), By Technology (Remotely Operated, Semi-autonomous, Fully-autonomous), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

US Space Chemical Propulsion Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Type (1 kN Thrusters,2 kN Thrusters,5 kN Thrusters), By Propellant Type (Hydrazine,Green Propellants,Others) By Type of Testing (Thruster Testing,Propellant Testing,Environmental Testing ), By Facility Availability (Public, Private ),By Testing Demand (Aerospace Manufacturers,Space Agencies,Private Space Companies,Others ), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Marine VFD Market Size, By Type (AC Drive, DC Drive, Servo Drive), By Application (Pump, Propulsion, Fan, Compressor, Crane & Hoist, Winch, HVAC, Steering, Shaft Generator, Power Electronics, Others), By End-users (Marine Vessels, Offshore Oil & Gas, Offshore Wind Power, Others), By Geographic Scope and Forecast, 2022 – 2032

Global Aircraft Pumps Market Size By Type (Hydraulic pumps, Fuel pumps, Lube and scavenge pumps, Water and waste water pumps, Air conditioning & cooling pumps), By Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), By End Use (OEM, Aftermarket), By Geographic Scope And Forecast, 2023 – 2032

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter