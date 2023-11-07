Global Regenerative Medicine Partnering Deal Terms and Agreements Analysis Report 2023 with Directory of 1,700+ Deals Singed Since 2016

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Regenerative Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Regenerative Medicine Partnering terms and Agreements 2016-2023 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 1700 regenerative medicine deals.





The Global Regenerative Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016-2023 report offers a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to partnering deals and agreements related to regenerative medicine, including cell therapy, organ regeneration, stem cells, and tissue regeneration, entered into by the world's leading healthcare companies.

The report provides detailed insights into the reasons and motivations behind companies entering into regenerative medicine partnering deals. These deals are often multi-component, beginning with collaborative research and development and progressing to the commercialization of outcomes.

It guides the reader through an in-depth review of regenerative medicine deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, enabling an understanding of the how, why, and under what terms companies are entering regenerative medicine partnering agreements.

The report presents financial deal term values for regenerative medicine deals, categorized by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments, and royalties, allowing readers to analyze and benchmark the financial aspects of these deals.

The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the field of regenerative medicine partnering. It includes information on both the leading deal values and the most active companies engaged in regenerative medicine dealmaking, providing insights into who is succeeding in this dynamic market.

One of the key highlights of the report is the inclusion of over 1700 online deal records of actual regenerative medicine deals, as disclosed by the deal parties. These records are presented in a directory format, organized by company name, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type for easy reference. Each deal record in the report links to an online version of the deal via Weblink.

Additionally, when available, the records include contract documents submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. These contract documents provide detailed insight into the payment clauses and trigger mechanisms, which may not be fully disclosed in press releases or databases.

The initial chapters of the report provide an orientation to regenerative medicine dealmaking. Chapter 1 introduces the report, while Chapter 2 provides an overview of regenerative medicine deal trends since 2016, including details on headline, upfront, milestone, and royalty terms.

Chapter 3 reviews the leading regenerative medicine deals since 2016, listed by headline value. Links to online access of agreement contracts published at the SEC are provided when available.

Chapter 4 offers a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in regenerative medicine dealmaking, including a brief summary followed by a detailed listing of regenerative medicine deals announced by each company, as well as contract documents, if available.

Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of regenerative medicine partnering deals signed and announced since January 2016, when contract documents are publicly available. Each deal title is linked via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and contract document, facilitating easy access.

Chapter 6 offers a comprehensive and detailed review of regenerative medicine partnering deals signed and announced since January 2016, organized by specific regenerative medicine technology types. Links to deal records and, where available, contract documents are provided for convenient online access.

The report also includes a comprehensive series of appendices, organized by regenerative medicine partnering company alphabetically, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and, when available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.

Throughout the report, numerous tables and figures illustrate the trends and activities in regenerative medicine partnering and dealmaking since 2016. In conclusion, this report serves as a valuable resource for prospective dealmakers interested in partnering in the research, development, and commercialization of regenerative medicine technologies and products.

Global Regenerative Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016-2023 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of regenerative medicine deal trends since 2016

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Detailed access to actual regenerative medicine contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active regenerative medicine dealmakers since 2016

Insight into terms included in a regenerative medicine partnering agreement, with real world examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Regenerative Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

Trends in regenerative medicine dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2016

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to regenerative medicine contract documents

Leading regenerative medicine deals by value since 2016

Most active regenerative medicine dealmakers since 2016

In Global Regenerative Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2016-2023, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

