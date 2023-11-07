Europe Outdoor Furniture Market Insights Report 2023: An $18.3 Billion Market by 2028 - Growing Demand for Durable and Weather-Resistant Furniture

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Outdoor Furniture Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe outdoor furniture market was valued at $13.50 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of $18.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.20% during 2022-2028

This report provides market size and forecast data for the European outdoor furniture industry. It encompasses revenue generated from outdoor furniture sales and offers a comprehensive overview of the current market landscape in Europe. This includes market size, anticipated forecasts, relevant market segments, and prevailing industry trends.

Consumers in Europe are increasingly seeking comfortable and inviting outdoor environments, leading to a significant uptick in demand for outdoor seating sets and loungers. One notable trend in the market is the increasing popularity of zero-gravity loungers, known for their even weight distribution and maximum comfort. Additionally, consumers are showing a preference for outdoor furniture that is easy to transport and handle.

This study provides a detailed analysis of the current state of the outdoor furniture market and its dynamics from 2023 to 2028 in Europe. It covers a comprehensive overview of various factors driving growth, challenges faced, and emerging trends. The report presents insights into both demand and supply aspects of the market while profiling leading companies and prominent players operating within the industry.

The European outdoor furniture market is experiencing substantial growth driven by several key factors, such as:

Increasing Consumer Preference for Modular Outdoor Furniture

Growing Demand for Durable and Weather-Resistant Furniture

Rise in Lightweight Furniture Demand

Growing Interest in Sustainable Furniture

Focus on Garden Development Activities

Surging Demand for Outdoor Furniture in the Hospitality Sector

Rising Popularity of Outdoor Recreational Activities

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Material Market Insights (2022-2028)

Wood

Metal

Plastic

Others

Product Market Insights (2022-2028)

Seating Sets & Loungers

Dining Sets

Tables

Chairs

Others

End-User Market Insights (2022-2028)

Residential

Commercial

Distribution Channel Market Insights (2022-2028)

Offline Stores

Online Stores

