Global Patient Warming Devices Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Market to Surpass $3 Billion by 2030 - North America Undertakes Commanding Position

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patient Warming Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Patient Warming Devices Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Patient Warming Devices estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Surface Warming Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Intravascular Warming Systems segment is estimated at 7.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $715.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR



The Patient Warming Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$715.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$451.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 392 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019E to 2022F

Elective Surgeries Report Roller-Coaster Ride amid COVID-19

COVID-19 Induced YOY Decline in Heart Surgery Volumes in the US in 2020

Fallout of Pandemic - Colossal Backlog of Elective Surgeries & Extended Waiting Times

Amid the Hammering, Demand for Air-Free Patient Warming Devices Rise for COVID-19 Infection Risk Environment Settings

Bruised by the Pandemic, Global Patient Warming Devices Market to Pick Pace from 2021

Maintaining Body Temperature - Critical for Health and Well-Being of Patient

Patient Warming Devices: Ensuring Relief, Coziness & Faster Recovery for Patients

Perioperative Hypothermia

Maintaining Body Temperature in Patients

Forced Air Warming for Hypothermia

Intravascular Warming for Induced/Unintentional Hypothermia

Rising Number of Chronic Ailments & Surgeries Set to Galvanize the Patient Warming Devices Market

Key Drivers Moving Patient Warming Devices Market toward Warm Mode

Surface Warming Devices: Primary Segment of Patient Warming Devices Market

World Patient Warming Devices Market by Product Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Surface Warming Systems, Intravascular Warming Systems, and Patient Warming Accessories

Analysis by Application

World Patient Warming Devices Market by Application (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Acute Care, Perioperative Care, New-born & Pediatric Care, and Other Applications

Regional Analysis: North America Undertakes Commanding Position in Patient Warming Devices Market

World Patient Warming Devices Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

Global Patient Warming Devices Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario: Patient Warming Devices Providers Tether on Product Innovations to Expand Footprint

Recent Market Activity

Patient Warming Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Uptrend in Healthcare Spending to Result in Improved Opportunities

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 & 2023

Growing Geriatric Population to Push the Market Ahead

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group by Select Countries: 2019

Life Expectancy at Birth for Select Countries in Number of Years

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Widens Market Prospects

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Rise in Surgical Procedures Calls for Temperature Management Systems

Growth in Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-2020) (in %)

Global Surgical Procedure Volume by Procedure Type (2018)

Number of Surgical Procedures (per 100,000 People) in Select Countries

Preoperative Forced-Air Warming System for Thoracoscopic Surgery Patients

Effect of Perioperative Warming in Plastic Surgery Settings

Rapid Increase in Electrosurgery Procedures Fuels Demand

High Incidence of Preterm Births Drives Demand in Neonatal ICUs

Countries with High Rate of Preterm Births Worldwide Country Total Preterm Births

Total Preterm Births (in Percentage) in the US: 2010-2018

Forced-Air Warming Critical to Prevent Hypothermia

Both Active & Passive Warming Devices Make Gains

Technologically Innovations & Advancements

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 48 Featured)

3M Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company

GE Healthcare

Halyard Health, Inc.

DJO Global, Inc.

Geratherm Medical AG

Armstrong Medical Ltd.

Crescent Healthcare Pty Limited

Barkey GmbH & Co. KG

Bosch + Sohn GmbH u. Co. KG

EMIT Corporation

Gentherm, Inc.

Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products, LLC

Alfamedic s.r.o.

Beijing Eternal Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p1o0uu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment