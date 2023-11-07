Aktia Bank Plc

Press release

7 November 2023 at 1.00 p.m.

Aktia reorganises parts of its operations and begins change negotiations

Aktia will begin change negotiations to reorganise part of its operations. The change negotiations concern certain areas of asset management and group business services. The aim of the negotiations is to simplify and renew the organisation and its activities. In asset management, the objective is to improve customer experience and to develop and strengthen service models.

The negotiations affect some 120 employees and are related to planned changes to the organisational structure and duties. If the planned changes are carried out, they may lead to maximum of 35 redundancies.

“We have developed internal processes and systems in asset management in accordance to the plan drawn up in connection with the acquisition of Taaleri Wealth Management in 2021. The next step would be to create a simpler operating model, especially in our Private Banking activities to ensure that it meets the customer and business needs according to our strategy. Although it is normal for a listed company to go over different group functions, change negotiations are always a difficult situation for employees. We will support our employees throughout the process to the best of our abilities”, says Juha Hammarén, CEO of Aktia.

Further information:

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 June 2023 amounted to EUR 13.8 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.3 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.