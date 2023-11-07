Marygold & Co. simplifies long-term financial goals with launch of in-app Investment Calculator

DENVER, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marygold & Co., a subsidiary of The Marygold Companies, Inc. [NYSE American: MGLD] and a full-service financial provider, today announced a proprietary new Investment Calculator feature within its all-in-one banking and financial services app to help clients determine how much money to invest each month to potentially reach their long-term savings goals.

“We’re always looking for new ways to help our clients simplify their financial lives,” said Nicholas Gerber, CEO at Marygold & Co. “That’s why we incorporated an investing tool that utilizes data analysis algorithms to take some of the guesswork out of setting monthly savings goals. The investment calculator provides investment insights that help customers answer questions like ‘How much should I save this month?’ and reach their financial goals efficiently and confidently.”

Combining information like historical asset returns, volatility and correlations, the Investment Calculator utilizes Monte Carlo simulation to help investors of all levels — from beginners to seasoned professionals — understand the potential range of outcomes for their investment. Each simulation runs multiple random scenarios considering nearly infinite factors, generating — with up to 90% confidence — personalized financial planning and investment strategies tailored to individual goals and risk tolerance.

The user-friendly Investment Calculator appears within Marygold & Co.’s Money Pools feature, where clients can create unlimited, customizable investment accounts with user-selected goals and time-based objectives. To gain a general idea of how much money to invest monthly, clients take the following steps:

Create a new Money Pool account.

Enter a savings goal.

Select an end date.

Select a recommended investment portfolio.

In addition to Investment Calculator and Money Pools, the Marygold & Co. app offers various convenient money management tools like PayAnyone®, which enables users to pay anyone within the U.S. through the app, regardless of whether they use the Marygold & Co. app. Marygold & Co. also offers a contactless Debit Mastercard™ that clients who prefer physical solutions can use worldwide wherever Mastercard is accepted.

The Marygold & Co. app is available for download in both Apple and Google app stores for iOS and Android devices.



For more information about Marygold & Co., the future of banking, please visit marygoldandco.com.



About Marygold & Co.

Marygold & Co., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Marygold Companies, Inc. [NYSE American: MGLD], was established in the U.S. in 2019 as a development stage company that today delivers an innovative fintech mobile banking app built to organize users’ financial lives. Marygold & Co. is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services are provided by Community Federal Savings Bank, a member of the FDIC. The Marygold & Co. contactless Debit Mastercard™ can be used nationwide at 37,000 surcharge-free MoneyPass ATMs and anywhere Mastercard™ is accepted worldwide. Offices are located in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit marygoldandco.com.



About The Marygold Companies, Inc.

The Marygold Companies, Inc., listed on the NYSE-American exchange as MGLD, was founded in 1996 and repositioned as a global holding firm in 2015. The company currently has operating subsidiaries in financial services, food manufacturing, printing, security systems and beauty products under the trade names USCF Investments, Tiger Financial & Asset Management Limited, Gourmet Foods, Printstock Products, Brigadier Security Systems and Original Sprout, respectively. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand, the U.K. and Canada. For more information, visit themarygoldcompanies.com.

###