Alchip Technologies Opens Malaysia Design Center

Taipei, Taiwan, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alchip Technologies, Limited opened a new design center in October in Malaysia. The new center came on line to meet the exploding global demand for the company’s high-performance ASIC services.

The Malaysia design center is the latest addition to Alchip’s on-going global expansion that, last year, included the opening of a significantly upgraded North America presence. The Malaysia design center is expected to house 30 engineers by the end of the year, with that number increasing to meet expected customer demand.

“This latest addition to our portfolio of high-performance ASIC design services is a direct response to global demand placed on Alchip. It is testimony to our growing role as a high-performance ASIC leader,” explained Johnny Shen, Alchip President and CEO.

Alchip is globally diversifying its design assets to more efficiently meet customer expectations. The new design center will be a hub for engineering functions including front-end IP subsystem integration and verification, DFT, electrical design, and all physical design tasks from netlist to GDS.

Alchip selected Malaysia in part because Southeast Asia countries offer cost effective-talent pools for expanding engineering resources. Mr. Shen emphasized, however, that Taiwan continues to be Alchip’s main manufacturing location. He also reiterated that Alchip is actively expanding North American engineering resources to collaborate more closely with customers in that region.

Malaysia is fast becoming a semiconductor design and manufacturing center. The country is known for its large, existing pool of talented engineers and is home to well-known international semiconductor companies including Intel, AMD, Broadcom, Infineon, and Renesas.

For more information, go to www.alchip.com

About Alchip

Alchip Technologies Ltd., founded in 2003 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a leading global provider of silicon and design and production services for system companies developing complex and high-volume ASICs and SoCs. Alchip provides faster time-to-market and cost-effective solutions for SoC design at mainstream and advanced process technology. Alchip has built its reputation as a high-performance ASIC leader through its advanced 2.5D/3DIC design, CoWoS/chiplet design and manufacturing management. Customers include global leaders in AI, HPC/supercomputer, mobile phones, entertainment device, networking equipment and other electronic product categories. Alchip is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 3661).