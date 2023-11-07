Demystifying Custom Software Development: 8 Biggest Blockers to Your Business Growth

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intetics, a leading American technology company, released a White Paper covering the eight biggest fears keeping businesses from enhancing processes with custom software.



Imagine you have something in your business that relies on outdated software or even manual processes to do repetitive tasks or other day-to-day operations.

A popular approach in IT says: “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” or better don’t “make a revolution” with new custom software, as it carries a risk of wasting precious time and effort with unclear results.

New software sometimes causes more problems than it solves; there are compatibility issues, the general chaos of rolling it out, and making sure everything works.

There are tons of other myths about custom software development:

Myth 1: Custom Software Requires Heavy Initial Investment & Lengthy Talent Searches

Myth 2: The Project Predictability Problem

Myth 3: Ready-Made Products Are Always Easier and Cheaper

Myth 4: It’s Impossible to Create a Good Product with Incomplete Specifications

Myth 5: Outstaffing Team Can Take Over In-House Developers Jobs and Gain Project Ownership

Myth 6: Lack of Control over Remote Development Teams

Myth 7: It’s Enough to Hire a Freelance Developer for the IT Project’s Success

Myth 8: Maintenance Is Overwhelming

The truth is that, if developed and implemented smartly with your goals in mind, it can be a powerful way to automate processes, reduce costs, and generate more revenue.

The White Paper covers these eight biggest fears around custom development and what measures & methodologies smash them up. Download the full version.

About Intetics

